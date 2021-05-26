MAVTV, NBC Sports, and Peacock Combine for Over 100 Hours of Programming for 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 26, 2021) – In conjunction with its broadcast partners, NBC Sports Group and Lucas Oil Productions, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the broadcast and digital streaming details for the upcoming 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The 12-round season will kick off on May 29 and will be showcased in homes and mobile devices for millions of viewers all over the world through a domestic network collective of MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBC, and NBC Sports Network in addition to exclusive live streaming via the new Peacock digital platform.



Television coverage in the United States for the 2021 season will consist of 48 total hours, anchored by 30 hours of live telecasts. The season will kick off with a full slate of live coverage for Saturday’s season-opening Fox Raceway I National across MAVTV, NBC Sports Network and Peacock. MAVTV will serve as the exclusive broadcast home of the opening set of motos all season long, with live coverage of both the 450 Class and 250 Class from all 12 rounds. NBC Sports Network will also carry a live broadcast of the second set of motos from the Ironman National (August 28), while NBC will showcase live broadcast network coverage of the second 450 Class moto from the Spring Creek National (July 17) and the Unadilla National (August 14).



In an effort to make American motocross even more accessible to its fans, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will make the move to Peacock for the 2021 season through its “Premium” subscription. The dynamic streaming service is the new standard bearer for network digital platforms and will become the new home for complete live coverage of the championship, where viewers can watch the high intensity of timed practice and every second of the action following each gate drop with commercial-free coverage. In total, Peacock will provide 60 hours of live, uninterrupted on-track action over the course of the season.



Access to Peacock Premium presents unprecedented value, where subscriptions cost just $4.99 a month for access to all the on-track action of Pro Motocross and the platform’s entire library of television shows, movies and additional sports content. Customers of cable providers Xfinity and Cox may be eligible for full access to Peacock Premium at no additional cost.



“American motocross is fortunate to have such dedicated broadcast partners that continue to try and find ways to make the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship more accessible to our passionate fans here in the U.S.,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “We were at the forefront of the rise in streaming and now possess one of the most user-friendly options to watch the sport from the comfort of your television, computer, or phone. With the addition of Peacock, fans now have the most cost-effective option that’s ever been available to watch every moment of the new season, as it happens, without interruptions.”



A veteran lineup of on-air talent will bring all the action from the 2021 season to viewers, with Jason Weigandt, the proverbial voice of American motocross, handling hosting and play-by-play duties alongside analyst and multi-time Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Complementing their efforts from the track will be pit reporters Will Christien and Ashley Reynard, who becomes the newest addition to the broadcast team.