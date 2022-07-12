MAVTV Plus Completes Transition to FloRacing – All Live-Stream Programming Shown Exclusively Through MAVTV on FloRacing

CORONA, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas (July 12, 2022) – MAVTV Motorsports Network and FloSports announced today, that effective immediately, all-new live MAVTV Plus programming will be available exclusively on FloRacing, FloSports’ dedicated motorsports platform. The MAVTV Plus app and website will no longer stream new or on-demand content as of today.

MAVTV and FloSports previously announced MAVTV Plus programming would be available on both the MAVTV Plus app and website, and FloRacing through July 27. However, to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, that transition has been moved up to today. Fans looking for new, live MAVTV Plus programming must now subscribe to FloRacing.

As part of the move to FloRacing, all MAVTV Plus subscriptions will be canceled, and starting today, all live streaming and Video On Demand (VOD) content can be seen through MAVTV on FloRacing. All MAVTV Plus monthly and yearly subscribers will be refunded a portion of the subscription amount. An email will be sent to each subscriber with information regarding the refunds.

Important Information For Current MAVTV Plus Subscribers

No MAVTV Plus subscriptions will be transferred to FloRacing

All MAVTV Plus subscriptions will be canceled on July 27 and a portion of the subscription will be refunded – subscribers may cancel at any time

Current MAVTV Plus subscribers can access replays and past content until Tuesday, July 27

As of today, a FloRacing subscription is required to continue watching live MAVTV Plus programming

All live programming that previously aired on the MAVTV Plus app, including the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, finals of the Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, 500 Sprint Car Tour, and more, is now available with a single subscription to FloRacing.

For subscriber questions, please contact:

MAVTV Customer Support: racehelp@mavtv.com

FloSports Customer Support: https://support.flosports.tv/s/

MAVTV Motorsports Network programming has not changed and will still be available through cable television and select digital outlets with FloSports becoming MAVTV Plus’ dedicated direct-to-consumer platform.

Fans can subscribe via FloRacing gaining access to over 2,000 races annually. The subscription also unlocks premium FloRacing content including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access with drivers, news, analysis as well as archived races and event highlights. Watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.