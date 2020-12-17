No SnowBikes at 2021 Winter X Games

No SnowBikes at 2021 Winter X Games

By Billy Rainford

Unfortunately, the global coronavirus pandemic will take away several of the world’s top SnowBike racers’ (who happen to be Canadian) chances at snagging another coveted Winter X Games medal.

With Canadians getting comfortable on the podium at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado, we’ll have to wait for 2022 to see the likes of Cody Matechuk, Brock Hoyer, and Yanick Boucher stepping onto the stage.

Here’s an excerpt from the announcement in the AspenTimes:

It’s official: X Games Aspen set to return to Buttermilk in January with no fans

Snowboard icon Shaun White, Aspen gold-medalist Alex Ferreira among invited athletes

Buttermilk, it’s time to get sendy, and no, we’re not talking about Friday’s opening day. ESPN made the official announcement Tuesday morning that its annual snowsports spectacle, Winter X Games, is slated to return to Aspen for the 20th consecutive year from Jan. 29 to 31.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will look and feel decidedly different this winter. ESPN is sticking with only the skiing and snowboarding events, meaning mainstays such as snowmobile and snowbike contests will not take place.

The entire event will be closed to the public and on-site staff will be limited, although ESPN will push the virtual experience to keep fans engaged.

Next year, gang…next year.