Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Good morning and hello from beautiful Temecula, California. Thank you to KTM Canada and Husqvarna Canada for getting me out here for this 450 Factory Edition launch for KTM and the Rockstar Husqvarna media launch. But I almost didn’t make it…

With an early 6:15am flight out of my home town of London, Ontario, it meant I had to be up by 4am to make the flight. Smaller city airports are a nice change from massive places like Pearson in Toronto because getting there one hour before your flight actually takes off gives you extra time, believe it or not.

It also meant Emily had to be up very early to get me there. She also then had to head to work for her 12-hour shift at the hospital. That makes for a damn long day, so thank you.

As we drove across the city of 381, 000 people, it was pretty foggy and it got me a little worried. I headed into the airport, checked in and went through security. When I grabbed a seat to wait to be called to our gate, a look out the window showed nothing but grey fog. You couldn’t even see an airplane out there! Not good.

Long story short, my simple route of London-Toronto-San Diego turned into a situation that had me considering calling the whole thing off, grabbing an Uber, and going back home to bed. After it was ‘clear’  the flight wasn’t happening, they couldn’t book people on different flights because they just didn’t know when flights were going to be allowed to land in Toronto, so they couldn’t move forward with any help. It was chaos for a couple hours.

After many people missed their connections and some even missed cruises in the Caribbean, I was rerouted like this: London-Toronto-Chicago-San Diego with many hours of waiting at each. It really sucked.

I actually got the very last seat in the place on the final flight and was forced to sit in the very back row by the toilets. My seat didn’t recline, but the one ahead of me did. Yep, nothing like having zero leg room and then having the weirdo ahead of you recline into your lap for 4 hours as the smell of a well-used bathroom hangs heavy in the air. It wasn’t quite as glamorous as I’m making it sound…

I got to Sand Diego at 10pm Pacific Time and was met by Claudie Lapointe from KTM Canada and James Lissimore of camera shutter fame. Job 1 was to hit an ‘In n Out’ burger joint, since it had been a while since I’d eaten. It’s not even like these are gourmet burgers, they’re just delicious, but probably not the greatest pre-bedtime meal.

Anyway, it’s an early start and should be a fun few days of checking out new bikes and team riders here in California. As I type this, the news is calling for crazy Santa Ana winds today with red flag situations at the beaches. The next few days will be spent seeing all the new rides, riders, and checking out some riding places here in Motocross Mecca.

I haven’t been able to make it to any rounds of the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships but it looks like the racing has been intense up at the front every weekend.

Unfortunately, the season has ended on a broken note for defending champion, MX101 FXR Yamaha’s Jess Pettis. Just a few laps into the Pro Open main event Saturday night, Jess and #722 Popkum Honda rider Adam Entiknap went bar to bar into a right-hand 180 turn and headed into the tricky step on section that took full concentration and a good run.

Adam made it but Jess came up short and was ejected from his Yamaha and the resulting crash left him with a broken radius and ulna in his right forearm. The defending champ is out and this also means his 250 West Supercross plans are put on hold.

The result of Jess Pettis’ crash in Chilliwack is a broken arm that will see him forced out of 250 West Supercross. | Jess Pettis Instagram photo

 

Chilliawack Arenacross Results and Point Standings | Rounds 5-6

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

December 1-2

Friday Night

Ladies View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		  –  – 1st 1st 0
 2nd  #19 Yamaha  KIANA SACHE
CHILLIWACK, BC		  –  – 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd  #72 Honda  KRYSTAL CARDINAL
  –  – 3rd 3rd 20
 4th  #397 Honda  SUMMER KNOWLES
NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		  –  – 4th 4th 18
 5th  #93 Kawasaki  ELLIE KENDALL
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  –  – 5th 5th 16
 6th  #84 KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
LANGLEY, BC		  –  – 6th 6th 15
 7th  #54 Yamaha  MADDY WELCH
SECHELT, BC		  –  – 7th 7th 14
 8th  #29 Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
SECHELT, BC		  –  – 8th 8th 13
Dash for Cash $1000
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi
   #910 Honda  CARSON BROWN
  –  –
   #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP
  –  –
   #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  –  –
   #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  –  –
   #15 YAM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  –  –
   #3 KTM  KARL NORMAND
Pro Am Lights  View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #910 Honda  CARSON BROWN
  –  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #1 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  –  – 5th 2nd 22
 3rd  #12 YAM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  –  – 2nd 3rd 20
 4th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  –  – 4th 4th 18
 5th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  –  – 3rd 5th 16
 6th  #50 Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  –  – 6th 6th 15
 7th  #35 Husqvarna  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  –  – 7th 7th 0
 DNS  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
  –  – 8th DNS 0
 DNS  #431 Honda  JUSTIN MCCABE
PORTAGE, MB		  –  – DNS DNS 0
Pro Open  View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #910 Honda  CARSON BROWN
  –  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #1 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  –  – 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd  #12 YAM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  –  – 4th 3rd 20
 4th  #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP
  –  – 3rd 4th 0
 5th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  –  – 6th 5th 16
 6th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  –  – 7th 6th 15
 7th  #3 KTM  KARL NORMAND
  –  – 5th 7th 14
 8th  #35 Husqvarna  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  –  – 10th 8th 0
 DNS  #50 Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  –  – 8th DNS 0
 DNS  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
  –  – 9th DNS 0
 DNS  #431 Honda  JUSTIN MCCABE
PORTAGE, MB		  –  – DNS DNS 0

Saturday

Ladies View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		 1st 1st 0
 2nd  #19 Yamaha  KIANA SACHE
CHILLIWACK, BC		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd  #397 Honda  SUMMER KNOWLES
NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		 DNS 3rd 20
 4th  #72 Honda  KRYSTAL CARDINAL
 4th 4th 18
 5th  #93 Kawasaki  ELLIE KENDALL
ABBOTSFORD, BC		 3rd 5th 16
 6th  #54 Yamaha  MADDY WELCH
SECHELT, BC		 6th 6th 15
 7th  #29 Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
SECHELT, BC		 8th 7th 14
 8th  #915 Kawasaki  SUZY GREENAN
CHILLIWACK, BC		 7th 8th 0
 9th  #84 KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
LANGLEY, BC		 5th 9th 12
Dash for Cash $1000
Overall Nbr Name
   #910 Honda  CARSON BROWN
   #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP
   #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS
   #888 KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
COQUITLAM, BC
   #476 Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
   #12 YAM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
   #3 KTM  KARL NORMAND
   #1 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
Pro Am Lights View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #1 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #910 Honda  CARSON BROWN
 3rd 2nd 22
 3rd  #12 Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 2nd 3rd 20
 4th  #476 Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 4th 4th 0
 5th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		 5th 5th 16
 6th  #35 Husqvarna  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 6th 6th 0
 DNS  #431 Honda  JUSTIN MCCABE
PORTAGE, MB		 7th DNS 0
Pro Open  View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #910 Honda  CARSON BROWN
 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP
 4th 2nd 0
 3rd  #12 Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 3rd 3rd 20
 4th  #476 Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 5th 4th 0
 5th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		 7th 5th 16
 6th  #50 Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC		 8th 6th 15
 7th  #35 Husqvarna  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 9th 7th 0
 8th  #3 KTM  KARL NORMAND
 6th 8th 13
 DNF  #1 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS *
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 2nd DNF 0

*Defending champion, #1 Jess Pettis, crashed in the Pro Open main and suffered a broken right arm.

Point Standings

Ladies 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 11/24/2017
Finish		 11/25/2017
Finish		 12/1/2017
Finish		 12/2/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SUMMER KNOWLES
#397 – NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		 1st 1st 1st 7th 4th 3rd 127
2nd – KRYSTAL CARDINAL
#72 – , 		 3rd 3rd 3rd 2nd 3rd 4th 120 (-7)
3rd – KIANA SACHE
#19 – CHILLIWACK, BC		 4th 7th 4th 3rd 2nd 2nd 114 (-13)
4th – PAYTON BRUVOLD
#84 – LANGLEY, BC		 8th 4th 6th 5th 6th 9th 89 (-38)
5th – MADDY WELCH
#54 – SECHELT, BC		 7th 8th 8th 4th 7th 6th 87 (-40)
6th – ELLIE KENDALL
#93 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 9th 9th 5th 9th 5th 5th 84 (-43)
7th – ALISSA HARKIN
#29 – SECHELT, BC		 10th 12th 11th 11th 8th 7th 67 (-60)
8th – BRIE DAY
#137 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 5th 6th 12th 4th 58 (-69)
9th – SHELBY TSE
#38 – , 		 6th 11th 7th   39 (-88)
10th – TAY ESSELINK
#88 – , 		 5th 9th   28 (-99)
Pro Am Lights 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 11/24/2017
Finish		 11/25/2017
Finish		 12/1/2017
Finish		 12/2/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CARSON BROWN
#910 – , 		 1st 1st 2nd 3rd 1st 2nd 139
2nd – JESS PETTIS
#1 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 3rd 2nd 1st 2nd 2nd 1st 136 (-3)
3rd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#12 – , 		 2nd 6th 3rd 1st 3rd 3rd 122 (-17)
4th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, NS		 8th 8th 5th 8th 5th 5th 87 (-52)
5th – RYAN LOCKHART
#101 – LANGLEY, BC		 5th 4th 6th 6th 4th 82 (-57)
6th – KRAIG RIESE
#459 – , 		 7th 5th 8th 7th DNS 57 (-82)
7th – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#4 – , ON		 4th 3rd 38 (-101)
8th – KYLE SPRINGMAN
#50 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 7th DNF 6th 29 (-110)
9th – WYATT WADDELL
#91 – DELTA, BC		 9th 7th 26 (-113)
Pro Open
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 11/24/2017
Finish		 11/25/2017
Finish		 12/1/2017
Finish		 12/2/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CARSON BROWN
#910 – , 		 4th 3rd 1st 5th 1st 1st 129
2nd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#12 – , 		 1st 2nd 2nd 4th 3rd 3rd 127 (-2)
3rd – JESS PETTIS
#1 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 2nd 1st 3rd 1st 2nd DNF 114 (-15)
4th – KARL NORMAND
#3 – , 		 7th 6th 7th 11th 7th 8th 80 (-49)
5th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, NS		 10th 7th 13th 9th 6th 5th 76 (-53)
6th – RYAN LOCKHART
#101 – LANGLEY, BC		 8th 8th 8th 7th 5th 69 (-60)
7th – KRAIG RIESE
#459 – , 		 9th 10th 9th 6th DNS 50 (-79)
8th – KYLE SPRINGMAN
#50 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 10th 8th DNS 6th 39 (-90)
9th – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#4 – , ON		 5th 5th 32 (-97)
10th – WYATT WADDELL
#91 – DELTA, BC		 11th 9th 22 (-107)

Full Results: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/class.asp?s=&c=&e=42

Next Round: February 2-3, 2018 – Chilliwack Heritage Park, Chilliwack, BC

Canadian Women’s West MX Champion Shelby Turner raced and won all of her main events over the weekend but it looks like she must not have purchased a FWM license because her name doesn’t appear in the point standings.

2017 Geneva Supercross Results

Friday Night

SX2
1. Nicolas Dercourt
2. Thomas Do – got passed with 1 corner to go after losing rear brake to some plastic
3. Killian Auberson
4. Yannis Irsuti
5. Gaetan Le Hir
6. Arnaud Aubin
7. Calvin Fonvieille
8. Julien Roussaly
9. Pierre Lozzi
10. Morgan Lesiardo
11. Theo Roptin
12. Dan Houzet
13. Mickael Lamarque
14. Yohan Cortijo
15. Theo Chamberaud
16. Tim Jaunin
17. Jimmy Clochet

SX1
1. Marvin Musquin
2. Jason Anderson
3. Justin Brayton
4. Cedric Soubeyras
5. Thomas Ramette
6. Jordi Tixier
7. Xavier Boog
8. Fabien Izoird
9. Cyrille Coulon
10. Adrien Escoffier
11. Angelo Pelligrini
12. Nicolas Aubin
13. Christophe Martin
14. Nil Bussot
15. Kevin Tarallo
16. Clement Caillat

Saturday Night

SX2
1. Thomas Do – Prince of Geneva
2. Yannis Irsuti
3. Pierre Lozzi
4. Killian Auberson
5. Julien Roussaly
6. Dan Houzet
7. Mickael Lamarque
8. Arnaud Aubin
9. Nicolas Dercourt
10. Calvin Fonvieille
11. Jimmy Clochet
12. Theo Chamberaud
13. Enzo Polias
14. Tim Jaunin
15. Morgan Lesiardo
16. Gaeten Le Hir

SX1
1. Marvin Musquin – King of Geneva
2. Jason Anderson
3. Justin Brayton
4. Cedric Soubeyras
5. Jordi Tixier
6. Thomas Ramette
7. Fabien Izoird
8. Adrien Escoffier
9. Angelo Pelligrini
10. Cyrille Coulon
11. Nicolas Aubin
12. Xavier Boog
13. Christophe Martin
14. Kevin Rarallo
15. Nil Bussot
16. Guillaume Brun
17. Clement Caillat

Marvin Musquin is on one heck of a run, lately! Since he took the Monster Million at the MEC, he hasn’t lost an overall yet. He won the MEC, then the Red Bull Straight Rhythm, then he was the King of Bercy, and now he’s the King of Geneva. It’s been a pretty lucrative ‘off season’ for the French rider.

He’s got to be up at the top of the 2018 Supercross list for favourites alongside Eli Tomac and a returning Ken Rocen. This is setting up to be a very competitive season at the top.

Estrella Cemovic is Still Fighting in Florida

Here is the latest update from Estrella Cemovic‘s mom, Genevra, in Florida:

Come on Estrella we need to see that smile back again. Estrella was doing really well for the last couple of days reacting to things listening to a few commands like wave at me, peace sign, nodding yes and no everything was going well until she yanked her feeding tube out of her stomach The day before yesterday. They were planning on removing her breathing tube yesterday unfortunately that didn’t happen because now they have to wait to put her stomach tube back in to her which they intend to do today. They want to give her some more time to rest and then pull The breathing tube out. Really praying and hoping that she will be strong enough once they try to pull her breathing tube out on Tuesday and that way she won’t need a tracheotomy on Wednesday. However it’s hard sometimes when you have doctors that are in their first year residency Who know estrella from the time that she’s been in the hospital and knows what she’s capable of but insist they have must wake her up every hour because she’s not moving her left arm and cause her pain to try and get her left arm to react. I I will never leave her alone in the night for this reason. I have asked the doctors to let her rest and not hurt her so much to try and get her arm to react because they know that she can and they know that she’s just tired and wants to sleep now so she can be strong for her procedure later today. I will update everyone when her breathing tubes come out and hopefully we can all pray that she’s going to be strong to have a come out by Tuesday. Xxxx

Come on, Estrella, keep going!

OK, everyone is gathering downstairs to get this day started so this is all I have this week for your Monday Coffee. Just hit ‘play’ on the Geneva Supercross video and that will give you more than enough time to get to the bottom of another cup.

We’ll have ‘Faces at the Races‘ from the 2017 Mini O’s up on the site when I get a chance to sit down and caption all the photos. Have a great week, everyone.

Sorry, Gavin Gracyk, but you’ll have to wait a little longer for ‘Faces at the Races.’ See you at the races… | Bigwave photo

 

 