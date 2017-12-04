Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good morning and hello from beautiful Temecula, California. Thank you to KTM Canada and Husqvarna Canada for getting me out here for this 450 Factory Edition launch for KTM and the Rockstar Husqvarna media launch. But I almost didn’t make it…

With an early 6:15am flight out of my home town of London, Ontario, it meant I had to be up by 4am to make the flight. Smaller city airports are a nice change from massive places like Pearson in Toronto because getting there one hour before your flight actually takes off gives you extra time, believe it or not.

It also meant Emily had to be up very early to get me there. She also then had to head to work for her 12-hour shift at the hospital. That makes for a damn long day, so thank you.

As we drove across the city of 381, 000 people, it was pretty foggy and it got me a little worried. I headed into the airport, checked in and went through security. When I grabbed a seat to wait to be called to our gate, a look out the window showed nothing but grey fog. You couldn’t even see an airplane out there! Not good.

Long story short, my simple route of London-Toronto-San Diego turned into a situation that had me considering calling the whole thing off, grabbing an Uber, and going back home to bed. After it was ‘clear’ the flight wasn’t happening, they couldn’t book people on different flights because they just didn’t know when flights were going to be allowed to land in Toronto, so they couldn’t move forward with any help. It was chaos for a couple hours.

After many people missed their connections and some even missed cruises in the Caribbean, I was rerouted like this: London-Toronto-Chicago-San Diego with many hours of waiting at each. It really sucked.

I actually got the very last seat in the place on the final flight and was forced to sit in the very back row by the toilets. My seat didn’t recline, but the one ahead of me did. Yep, nothing like having zero leg room and then having the weirdo ahead of you recline into your lap for 4 hours as the smell of a well-used bathroom hangs heavy in the air. It wasn’t quite as glamorous as I’m making it sound…

I got to Sand Diego at 10pm Pacific Time and was met by Claudie Lapointe from KTM Canada and James Lissimore of camera shutter fame. Job 1 was to hit an ‘In n Out’ burger joint, since it had been a while since I’d eaten. It’s not even like these are gourmet burgers, they’re just delicious, but probably not the greatest pre-bedtime meal.

Anyway, it’s an early start and should be a fun few days of checking out new bikes and team riders here in California. As I type this, the news is calling for crazy Santa Ana winds today with red flag situations at the beaches. The next few days will be spent seeing all the new rides, riders, and checking out some riding places here in Motocross Mecca.

I haven’t been able to make it to any rounds of the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships but it looks like the racing has been intense up at the front every weekend.

Unfortunately, the season has ended on a broken note for defending champion, MX101 FXR Yamaha’s Jess Pettis. Just a few laps into the Pro Open main event Saturday night, Jess and #722 Popkum Honda rider Adam Entiknap went bar to bar into a right-hand 180 turn and headed into the tricky step on section that took full concentration and a good run.

Adam made it but Jess came up short and was ejected from his Yamaha and the resulting crash left him with a broken radius and ulna in his right forearm. The defending champ is out and this also means his 250 West Supercross plans are put on hold.

Chilliawack Arenacross Results and Point Standings | Rounds 5-6

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

December 1-2

Friday Night

Saturday

*Defending champion, #1 Jess Pettis, crashed in the Pro Open main and suffered a broken right arm.

Point Standings

Full Results: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/class.asp?s=&c=&e=42

Next Round: February 2-3, 2018 – Chilliwack Heritage Park, Chilliwack, BC

Canadian Women’s West MX Champion Shelby Turner raced and won all of her main events over the weekend but it looks like she must not have purchased a FWM license because her name doesn’t appear in the point standings.

2017 Geneva Supercross Results

Friday Night

SX2

1. Nicolas Dercourt

2. Thomas Do – got passed with 1 corner to go after losing rear brake to some plastic

3. Killian Auberson

4. Yannis Irsuti

5. Gaetan Le Hir

6. Arnaud Aubin

7. Calvin Fonvieille

8. Julien Roussaly

9. Pierre Lozzi

10. Morgan Lesiardo

11. Theo Roptin

12. Dan Houzet

13. Mickael Lamarque

14. Yohan Cortijo

15. Theo Chamberaud

16. Tim Jaunin

17. Jimmy Clochet

SX1

1. Marvin Musquin

2. Jason Anderson

3. Justin Brayton

4. Cedric Soubeyras

5. Thomas Ramette

6. Jordi Tixier

7. Xavier Boog

8. Fabien Izoird

9. Cyrille Coulon

10. Adrien Escoffier

11. Angelo Pelligrini

12. Nicolas Aubin

13. Christophe Martin

14. Nil Bussot

15. Kevin Tarallo

16. Clement Caillat





Saturday Night

SX2

1. Thomas Do – Prince of Geneva

2. Yannis Irsuti

3. Pierre Lozzi

4. Killian Auberson

5. Julien Roussaly

6. Dan Houzet

7. Mickael Lamarque

8. Arnaud Aubin

9. Nicolas Dercourt

10. Calvin Fonvieille

11. Jimmy Clochet

12. Theo Chamberaud

13. Enzo Polias

14. Tim Jaunin

15. Morgan Lesiardo

16. Gaeten Le Hir

SX1

1. Marvin Musquin – King of Geneva

2. Jason Anderson

3. Justin Brayton

4. Cedric Soubeyras

5. Jordi Tixier

6. Thomas Ramette

7. Fabien Izoird

8. Adrien Escoffier

9. Angelo Pelligrini

10. Cyrille Coulon

11. Nicolas Aubin

12. Xavier Boog

13. Christophe Martin

14. Kevin Rarallo

15. Nil Bussot

16. Guillaume Brun

17. Clement Caillat

Marvin Musquin is on one heck of a run, lately! Since he took the Monster Million at the MEC, he hasn’t lost an overall yet. He won the MEC, then the Red Bull Straight Rhythm, then he was the King of Bercy, and now he’s the King of Geneva. It’s been a pretty lucrative ‘off season’ for the French rider.

He’s got to be up at the top of the 2018 Supercross list for favourites alongside Eli Tomac and a returning Ken Rocen. This is setting up to be a very competitive season at the top.

Estrella Cemovic is Still Fighting in Florida

Here is the latest update from Estrella Cemovic‘s mom, Genevra, in Florida:

Come on Estrella we need to see that smile back again. Estrella was doing really well for the last couple of days reacting to things listening to a few commands like wave at me, peace sign, nodding yes and no everything was going well until she yanked her feeding tube out of her stomach The day before yesterday. They were planning on removing her breathing tube yesterday unfortunately that didn’t happen because now they have to wait to put her stomach tube back in to her which they intend to do today. They want to give her some more time to rest and then pull The breathing tube out. Really praying and hoping that she will be strong enough once they try to pull her breathing tube out on Tuesday and that way she won’t need a tracheotomy on Wednesday. However it’s hard sometimes when you have doctors that are in their first year residency Who know estrella from the time that she’s been in the hospital and knows what she’s capable of but insist they have must wake her up every hour because she’s not moving her left arm and cause her pain to try and get her left arm to react. I I will never leave her alone in the night for this reason. I have asked the doctors to let her rest and not hurt her so much to try and get her arm to react because they know that she can and they know that she’s just tired and wants to sleep now so she can be strong for her procedure later today. I will update everyone when her breathing tubes come out and hopefully we can all pray that she’s going to be strong to have a come out by Tuesday. Xxxx

Come on, Estrella, keep going!

OK, everyone is gathering downstairs to get this day started so this is all I have this week for your Monday Coffee. Just hit ‘play’ on the Geneva Supercross video and that will give you more than enough time to get to the bottom of another cup.

We’ll have ‘Faces at the Races‘ from the 2017 Mini O’s up on the site when I get a chance to sit down and caption all the photos. Have a great week, everyone.