Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford
Well, we made it. We made it through the first series brought to you by the new Jetwerx/MRC gang and we also made it out of Barrie, Ontario, alive! Man, that was a rough weekend 45 minutes north of Toronto. To everyone who made the effort to hop in their vehicles and drive to the Molson Centre Friday and/or Saturday, congratulations.
In case you hadn’t heard, Barrie got the same kind of weather they got in Minneapolis for Supercross. It’s the middle of April, but I guess winter has a few more tricks up its sleeve.
We managed to get up early enough on Friday to leave London and head through Toronto and hang a left, north, up Highway 400 to Barrie and miss all the chaos. All we had to deal with on out 2.5-hour drive was some rain and construction traffic. It was nothing to write home about.
It was a good thing we got there early, too, because the weather continued to deteriorate over the course of the day, and we all feared nobody would be able to even make to the show.
Motocrossers are a hearty breed, and there were quite a few people in the seats Friday night. I’ve been to many Arenacross double-headers in the Future West Moto series, and I know enough that Fridays are usually pretty light, as far as attendance is concerned, so this was good.
There was hockey the previous night at the Molson Centre and the Jetwerx crew didn’t get into the building until later than normal. In fact, I don’t think the first load of dirt went onto the plywood floor until 2:00am!
The track was pretty simple in its layout. They are limited to what they can do in Barrie because the scoreboard hangs down in the middle of the arena quite low, so a modified track design is needed to make it work. In fact, I’m sure it would get hit all the time during hockey games with either a dumped puck or a long lead pass. It meant there weren’t a few of the features they would have liked, but it was pretty good.
The main thing with the Rockstar Triple Crown Series Arenacross Tour has been the dirt. After round 1 was a mud bath, round 2 in Calgary was good. Last week in Sarnia, the dirt was almost too good! There was nearly 100% traction. This week, the dirt was somewhere between Abbotsford and Calgary. It seemed nicely moist, but it rutted up so quickly that the crew was forced to do maintenance after every practice.
The crew was busy and added bags of cement to the jump faces in an attempt to dry it out and stop the rutting.
If you didn’t get to watch the live broadcast Friday, you can check out our Photo Report to get an idea HERE: http://www.directmotocross.com/photo-report-barrie-arenacross-friday-night/
[NB: I had to be up this morning at 5 to take James Lissimore to the airport. After getting back home, he texted to tell me his flight has been canceled. So, off I went across the city to pick him up again. What I’m saying is I’m running on very little sleep and have fallen behind a little on my Monday morning work.]
When we got to our vehicles at the end of the show Friday night, we were all met with ice-covered cars and trucks. If you were an idiot like me, you removed your snow scraper before you left for Barrie and found yourself looking for something to use. Was I trying to save weight??? I used my camera tripod connector to scrape my windshield. I even managed to put some permanent scratches in the lower corner…
We were getting the same storm system that went through Minnesota this weekend and it was ugly.
It snowed and sleeted all night and we woke to a complete mess.
How were people going to make it to the races this time?!
To my surprise, the stands had a respectable amount of fans in them. Huge thanks to everyone who made the effort to even go outside to make the trek to the arena in those conditions.
They crowned Shawn Maffenbeier the 250 champ on Friday night, but it turned out they had forgotten to include the Clash points and that meant it was still mathematically possible for him to lose it. Sorry about that, everyone.
The other big news from the weekend was that #15 Jess Pettis was going to be making an appearance. Jess then came in as the immediate favourite. He’s got serious indoor skills, and we all knew he would be the guy to beat. Also, he wasn’t in the hunt for the championship, so how hard would Maff really try to run with him?
Jess ended up taking both wins and proved us all right. Maff, of course, did what he needed to do to take this title home and now looks forward to getting outside where he should be considered the odds-on favourite for the MX title, but we’ll see…
Here’s a look at the results from Saturday:
Barrie Arenacross Round 6 Results
Molson Centre
Barrie, ON
Saturday, April 14, 2018
|CLASH – Overall Finish Positions
|
|250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions
|
|450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions
|
Final Standings:
|
|
|
|
We now wait for the Outdoors portion of the Triple Crown Series to fire up out in Calgary, AB on May 26th. After struggling with track conditions indoors so far, I’m a little worried about what may be waiting for us in the rolling hills of Calgary in late may. We could be in for…anything, actually.
We’ll get our Photo Report, McThoughts, and maybe a Report Card up (as well as other content) as soon as we can.
MXGP of Portugal
MXGP – World Championship Classification
|
Next round: MXGP of Russia: May 1
Minneapolis Supercross Triple Crown
Next round: Boston, MA – Saturday, May 21
OK, let’s leave it there for this week. It was a busy weekend of racing and now it’s time to get ready to head to Boston for some Supercross this Saturday. Have a great week, everyone.
The Arenacross portion of the Triple Crown Series is over. There are a few bugs to iron out for next season (like storing the dirt out of the weather and having the live timing running smoothly), but there were some great steps forward, too. Now let’s all get ready to move to the great outdoors as we head into another summer of Canadian Motocross. Summer IS coming, right?