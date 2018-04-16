Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Well, we made it. We made it through the first series brought to you by the new Jetwerx/MRC gang and we also made it out of Barrie, Ontario, alive! Man, that was a rough weekend 45 minutes north of Toronto. To everyone who made the effort to hop in their vehicles and drive to the Molson Centre Friday and/or Saturday, congratulations.

In case you hadn’t heard, Barrie got the same kind of weather they got in Minneapolis for Supercross. It’s the middle of April, but I guess winter has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

We managed to get up early enough on Friday to leave London and head through Toronto and hang a left, north, up Highway 400 to Barrie and miss all the chaos. All we had to deal with on out 2.5-hour drive was some rain and construction traffic. It was nothing to write home about.

It was a good thing we got there early, too, because the weather continued to deteriorate over the course of the day, and we all feared nobody would be able to even make to the show.

Motocrossers are a hearty breed, and there were quite a few people in the seats Friday night. I’ve been to many Arenacross double-headers in the Future West Moto series, and I know enough that Fridays are usually pretty light, as far as attendance is concerned, so this was good.

There was hockey the previous night at the Molson Centre and the Jetwerx crew didn’t get into the building until later than normal. In fact, I don’t think the first load of dirt went onto the plywood floor until 2:00am!

The track was pretty simple in its layout. They are limited to what they can do in Barrie because the scoreboard hangs down in the middle of the arena quite low, so a modified track design is needed to make it work. In fact, I’m sure it would get hit all the time during hockey games with either a dumped puck or a long lead pass. It meant there weren’t a few of the features they would have liked, but it was pretty good.

The main thing with the Rockstar Triple Crown Series Arenacross Tour has been the dirt. After round 1 was a mud bath, round 2 in Calgary was good. Last week in Sarnia, the dirt was almost too good! There was nearly 100% traction. This week, the dirt was somewhere between Abbotsford and Calgary. It seemed nicely moist, but it rutted up so quickly that the crew was forced to do maintenance after every practice.

The crew was busy and added bags of cement to the jump faces in an attempt to dry it out and stop the rutting.

If you didn’t get to watch the live broadcast Friday, you can check out our Photo Report to get an idea HERE: http://www.directmotocross.com/photo-report-barrie-arenacross-friday-night/

[NB: I had to be up this morning at 5 to take James Lissimore to the airport. After getting back home, he texted to tell me his flight has been canceled. So, off I went across the city to pick him up again. What I’m saying is I’m running on very little sleep and have fallen behind a little on my Monday morning work.]

When we got to our vehicles at the end of the show Friday night, we were all met with ice-covered cars and trucks. If you were an idiot like me, you removed your snow scraper before you left for Barrie and found yourself looking for something to use. Was I trying to save weight??? I used my camera tripod connector to scrape my windshield. I even managed to put some permanent scratches in the lower corner…

We were getting the same storm system that went through Minnesota this weekend and it was ugly.

It snowed and sleeted all night and we woke to a complete mess.

How were people going to make it to the races this time?!

To my surprise, the stands had a respectable amount of fans in them. Huge thanks to everyone who made the effort to even go outside to make the trek to the arena in those conditions.

They crowned Shawn Maffenbeier the 250 champ on Friday night, but it turned out they had forgotten to include the Clash points and that meant it was still mathematically possible for him to lose it. Sorry about that, everyone.

The other big news from the weekend was that #15 Jess Pettis was going to be making an appearance. Jess then came in as the immediate favourite. He’s got serious indoor skills, and we all knew he would be the guy to beat. Also, he wasn’t in the hunt for the championship, so how hard would Maff really try to run with him?

Jess ended up taking both wins and proved us all right. Maff, of course, did what he needed to do to take this title home and now looks forward to getting outside where he should be considered the odds-on favourite for the MX title, but we’ll see…

Here’s a look at the results from Saturday:

Final Standings:

We now wait for the Outdoors portion of the Triple Crown Series to fire up out in Calgary, AB on May 26th. After struggling with track conditions indoors so far, I’m a little worried about what may be waiting for us in the rolling hills of Calgary in late may. We could be in for…anything, actually.

We’ll get our Photo Report, McThoughts, and maybe a Report Card up (as well as other content) as soon as we can.

MXGP of Portugal

MX2 Results:

Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 25 25 50 2 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 18 22 40 3 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA KAW 20 18 38 4 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 16 20 36 5 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF KTM 22 14 36 6 18 Brylyakov, Vsevolod RUS MFR YAM 13 16 29 7 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 15 12 27 8 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HUS 12 13 25 9 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin RSA KNMV HON 3 15 18 10 70 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME KAW 9 8 17 11 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME HUS 5 10 15 12 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI HON 10 5 15 13 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO YAM 14 0 14 14 321 Bernardini, Samuele ITA FMI TM 4 9 13 15 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV HON 11 2 13 16 172 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HUS 8 4 12 17 118 Rubini, Stephen FRA FFM KTM 0 11 11 18 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 2 7 9 19 338 Herbreteau, David FRA FFM KTM 7 0 7 20 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KNMV KTM 0 6 6 21 95 Furlotti, Simone ITA FMI YAM 6 0 6 22 34 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED KNMV HON 0 3 3 23 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 1 1 2 24 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 0 0 0 25 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 26 773 Do, Thomas FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0 27 783 Toriani, Enzo FRA FFM HUS 0 0 0 28 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 0 0 0 29 520 Clochet, Jimmy FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0 30 101 Pichon, Zachary FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0 31 56 Weltin, Marshal USA AMA HON 0 0 0 32 26 Bertuzzi, Nicola ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 33 64 Covington, Thomas USA MUL HUS 0 0 0

Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA 1 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT KTM 216 25-25 25-25 25-25 18-12 22-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 202 5-14 22-22 22-20 25-22 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 185 20-22 20-20 20-18 20-5 18-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 141 18-18 11-14 7-13 10-14 16-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 14 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 129 14-13 13-4 13-15 6-13 20-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 18 Brylyakov, V. RUS YAM 115 12-12 9-9 1-11 12-20 13-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 100 15-2 16-18 18-12 1-18 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 96 Lawrence, H. AUS HON 99 22-15 15-15 16-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 10 Vlaanderen, C. RSA HON 97 3-16 6-10 14-14 0-16 3-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 29 Jacobi, Henry GER HUS 96 16-5 8-0 9-0 22-11 12-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 64 Covington, T. USA HUS 91 11-3 14-16 4-2 16-25 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 811 Sterry, Adam GBR KAW 82 8-0 5-13 11-7 11-0 15-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 81 9-11 18-8 0-4 14-8 2-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KTM 81 2-7 12-12 6-8 13-15 0-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 57 Sanayei, D. USA KAW 68 0-20 0-11 15-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 25 25 50 2 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 22 22 44 3 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 20 16 36 4 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 16 18 34 5 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 14 15 29 6 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB YAM 15 13 28 7 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 13 14 27 8 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR SUZ 12 12 24 9 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 0 20 20 10 12 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB TM 9 11 20 11 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU YAM 10 10 20 12 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM HUS 18 0 18 13 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 11 3 14 14 6 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM KTM 5 8 13 15 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KAW 6 7 13 16 141 Desprey, Maxime FRA FFM KAW 7 5 12 17 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 8 4 12 18 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB KTM 0 9 9 19 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HON 0 6 6 20 152 Petrov, Petar BUL BMF HON 3 2 5 21 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 4 0 4 22 920 Valentin, Ander ESP RFME HUS 1 1 2 23 210 Alberto, Paulo POR FMP YAM 2 0 2 24 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI YAM 0 0 0 25 999 Goncalves, Rui POR FMP YAM 0 0 0 26 55 Irwin, Graeme GBR MCUI KTM 0 0 0 27 831 Wysocki, Tomasz POL PZM KTM 0 0 0 28 62 Gercar, Klemen SLO AMZS HUS 0 0 0 29 550 Mallet, Simon FRA FMI HUS 0 0 0 30 85 Ekerold, Stefan GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 31 83 Renkens, Nathan BEL FMB HON 0 0 0 32 179 Poli, Joaquin ARG CAMOD HON 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA 1 84 Herlings, J. NED KTM 241 22-25 25-25 22-22 25-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 225 25-22 22-22 25-25 18-22 22-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 461 Febvre, Romain FRA YAM 169 18-16 15-16 20-16 20-14 16-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 25 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 165 20-20 13-14 18-18 22-20 0-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 21 Paulin, G. FRA HUS 147 15-15 14-20 14-20 15-16 18-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 140 11-10 16-18 10-14 14-18 14-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL YAM 132 16-18 20-0 11-13 11-15 15-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 113 – – 12-8 13-15 16-13 20-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 110 14-0 11-13 15-6 13-11 13-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 12 Nagl, M. GER TM 88 8-13 10-7 12-10 8-0 9-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 33 Lieber, Julien BEL KAW 86 13-9 4-0 16-12 12-6 11-3 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR YAM 76 10-14 0-15 0-7 10-0 10-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 777 Bobryshev, E. RUS SUZ 72 7-12 0-0 9-2 6-12 12-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 27 Jasikonis, A. LTU HON 58 6-7 8-10 6-11 4-0 0-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 141 Desprey, M. FRA KAW 58 – – 9-9 0-9 9-10 7-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Next round: MXGP of Russia: May 1

Minneapolis Supercross Triple Crown

Next round: Boston, MA – Saturday, May 21

OK, let’s leave it there for this week. It was a busy weekend of racing and now it’s time to get ready to head to Boston for some Supercross this Saturday. Have a great week, everyone.

The Arenacross portion of the Triple Crown Series is over. There are a few bugs to iron out for next season (like storing the dirt out of the weather and having the live timing running smoothly), but there were some great steps forward, too. Now let’s all get ready to move to the great outdoors as we head into another summer of Canadian Motocross. Summer IS coming, right?