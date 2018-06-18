Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Well, it’s Monday so this must be Oak Bluffs, MB. Every year, for quite a few now, FXR has invited us to their HQ just outside Winnipeg for a great day of riding after the 4th round of the Canadian Nationals; this year, it was McNabb Valley MX north of Brandon, MB.

New this time was a BBQ dinner Sunday night and a chance for everyone to check out the offices and then hang out and bench race around some delicious burgers.

I remember a few years ago when there were a few key riders at these things. In the last 2 years, FXR’s visibility at the races has gone through the roof! There are more riders here this year than all the rest combined! That means I’ll be able to get photos and video of a lot more people, so it’s great.

As we gathered around inside the garage across the parking lot beside the offices, I noticed an old model Suzuki 125. Upon closer inspection, I realized it had a #47 and “The Rippa” on the side panels. Could it be that Jimmy Decotis was not only back on a bike but that he’d be making an appearance here in Manitoba to tear the place up on this 2-stroke?! Yep.

I want to say, the last time I saw Jimmy famously rip up a track on a 125 live was back in 2011 at Bostwick in Florida! It was pretty memorable, so I’m looking forward to watching…no, listening to him here today. He’ll be hopping on the bike at around lunchtime, so I’ve got to get over there ASAP!

Also, it’s great to see Shelby Turner up and about. She’s an FXR rider and made the trip to Winnipeg from Brooks, AB for the Ride Day. No, she won’t be on a bike, as she said she’s still a couple weeks away from getting the OK from the docs. She’s proudly displaying her new scars, so I’ll be sure to snap a pic of it today to show everyone.

Let’s back up to Round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour for a second. If you were wondering what happened, I put my little notepad to the test and went over all 4 motos yesterday. You can read that here:

Who was I impressed with?

1E Kennedy Lutz: Well, what can I say? We all knew how this one was going to play out, but it doesn’t mean we’re any less impressed with how fast Kennedy is. She proved she has everyone covered, and then some. She broke down in some tears when she gave he podium speech, but didn’t say anything about it being her last big race. In hindsight, the tears were definitely warranted. She announced her retirement on her Facebook page:

Today was my last big race of my “racing career”. Grabbed the Women’s West CHAMPIONSHIP! Glad I had my family there to cheer me on. The last 14 years of racing wouldn’t be possible without my dad. He’s done absolutely everything to support my dreams and take me racing. Very thankful for him. Little sad as I think about all the good memories we’ve made racing but relieved we don’t have anymore 36hr long road trips. Also happy that you get to spend some time and money on yourself @kenrock44 🤪

Dad you’re the best and have a Happy Father’s Day ❤️ #fathersdayweekend #cdnwmx #noexcuses

Great job, Kennedy. I’m not really sure what there is left to prove for you. Motocross is a tough game and when you hit a certain age, sometimes you wonder what’s next and come up with…school. Good luck with whatever the next chapter holds for you. I’m sure the ladies class in Saskatchewan will see some more of you but we may have seen the last dominant performance by the Yorkton rider on the national stage.

Take a bow and enjoy yourself.

#58 Teren Gerber, #98 Anthony Spadaccini, and #60 Quinton Robin: Where did these performances come from?! These 3 finished 7, 8, 9 this past weekend. Great rides from 3 riders I’ve been noticing on the track, but never at this level! Great rides from these guys. Teren and Anthony are here in Winnipeg for the FXR Ride Day and I hope we see Quinton head east.

We also interviewed Teren Saturday evening. You can listen to it here:

#26 Kaven Benoit: Kaven admitted he had 4 broken bits in his back not long ago from a crash while testing gin California. He also admitted the doctors told him it may be OK to start riding again this week! That’s right.

Kaven weighed the risks and decided to get back to racing sooner than was recommended and is now feeling up to speed. He went 1-1 this week and, like I said last week, this should have the rest of the 450 field worried.

He also said he traditionally does even better on the eastern tracks, so he shouldn’t be getting slower as the season moves on. We know Matt Goerke will be crazy fast at Gopher Dunes, but the rest of the tracks are wide open.

Casey Keast Injury Update

While running up in 8th spot, #17 Casey Keast from Kelowna, BC disappeared from the scoreboard with just one lap to go in the first moto at McNabb Valley MX.

We spoke with Casey from Minnedosa, MB today and he said he “hit false neutral on one of the little doubles out back and appeared to have knocked myself out for only 10 seconds.”

He reports that he has chipped his scapula and just feels really beat up. He also added that he did not knock himself out in a practice crash this past Tuesday in Prince George.

At this point, they will camp for a couple days here in the area and then take the time to head over the 3-week break before they make the final decision on the rest of the season. However, he did say that “the plan is that I’m still going east.”

Good news. Take the time to heal and hopefully we’ll see you putting yourself up near the front where you belong when the series heads on its eastern swing, starting Saturday, July 7th at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, ON.

Amateur Open

I’m a little worried about the entries at these Amateur Open events on the Sundays after the Nationals. Where is everyone? This past weekend in Manitoba, there were some politics behind things, as the province is under MMA sanctioning. I think most Manitoba riders were unaware that the MRC was offering pretty reasonable day passes to race.

Yes, entry fees are still pretty steep, but I think that if more riders knew about the one-day passes, there may have been a lot more riders there on Sunday.

Hopefully, as we move forward, these regional events gain some steam and we see full gates of amateurs each week. I don’t think it will be an issue at most of the tracks in the east, but we’ll see.

Supercross Rewind – Malcolm Stewart

High Point Highlights

Your browser does not support iframes.

OK, we’ve really got to get over to Milt Reimer‘s private track soon so we don’t miss Jimmy D ripping it up on a 125! We’ll have the video highlights from this past weekend up as soon as we get back to the hotel tonight. Have a great week, everyone.