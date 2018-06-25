Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

It’s my first Monday home in over a month and it feels weird. I’m already ready to hit the road for the next adventure. It doesn’t take long to recharge my racing battery and be chomping at the bit to get going again.

We had a break in our action and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was down in Tennessee at Muddy Valley. There was a strong possibility I was going to be in the Loretta Lynn State for this one, if the Redemption Racing Club MX team were making the trip.

In the end, they decided to sit this one out and get things ready for a push at the final 5 rounds of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour. With them sitting out, I decided to sit it out, too.

It was a pretty crappy weekend, weather-wise, here in my neck of the woods, so it allowed me to just relax and get ready for what comes next. What’s next looks like it’s going to be heading over to Gopher Dunes tomorrow with Jeff McConkey as he rips around on the new KTM Factory Edition 450 SXF in some new Fox and Leatt gear.

The weather looks like it’s going to be perfect tomorrow, so come on over with your bike and roughen up the track so Jeff doesn’t get off easy with a smooth track!

Good luck to #6 Jeremy Martin as he undergoes surgery today to stabilize that L1 fracture he sustained in that crash after touching Justin Cooper in the air in that 2nd moto in Tennessee.

FC Honda is reporting he’ll recover fully, and that’s the best news we could get. As we all sat and waited for news on his condition, it kind of pissed me off that people were tweeting that they were upset that the media wasn’t reporting on his condition, minute to minute.

Give me a break! Have you ever been at the track when someone gets hurt like that?! You DO NOT guess at the extent of the injury. Asking the photographers at the track to speculate on a possible spinal injury is the most irresponsible thing you could do.

I was actually so upset that I did something I try to never do: I tweeted at them on Steve Mathes‘s twitter feed. I quickly deleted it so as not to get caught up in some sort of downward-spiraling Twitter vortex. Apparently, I wasn’t quite quick enough and Steve saw it and thought I was upset with the way he was handling it. Not the case. I was pissed at some of the comments I was seeing on his feed, not what he said.

In case you didn’t see the races, here are the highlights:

I have the NBC Sports Gold app and was watching the races live. Did anyone else notice the glitch in the matrix? During the second 450 moto when #25 Marvin Musquin made a squared up, outside-in pass on #51 Justin Barcia, Grant Langston went into some detail on the differences in the the frame materials between the KTM and the Yamaha. He essentially said that the steal frame of the KTM allowed Marvin to make moves like that while the Yamaha’s aluminum frame had benefits elsewhere.

When we came back from break, the video started before the pass and when Marvin went by they said something completely different. I guess the ‘powers that be’ didn’t like the details GL was getting into for fear it would upset a manufacturer and they made it magically disappear.

And remember when Jason Weigandt was the play-by-play guy and Grant was the colour commentator? They seem to have totally swapped roles on the broadcast now. Grant is doing almost all of the talking for the races while we don’t hear nearly as much from Jason as we used to.

I think they both do a great job and hearing all the insight Grant brings from his many years of racing at the top is great for the show. Whatever the decisions were, I like the way the coverage is done.

Grinds My Gears

So, I’ve just returned from over a month on the road. Driving across the continent gives you a front row seat at some things that can get on your nerves. Let me just point out a 3…

1. Baby on Board signs. OK, so, you’ve had a baby and you are concerned for its safety – I get that. Back in the day, they came up with those bright yellow ‘Baby on Board’ signs that suctioned onto your window. They were visible from a distance and you knew what it was when you saw it. I’m not really sure what I was supposed to do differently as a driver, but you saw them, nonetheless.

Now, there are all sorts of different stickers that say the same thing. Are they trying to have a ‘cooler’ looking ‘Baby on Board’ sticker that looks better on your car?! What’s the point of that?! Sometimes it’s not until I’m up close do I realize what the damn sticker says. Again, I have no idea what I’m supposed to do with this information now that I have it, but there it is.

Just stick a yellow thing in your window if you want people to know you have a baby in the damn car!

2. Left Lane Drivers. OK, if this one bothers everyone reading this, why are there still people who continue to do it?! Seriously, is it because they find it easier to drive in a straight line when they line themselves up with the yellow line on the left?! I have no clue.

And here’s what makes me laugh. They probably get wherever they’re going and think to themselves (or to whoever is beside them) that everyone else on the highway is a jerk for tailgating them. Seriously, they think we all have the problem when all we’re trying to do is give them 10-20 seconds of driver’s education as we try to force them to move the hell over.

I also think the signs on the road should never say, “Slower drivers stay to the right.” They should all say “Keep right except to pass.” These idiots must read the first ones and think, “I’m not a slow driver, so I’m staying over here on the left!”

They literally have no idea how much anger they are causing in the growing line of cars behind them. They don’t realize they are dangerous and causing potential accidents. They don’t realize they are causing the traffic jam behind them. They are bad drivers.

3. Blind Spots. I was driving along and saw an illuminated sign that read, “Be sure to check your blind spot before changing lanes.”

How is it even possible we still have blind spots?! Seriously, just make side-view mirrors bigger of convex or something! There is now way vanity should keep us from seeing if there’s a damn car coming up on us, is there?!

Blind spots…give me a break!

Team Canada MXON

I posted my thoughts on the 2018 Team Canada MXON team that will head to Red Bud this year in the Frid’Eh Update. I thought I’d toss it in here again:

So, the plan was to maybe introduce the Team Canada MXON selection at round 5. It seemed appropriate since we’d be in Ottawa and we could hype it up that way. Unfortunately, that’s not how it’s going down.

I spoke with Team Canada Manager Kourtney Lloyd this morning and she said the team will be announced at Gopher Dunes.

She’s actually got a pretty difficult decision to make this year. She could go with Colton Facciotti, Kaven Benoit, and Cole Thompson and be done with it. Wait, Tyler Medaglia is riding like he belongs there! But wait again, none of them are riding 250’s this year!

Who do you choose between Shawn Maffenbeier, Jess Pettis, and Dylan Wright?!

Looking back at those two lists, you wouldn’t go wrong with any combination of those 7 riders mentioned! Crap, now what?

I guess all you can do is look at the names, see who’s leading whom in the standings, weigh out past performances at the MXON and choose…

Easier said than done, huh.

Red Bud is a huge track made for serious racers. Does that help our decision? Kaven Benoit is a shoe-in. There’s one choice made. The guy led the race in Italy, for goodness sake!

Colton is our most experienced at the event, but didn’t seem like he was 100% into it last year. This is probably his last year racing and he has won a few motos by 40 seconds this year! Did that help? Maybe a little?

Cole has a ton of experience racing in the USA and he goes very fast at Red Bud. He loves the track but he’s currently behind Colton in points (199 to 188).

Tyler pushed it to his limit last year in England and I liked his attitude. Actually, I always like his attitude. He’s the kind of personality that other riders will rally around, so I like this choice.

As far as 250 riders go, I think all we can do is go with who is leading the points when the time to decide comes around.

Shawn is leading by 5 points right now, but Jess had that DNF that erased a possible 27 or 30 points! Did that help? No.

Dylan has shown he has the speed to win every moto I’ve watched since Popkum! His issues weren’t his fault, so does he get the opportunity or are we afraid of bike durability?

If the decision were up to me, I’d go with:

MX1: Kaven Benoit

MX2: Shawn Maffenbeier/Jess Pettis/Dylan Wright – whoever wins at Sand Del Lee, straight up.

Open: Tyler Medaglia/Colton Facciotti/Cole Thompson – whoever wins Sand Del Lee, straight up.

Ask me again tomorrow, and you may get a different answer. I think the bottom line is that we have 7 very qualified riders to choose from. All we can do is put the pressure on their shoulders and call Sand Del Lee “THE TRYOUT.” If someone folds under the pressure, well then, that seals their fate as someone who doesn’t perform well under pressure and boom we’re off to the races.

We need a team of riders who want to be there and are willing to push it on race day. Our country’s moral just can’t take a mediocre effort at this event. No excuses, we need to harden up and do well here. Our guys are top 10 riders and we could be in the Elite 8 with performances equal to our riders’ skills. It’s that simple.

If we go there and someone has a long face after a tough race, we chose the wrong rider. This is a team event and we need team players. Team players have great attitudes and pull the rest of the squad up, not bring them down. You walk around that pit with your head held high and an attitude that shows you are proud to be a Canadian at the MXON. Period.

Whoever Kourtney chooses for the team, I will support. However, if we go to Red Bud and a rider is moping around and not carrying themselves like a true professional, I am going to call them out. I mean that. All you can do is your best. If something happens on the track that is out of your control then so be it. Pick yourself up and transfer your positive energy on to your teammates. The entire country is rooting for you, remember that. It’s not pressure, it’s support, and there is a difference, so use that.

I could go on and on about this, but I think it may deserve its own column on the site. Good luck, Kourtney. No pressure, only support! Lol

GNCC Results – Snowshoe XC West Virginia – Round 9

WCAN in Revelstoke, BC July 5-8

From: www.mcqmx.ca:

Event Overview

MCQMX is excited to bring the largest sanctioned Amateur race in Western Canada, the WCAN, to Revelstoke, BC July 5 – 8th 2018. The Revy Riders motocross track is nestled in the middle of breathtaking mountain backdrops, huge natural terrain layout covered in a unique river sand all 10 minutes from the town of Revelstoke and all amenities. Every racer and family who attended the first-ever sanctioned MX race in Revelstoke in 2018 agreed, it is hands down the new favourite and there is something a little extra special in the air that will keep you coming back. The WCAN is the largest Amateur MX race in Western Canada designed to attract competitive and beginner racers to battle it out over a 4 day – 3 moto format. Qualifying and practice is held on Thursday July 5th with Motos 1, 2 and 3 held each consecutive day wuth trophy presentation to follow on the big stage. MCQMX has partnered with Walton Raceway and supporters to give away a Western MX Warrior package at the WCAN which includes cash, free entries to the Walton TransCan and a unique red plate awarded to the chosen Western MX Warrior! Big trophies, great battles and Holeshot awards! Revelstoke offers lots of community support and we know the community will be “STOKED” to show off there town! Take in the Revelstoke Mountain Resort Pipe Mountain Coaster with the family, or hike and bike the trails, sightseeing at the Dam, take a dip in the river or head for a hot tub at the community pool. Enjoy dinner at our partners Zalas, check out the local breweries like Mt Begbie and definatley if you are looking at a hotel stay with one of our valued sponsors hotels, Best Western Plus or The Stoke Hotel all only 10 minutes form the tack! Revelstoke will not disappoint, we hope to see you there !

Walton TransCan Registration NOW OPEN

Head over to the Walton TransCan website to register for the 2018 TransCan.

https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/walton/index.asp?event=1

Have a great week, everyone. If you’re out west or east and wondering if we’re going to have some hot and sweaty racing coming up for Sand Del Lee and Gopher Dunes, all signs point to yes. The humidity is going to go back through the roof around here. In fact, this coming weekend, it’s going to be 34 degrees C both days! Ouch, that’s 93F.

Jared Stock had the opportunity to head down to Florida and the Baker’s Factory to test out the new 2019 Husqvarna‘s for DMX so watch for a report on that adventure here on the site.