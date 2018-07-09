Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

So, after a long couple days in Ottawa, we had the choice of either staying another night in the beautiful neighbourhood of Westboro in the heart of the city or hopping into the DMX Van and pushing it home Sunday night.

While the thought of simply driving 20 minutes and calling it a night was tempting, waking up this morning in my own bed and being able to sit down and get to work on all this content generated from the weekend makes the tiring drive home last night worth it.

There’s not a chance in hell they read this, but I’m going to thank Brenda and Larry for their amazing hospitality last week. They put us up in their beautiful cottage on the lake in Mont Tremblant for a few days and then opened up their home in Ottawa for the race weekend. It was great, so if you see them while you’re out in Ottawa, tell them for us.

I’m going to get to work on the highlight/recap video as soon as I’m finished my coffee, so let me start with a little bit of a rant this week.

We headed back to Sand Del Lee Sunday to catch some Parts Canada Amateur Open racing action. No, we didn’t bust our butts to be there for riders meeting on this day, but we caught all the second motos after the lunch break.

Here’s the thing…

I could not walk more than 10 steps without someone wanting to start a conversation about the status of these amateur days. It seems the masses are a little disgruntled.

People are upset about the cost of racing on Sundays.

It’s $65 per class to race. What about a second class, you ask? $65. OK, but Little Johnny is going to race 3 classes. That, too, is $65. Ouch. That’s $195 to race 3 classes.

I’m not here to tell anyone what to do. No, I’m simply pointing out what the general vibe appears to be in the amateur pits. There are families who came right out and said they aren’t going to Gopher Dunes because it’s simply too much money to race.

Supply and demand comes into play here. There needs to be a cost that will work for both parties. Lower the cost and more families will show up. Or do you raise the price and make do with fewer riders?

It reminds me of the film camera days: do sell the cameras for cheap and then charge more for film that you know everyone will need or do you charge more for the camera and sell cheap film?

We need riders on the gate. No, not to make the organizers rich. No. To keep this sport healthy and growing! I don’t think I need to point this out, but if nobody goes to the races there is not future for this great sport.

Bikes are expensive enough. Whatever the answer is, riders and their families HAVE to feel like they are getting their money’s worth. It’s that simple.

Having every second person I pass strike up a conversation about how they can’t believe how much it cost to race is not good and something needs to be done.

Yes, there is live streaming for the afternoon program, and that adds some value, but if no one is on the gate how good does that look? It does us no good to show the world our races live when we’re combining classes on the same gate and still only having 16 bikes on the track.

There is a disconnect going on right now and it needs to be addressed. Like I tried to make clear at the start of this “rant,” I don’t have the answers and I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus, we just need to have a good conversation about the health of our sport and make sure everyone is happy at the amateur level. This is where it all starts and builds. Amateurs lay the foundation for what happens all the way up the chain and there are cracks showing. Foundation cracks don’t get better on their own.

Basically, it seems the fastest amateur kids show up because they have so much already sunk into getting to where they are and can’t miss a prestigious event. However, they aren’t the riders buying bikes and gear at the dealerships. We need the kids who are there to have fun and line up to race. They are the backbones of our sport and we need them, plain and simple.

What is the Amateur Open?

The Amateur Open is a brand new style of Amateur Day Motocross racing, where the riders have Pro race setting, feel and atmosphere. The Amateur Open will be considered as Regional Championship, with prestigious awards, Live broadcast with live commentary on ConX2Share, Race day announcers, podium interviews and a chance to earn your “Badge” to The Grand National Championship at Walton Raceway.

What does earning your “badge” mean?

Earning your “Amateur Open Badge” is the new form of Qualifying for the Walton Raceway Grand National Championship. Consider it a Badge of honor, as you have earned the right to race in the Big Show, where the Top Amateurs from across the Country come to compete for their rights to be called “Canadian National Champ”.

The racing at the front in most classes was very good. I shot a bunch of photos will also post videos of the Open Intermediate, Schoolboy, and Supermini 2nd motos when I get a chance.

Let me end this by saying that I have passed the concerns along to the powers that be over at the MRC and they are very open to a constructive discussion on all of your concerns. Keeping the lines of communication open is very important. We can’t have families simply walking around the pits complaining. We need to sort this out so we can continue to progress the sport. We’ll try to keep this moving forward and update you on any new information we receive.

Also, if you’re reading this and think I’m talking about you, don’t worry. I, literally, heard it from many people, so it’s not just you.

Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour | Sand Del Lee – Round 5 Results

Round 5
July 7, 2018
Sand Del Lee
Ottawa, On

Ladies – Overall Finish Positions

  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #2 KTM  EVE BRODEUR
, QC		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd  #31 Yamaha  MEGAN BRODEUR
, QC		 1st 2nd 57
 3rd  #517 Honda  TAYLOR MILLER
 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #4 Kawasaki  LIZ BURKE
ROLLO BAY, NS		 4th 5th 44
 5th  #198 KTM  JULIA KRZEMIEN
 5th 6th 41
 6th  #15 Kawasaki  EDEN NETELKOS
 9th 4th 40
 7th  #728 Yamaha  GEMMA POPE
BLACKSTOCK, ON		 7th 7th 38
 8th  #241 Suzuki  SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
 6th 8th 38
 9th  #138 Yamaha  MARIAH GAUTHIER
CHAPLEAU, ON		 8th 9th 35
 10th  #5 KTM  EMILIE LEVEILLE
 10th 10th 32
 11th  #818 Kawasaki  CINDY TRUDEL
 12th 11th 29
 12th  #110 Husqvarna  EMMA SAARELA
VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON		 14th 12th 26
 13th  #381 KTM  KELCEY JONES
FRASERVILL, ON		 11th 15th 26
 14th  #927 Yamaha  ROBIN HUTCHINSON
LONDON, ON		 16th 13th 23
 15th  #6 Yamaha  CARRIE DAVIS
 17th 14th 21
 16th  #313 Yamaha  BRITTANY NELSON
 13th 18th 21
 17th  #121 Honda  MIKAILA BEACH
BADEN, ON		 18th 16th 18
 18th  #20 KTM  DOMINIQUE BRULE
 15th 20th 17
 19th  #87 Honda  MICHAELA HAMM
 20th 17th 15
 20th  #156 Honda  ERICA SOLMES
COLLINGWOOD, 0N		 22nd 19th 11
 21st  #81 Yamaha  OCEANNE BRODEUR
 24th 21st 7
 22nd  #93 KTM  SHAYLA CASSIDY
 21st 24th 7
 23rd  #970 Yamaha  DANA BARRETT
 19th 27th 7
 24th  #33 KTM  MALIA GARANT
 25th 22nd 5
 25th  #925 KTM  DAFFE DOMINIQUE
 27th 23rd 3
 26th  #425 Honda  AMELIA MATCHETT
 23rd 29th 3
 27th  #98 Yamaha  MELANIE HARVEY
 26th 25th 1
 28th  #12 Husqvarna  EMILIE CLAIRE LEBEL
 28th 28th 0
 29th  #470 Honda  CHARITY BACHMAN
MARSDEN, SK		 DNF 26th 0
 30th  #1 KTM  CHELSEY HENNING
MCKELLAR, ON		 31st 30th 0
 31st  #86 Honda  MEGAN HAMM
 30th 31st 0
 32nd  #670 KTM  TAYLOR GRILLS
PORT FRANK’S, ON		 29th DNS 0
 DNF  #10 Kawasaki  ISABELLE THIBAULT
 DNF DNS 0
250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #12 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		  3rd
Heat 1		 2nd 2nd 54
 2nd  #335 KTM  JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI		  4th
Heat 1		 1st 4th 53
 3rd  #1 Kawasaki  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #18 KTM  JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN		  7th
Heat 1		 6th 5th 41
 5th  #19 Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON		  8th
Heat 1		 5th 7th 40
 6th  #66 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
WATERDOWN, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 7th 6th 39
 7th  #27 KTM  TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON		  6th
Heat 1		 4th 15th 34
 8th  #36 KTM  TAYLOR ARSENAULT
  12th
Heat 1		 12th 8th 32
 9th  #196 Yamaha  JYILE MITCHELL
BERMUDA, 		  22nd
Heat 1		 11th 9th 32
 10th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKA
CALGARY, AB		  16th
Heat 1		 10th 11th 31
 11th  #15 Yamaha  JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 1		 DNF 1st 30
 12th  #278 Kawasaki  WESTON WROZYNA
NEWTONVILLE, ON		  9th
Heat 1		 13th 10th 29
 13th  #33 Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER FORTIER
LEVIA, QC		  10th
Heat 1		 8th 16th 28
 14th  #35 Honda  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  21st
Heat 1		 14th 12th 26
 15th  #527 Yamaha  JAKE TRICCO
COLLINGWOOD, ON		  14th
Heat 1		 9th 24th 19
 16th  #41 KTM  VINCENT LAUZON
  18th
Heat 1		 20th 14th 18
 17th  #17 Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC		  13th
Heat 1		 16th 19th 17
 18th  #58 KTM  TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB		  15th
Heat 1		 23rd 13th 16
 19th  #51 Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE
BLAINVILLE, ON		  19th
Heat 1		 19th 17th 16
 20th  #40 Kawasaki  GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  31st
Heat 1		 17th 20th 15
 21st  #24 Yamaha  MICHAEL FOWLER
BEECH CREEK, PA		  34th
Heat 1		 21st 18th 13
 22nd  #23 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC		  23rd
Heat 1		 18th 21st 13
 23rd  #55 Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON		  20th
Heat 1		 15th DNF 11
 24th  #98 Yamaha  ANTHANY SPADACCINI
CUMBERLAND, ON		  38th
Heat 1		 22nd 25th 5
 25th  #62 Honda  SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC		  32nd
Heat 1		 26th 22nd 4
 25th  #60 Husqvarna  QUINTON ROBIN
ECKVILLE, AB		  37th
Heat 1		 25th 26th 1
 26th  #543 KTM  CHARLES-ETIENNE LAVEILLE
QUEBEC, 		  24th
Heat 1		 32nd 23rd 3
 27th  #214 KTM  NICHOLAS LAVELLE
TERREBONNE, QC		  25th
Heat 1		 24th 29th 2
 28th  #416 Yamaha  CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL		  30th
Heat 1		 27th 28th 0
 30th  #95 Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER
ST JOSEPH DE BEAUCE, QC		  33rd
Heat 1		 31st 30th 0
 31st  #115 KTM  WILLIAM MIREAULT
, QC		  35th
Heat 1		 29th 32nd 0
 32nd  #458 KTM  MICHAEL SWENEY
JOHNSTOWN, CO		  26th
Heat 1		 35th 27th 0
 33rd  #191 Husqvarna  ROSS THIRNBECK
OMEMEE, ON		  41st
Heat 1		 34th 31st 0
 34th  #411 KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD
PORT FRANKS, ON		  40th
Heat 1		 33rd 35th 0
 35th  #127 KTM  CONNOR ARSENAULT
  28th
Heat 1		 28th DNF 0
 36th  #114 Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON		  29th
Heat 1		 37th 33rd 0
 37th  #164 Yamaha  MITCH GOHEEN
OSHAWA, ON		  39th
Heat 1		 36th 34th 0
 38th  #118 Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
ST JEAN SUR RICHELIE, QC		  27th
Heat 1		 30th DNF 0
 39th  #133 Yamaha  GOULET JEAN-OLIVIER
, QC		  17th
Heat 1		 38th DNF 0
 DNF  #491 KTM  GABE GUTIERRES
  11th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #45 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON		  4th
Heat 1		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKSFIELD, NS		  1st
Heat 1		 4th 2nd 50
 3rd  #1 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		  2nd
Heat 1		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #26 KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC		  6th
Heat 1		 1st 8th 48
 5th  #16 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 5th 4th 44
 6th  #7 Yamaha  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND OAKS, CA		  3rd
Heat 1		 6th 5th 41
 7th  #46 KTM  RYAN DOWD
LUDLOW, MA		  9th
Heat 1		 9th 6th 37
 8th  #9 Honda  CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELD, SC		  8th
Heat 1		 8th 7th 37
 9th  #4 Kawasaki  JEREMY MEDAGLIA
, ON		  7th
Heat 1		 7th 9th 36
 10th  #10 Husqvarna  KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB		  10th
Heat 1		 10th 10th 32
 11th  #63 Honda  GRAHAM SCOTT
NORTH SAANICH, BC		  18th
Heat 1		 12th 11th 29
 12th  #21 Kawasaki  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		  14th
Heat 1		 11th 13th 28
 13th  #28 Honda  JEAN CHRISTIAN BUJOLD
ST HUBERT, QC		  13th
Heat 1		 13th 12th 27
 14th  #52 Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		  27th
Heat 1		 16th 14th 22
 15th  #20 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  12th
Heat 1		 14th 16th 22
 16th  #44 Honda  JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELS INLET, SC		  20th
Heat 1		 15th 20th 17
 17th  #88 Yamaha  ADDISON EMORY
OWASSO, OK		  30th
Heat 1		 17th 19th 16
 18th  #117 Kawasaki  MICHAEL DA SILVA
ST JEANSUR RICHELIEU, QC		  22nd
Heat 1		 25th 15th 12
 19th  #39 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON		  24th
Heat 1		 23rd 17th 12
 20th  #69 Yamaha  BRANDON GOURLAY
  21st
Heat 1		 22nd 18th 12
 21st  #71 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		  11th
Heat 1		 20th 22nd 10
 22nd  #169 Honda  CHANDLER FRITZIUS
  17th
Heat 1		 18th DNF 8
 23rd  #951 Honda  AARON HOUSER
GREENCASTLE, PN		  23rd
Heat 1		 19th 29th 7
 24th  #156 Husqvarna  COLE WILSON
UXBRIDGE, ON		  33rd
Heat 1		 29th 21st 5
 25th  #176 KTM  RYAN DERRY
THORNHILL, ON		  19th
Heat 1		 21st 28th 5
 26th  #383 Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD
  29th
Heat 1		 24th 24th 4
 27th  #150 Honda  BRETT YOUNG
LAWRENCETOWN, NS		  26th
Heat 1		 28th 23rd 3
 28th  #93 Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON		  31st
Heat 1		 27th 25th 1
 28th  #110 Yamaha  BROCK KELLY
AJAX, ON		  25th
Heat 1		 26th 26th 0
 29th  #87 KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON		  32nd
Heat 1		 31st 27th 0
 31st  #279 Kawasaki  WILHELM MACDONELL
JUDIQUE, NS		  39th
Heat 1		 34th 30th 0
 32nd  #243 Yamaha  ERIC SCHILDT
GRIMSBY, ON		  38th
Heat 1		 33rd 33rd 0
 33rd  #767 KTM  JASON THORNE
CAVAN, ON		  36th
Heat 1		 32nd 34th 0
 34th  #196 Yamaha  LOGAN GALLANT
HALIFAX, NS		  34th
Heat 1		 36th 31st 0
 35th  #302 Yamaha  DANNY GAREY
, QB		  37th
Heat 1		 35th 32nd 0
 36th  #159 Yamaha  NOAH HICKERSON
  28th
Heat 1		 30th DNF 0
 37th  #463 Kawasaki  ZACHERY NOBREGA
MYRTLE BEACH, SC		  40th
Heat 1		 37th 35th 0
 DNF  #645 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
NEWARK, TX		  16th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #72 Husqvarna  KYLE KEAST
LINDSAY, ON		  15th
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0
 DNF  #250 Honda  SCOTT HOUGH
HAMMOND, ON		  35th
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0

Next Round: Gopher Dunes – Saturday, July 14

Point Standings

250 Pro
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/2/2018
Finish		 6/9/2018
Finish		 6/16/2018
Finish		 7/7/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#1 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 2nd 2nd 5th 2nd 3rd 256
2nd – JOEY CROWN
#335 – METAMORA, MI		 3rd 4th 3rd 3rd 2nd 239 (-17)
3rd – JESSE PETTIS
#15 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 1st 10th 1st 11th 231 (-25)
4th – JOSH OSBY
#18 – VALPARAISO, IN		 4th 3rd 2nd 16th 4th 212 (-44)
5th – MARCO CANNELLA
#66 – WATERDOWN, ON		 6th 5th 4th 4th 6th 208 (-48)
6th – DYLAN WRIGHT
#12 – OTTAWA, ON		 14th 13th 1st 12th 1st 185 (-71)
7th – TANNER WARD
#27 – WOODSTOCK, ON		 8th 6th 8th 5th 7th 182 (-74)
8th – JARED PETRUSKA
#43 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 9th 17th 6th 10th 158 (-98)
9th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#19 – WATERFORD, ON		 9th 19th 6th 17th 5th 146 (-110)
10th – TEREN GERBER
#58 – CORONATION, AB		 10th 10th 9th 7th 18th 137 (-119)
11th – CASEY KEAST
#17 – KELOWNA, BC		 7th 7th 7th DNF 17th 131 (-125)
12th – JONAH BRITTONS
#35 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 12th 20th 23rd 13th 14th 104 (-152)
13th – ANTHANY SPADACCINI
#98 – CUMBERLAND, ON		 15th 12th 16th 8th 24th 98 (-158)
14th – QUINTON ROBIN
#60 – ECKVILLE, AB		 18th 16th 12th 9th 25th 93 (-163)
14th – JASON BENNY
#23 – JOLIETTE, QC		 40th 8th 19th 10th 22nd 93 (-163)
16th – TEE PERROTT
#737 – HIGH RIVER, AB		 13th 18th 15th 14th 83 (-173)
17th – RYLAN BLY
#245 – OKOTOKS, AB		 11th 11th 13th 73 (-183)
18th – WYATT WADDELL
#157 – DELTA, BC		 16th 15th 28th 15th   67 (-189)
19th – CHAD SAULTZ
#416 – BATAVIA, IL		 19th 14th DNF 11th 28th 66 (-190)
20th – CONNOR PAUL
#289 – RIMBEY, AB		 25th 21st 20th 18th   48 (-208)

450 Pro
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/2/2018
Finish		 6/9/2018
Finish		 6/16/2018
Finish		 7/7/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – AYLMER, ON		 1st 1st 7th 4th 1st 256
2nd – MATT GOERKE
#1 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 2nd 2nd 2nd 3rd 3rd 249 (-7)
3rd – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – BON CONSEIL, QC		 7th 8th 1st 1st 4th 239 (-17)
4th – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, ON		 4th 4th 4th 2nd 5th 232 (-24)
5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – BROOKSFIELD, NS		 3rd 6th 3rd 7th 2nd 228 (-28)
6th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#7 – THOUSAND OAKS, CA		 14th 7th 5th 6th 6th 185 (-71)
7th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 10th 9th 10th 10th 172 (-84)
8th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – HILLIARD, FL		 6th 5th 6th 5th 165 (-91)
9th – CADE CLASON
#9 – CHESTERFIELD, SC		 8th 17th 16th 8th 8th 147 (-109)
10th – GRAHAM SCOTT
#63 – NORTH SAANICH, BC		 11th 12th 13th 17th 11th 133 (-123)
11th – RYAN LALONDE
#21 – VICTORIA, BC		 10th 20th 12th 14th 12th 123 (-133)
12th – KYLE KEAST
#72 – LINDSAY, ON		 12th 11th 8th 12th DNF 122 (-134)
13th – CHEYENNE HARMON
#645 – NEWARK , TX		 35th 9th 11th 11th DNF 90 (-166)
14th – YANICK BOUCHER
#52 – HEARST, ON		 19th 15th 19th 22nd 14th 76 (-180)
15th – DAVEY FRASER
#20 – HALIFAX, NS		 20th 13th 24th 20th 15th 74 (-182)
16th – ERIC JEFFERY
#39 – COURTICE, ON		 15th 18th 15th 19th 70 (-186)
17th – MIKE BROWN
#68 – BRISTOL, VA		 9th 9th 68 (-188)
18th – BRYANT HUMISTON
#78 – ROCK SPRINGS, WY		 18th 16th 18th 18th 67 (-189)
19th – JONATHAN MAYZAK
#44 – MURRELS INLET, SC		 17th 32nd 29th 19th 16th 55 (-201)
19th – BROCK HOYER
#77 – WILLIAMS LAKE, BC		 10th 13th 55 (-201)
21st – JAKE NICHOLLS
#145 – , ENGLAND		 DNF 3rd 47 (-209)

RED BUD

MXGP of Asia

MX2 – GP Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total
1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 22 25 47
2 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF KTM 25 15 40
3 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV HON 16 22 38
4 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 20 16 36
5 64 Covington, Thomas USA MUL HUS 14 20 34
6 127 Rodriguez, Anthony VEN FMV YAM 18 14 32
7 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 10 18 28
8 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI YAM 15 10 25
9 172 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HUS 12 12 24
10 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 13 11 24
11 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV HON 5 13 18
12 325 Delvintor Alfarizi, Muhammad INA IMI HUS 8 9 17
13 206 Ismayana, Diva INA IMI HUS 7 8 15
14 114 Roberts, Jy AUS MA HUS 9 6 15
15 204 Maksum, Hilman INA IMI HUS 6 7 13
16 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 11 0 11
17 95 Furlotti, Simone ITA FMI YAM 4 0 4
18 281 Pattipi, Yosua INA IMI HUS 3 0 3
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA
1 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT KTM 550 25-25 25-25 25-25 18-12 22-14 25-25 22-16 25-22 25-25 18-15 20-20 22-14 25-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
2 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 550 5-14 22-22 22-20 25-22 25-25 22-22 11-25 22-25 22-22 20-25 22-25 18-20 22-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
3 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 422 20-22 20-20 20-18 20-5 18-22 18-16 25-22 6-16 0-0 22-18 16-22 16-12 10-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
4 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 412 18-18 11-14 7-13 10-14 16-20 20-15 16-18 18-18 15-18 12-14 18-16 15-22 20-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
5 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED HON 369 3-16 6-10 14-14 0-16 3-15 15-18 12-14 20-20 18-20 9-16 12-15 20-25 16-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
6 64 Covington, T. USA HUS 331 11-3 14-16 4-2 16-25 0-0 4-7 20-0 8-4 20-12 25-20 25-18 25-18 14-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
7 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 286 9-11 18-8 0-4 14-8 2-7 9-12 18-20 9-11 5-14 16-22 15-14 14-15 11-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
8 747 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 255 13-0 – – – – 15-10 10-5 14-20 10-13 15-14 11-11 13-13 8-11 13-11 15-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
9 29 Jacobi, Henry GER HUS 223 16-5 8-0 9-0 22-11 12-13 0-8 15-9 16-13 14-16 0-0 11-2 10-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
10 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KTM 218 2-7 12-12 6-8 13-15 0-6 10-6 6-15 10-12 3-13 11-0 14-10 11-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
11 14 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 216 14-13 13-4 13-15 6-13 20-18 13-14 7-11 14-15 13-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
12 66 Larranaga Olano, I. ESP HUS 185 10-9 3-7 0-6 7-9 5-10 11-10 9-12 11-3 10-15 8-9 7-13 1-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
13 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 172 15-2 16-18 18-12 1-18 0-0 6-2 13-5 0-0 7-0 14-12 13-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
14 811 Sterry, Adam GBR KAW 149 8-0 5-13 11-7 11-0 15-12 3-9 – – – – 9-0 – – 0-0 12-10 13-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
15 96 Lawrence, H. AUS HON 148 22-15 15-15 16-16 – – – – – – 0-0 – – 0-7 15-8 10-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
16 18 Brylyakov, V. RUS YAM 127 12-12 9-9 1-11 12-20 13-16 12-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
17 321 Bernardini, S. ITA TM 119 6-4 0-1 12-5 9-4 4-9 7-5 14-7 13-0 0-4 10-0 0-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
18 172 Van doninck, B. BEL HUS 116 1-0 10-0 0-3 3-1 8-4 8-11 0-0 7-9 6-3 3-0 0-0 8-7 12-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
19 127 Rodriguez, A. VEN YAM 103 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5-8 12-10 – – 9-12 7-8 18-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
20 98 Vaessen, Bas NED HON 93 7-8 0-0 10-10 8-0 11-2 – – – – – – – – 4-0 6-0 9-0 5-13 – –
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total
1 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 25 25 50
2 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 22 20 42
3 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 18 22 40
4 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 20 18 38
5 100 Searle, Tommy GBR ACU KAW 14 14 28
6 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU HUS 12 15 27
7 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KAW 13 13 26
8 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM HUS 16 10 26
9 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB YAM 15 8 23
10 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB KTM 11 6 17
11 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 0 16 16
12 12 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB TM 4 12 16
13 42 Waters, Todd AUS MA HON 9 5 14
14 92 Guillod, Valentin SUI FMS KTM 10 4 14
15 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 0 11 11
16 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 1 9 10
17 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 3 7 10
18 336 Stewart, Lewis AUS IMI HUS 7 3 10
19 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR SUZ 8 2 10
20 705 Kusparwanto, Rizky Hanif INA IMI HUS 5 1 6
21 288 Lazaroni, Aldi INA IMI HUS 6 0 6
22 701 Sondakh, Andre INA IMI KTM 2 0 2
23 162 Hendro, Farhan INA IMI HUS 0 0 0
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA
1 84 Herlings, J. NED KTM 583 22-25 25-25 22-22 25-25 25-25 20-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 – – 22-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
2 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 559 25-22 22-22 25-25 18-22 22-22 22-16 22-22 15-16 22-22 20-22 25-25 25-22 20-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
3 25 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 447 20-20 13-14 18-18 22-20 0-20 25-22 16-16 16-18 18-18 22-15 22-1 20-13 18-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
4 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 410 – – 12-8 13-15 16-13 20-16 16-18 12-18 22-22 20-16 18-20 15-22 18-18 22-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
5 461 Febvre, Romain FRA YAM 400 18-16 15-16 20-16 20-14 16-18 14-20 20-0 18-14 16-20 14-18 16-15 16-20 1-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
6 21 Paulin, G. FRA HUS 389 15-15 14-20 14-20 15-16 18-0 18-15 18-20 20-20 3-6 13-16 18-20 15-14 16-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
7 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 329 11-10 16-18 10-14 14-18 14-15 0-12 13-15 12-15 15-15 16-14 12-10 14-16 3-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
8 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 295 14-0 11-13 15-6 13-11 13-14 12-13 7-13 10-11 9-13 15-13 13-16 13-11 0-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
9 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL YAM 280 16-18 20-0 11-13 11-15 15-13 15-3 15-14 14-0 14-0 5-7 8-13 11-6 15-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
10 12 Nagl, M. GER TM 227 8-13 10-7 12-10 8-0 9-11 5-11 9-8 9-13 10-7 8-9 14-12 0-8 4-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
11 777 Bobryshev, E. RUS SUZ 217 7-12 0-0 9-2 6-12 12-12 8-7 6-0 11-12 11-12 12-12 9-11 12-12 8-2 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
12 99 Anstie, Max GBR HUS 212 9-6 18-12 – – – – – – 6-4 14-12 6-9 8-9 4-5 20-18 10-15 12-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
13 77 Lupino, A. ITA KAW 195 2-11 0-2 4-5 7-8 6-7 10-10 5-10 8-10 0-14 9-4 10-9 8-10 13-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
14 33 Lieber, Julien BEL KAW 187 13-9 4-0 16-12 12-6 11-3 13-14 10-11 13-2 13-0 – – – – 9-5 0-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
15 22 Strijbos, K. BEL KTM 152 4-0 7-11 7-8 3-7 0-9 7-2 3-7 0-6 5-8 7-6 7-14 4-3 11-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
16 100 Searle, Tommy GBR KAW 112 12-8 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – 4-3 12-11 2-10 0-8 5-9 14-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
17 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR YAM 111 10-14 0-15 0-7 10-0 10-10 – – – – – – 0-10 10-8 0-2 3-2 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
18 27 Jasikonis, A. LTU HON 111 6-7 8-10 6-11 4-0 0-6 11-8 11-5 7-5 6-0 – – – – 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
19 141 Desprey, M. FRA KAW 89 – – 9-9 0-9 9-10 7-5 0-1 4-0 5-7 4-4 6-0 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
20 92 Guillod, V. SUI KTM 68 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7-5 11-2 11-7 7-4 10-4 – – – – – –

Sand Specialist, Chris Canning, Coming to Gopher Dunes

It’s always fun when another sand guy shows up to take a shot at Gopher Dunes. We’ve seen many come and then struggle in the seemingly bottomless sand of The Dunes.

Sylvain Brodeur just filled me in on Chris Canning, and he seems like a really cool, hard-working guy. In fact, Sylvain said, “He’s the hardest working privateer I know. Been living in his van for years and did the whole US series alone in his van a couple years back.

“Winter in NC sleeping in his van when it was below zero at night. Never once did I hear him complain.”

That’s enough for me to get behind this guy who just finished 12th at Southwick (11-15).

Travis Pastrana/Evel Knievel

Have a great week, everyone. Oh, and since we’re heading to Gopher Dunes this week, I live in London (1 hour away) and would be happy to take anyone out for a mountain bike ride around Fanshawe Lake or Boler Mountain. Or, if you’d rather a road ride, we can do that too. There are lots of patios downtown, too. Hit me up if you’re in. billy@directmotocross.com.

I know that the Redemption Club dirver, Scott Lehnertz, and I are going to hit the trails as often as we can! Although, he raced Amateur Day at Sand Del Lee so maybe he needs a day off the pedals.

How was that, #28 JC Bujold? OK, see you at the races… | Bigwave photo

 

 

 

 