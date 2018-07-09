Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

So, after a long couple days in Ottawa, we had the choice of either staying another night in the beautiful neighbourhood of Westboro in the heart of the city or hopping into the DMX Van and pushing it home Sunday night.

While the thought of simply driving 20 minutes and calling it a night was tempting, waking up this morning in my own bed and being able to sit down and get to work on all this content generated from the weekend makes the tiring drive home last night worth it.

There’s not a chance in hell they read this, but I’m going to thank Brenda and Larry for their amazing hospitality last week. They put us up in their beautiful cottage on the lake in Mont Tremblant for a few days and then opened up their home in Ottawa for the race weekend. It was great, so if you see them while you’re out in Ottawa, tell them for us.

I’m going to get to work on the highlight/recap video as soon as I’m finished my coffee, so let me start with a little bit of a rant this week.

We headed back to Sand Del Lee Sunday to catch some Parts Canada Amateur Open racing action. No, we didn’t bust our butts to be there for riders meeting on this day, but we caught all the second motos after the lunch break.

Here’s the thing…

I could not walk more than 10 steps without someone wanting to start a conversation about the status of these amateur days. It seems the masses are a little disgruntled.

People are upset about the cost of racing on Sundays.

It’s $65 per class to race. What about a second class, you ask? $65. OK, but Little Johnny is going to race 3 classes. That, too, is $65. Ouch. That’s $195 to race 3 classes.

I’m not here to tell anyone what to do. No, I’m simply pointing out what the general vibe appears to be in the amateur pits. There are families who came right out and said they aren’t going to Gopher Dunes because it’s simply too much money to race.

Supply and demand comes into play here. There needs to be a cost that will work for both parties. Lower the cost and more families will show up. Or do you raise the price and make do with fewer riders?

It reminds me of the film camera days: do sell the cameras for cheap and then charge more for film that you know everyone will need or do you charge more for the camera and sell cheap film?

We need riders on the gate. No, not to make the organizers rich. No. To keep this sport healthy and growing! I don’t think I need to point this out, but if nobody goes to the races there is not future for this great sport.

Bikes are expensive enough. Whatever the answer is, riders and their families HAVE to feel like they are getting their money’s worth. It’s that simple.

Having every second person I pass strike up a conversation about how they can’t believe how much it cost to race is not good and something needs to be done.

Yes, there is live streaming for the afternoon program, and that adds some value, but if no one is on the gate how good does that look? It does us no good to show the world our races live when we’re combining classes on the same gate and still only having 16 bikes on the track.

There is a disconnect going on right now and it needs to be addressed. Like I tried to make clear at the start of this “rant,” I don’t have the answers and I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus, we just need to have a good conversation about the health of our sport and make sure everyone is happy at the amateur level. This is where it all starts and builds. Amateurs lay the foundation for what happens all the way up the chain and there are cracks showing. Foundation cracks don’t get better on their own.

Basically, it seems the fastest amateur kids show up because they have so much already sunk into getting to where they are and can’t miss a prestigious event. However, they aren’t the riders buying bikes and gear at the dealerships. We need the kids who are there to have fun and line up to race. They are the backbones of our sport and we need them, plain and simple.

What is the Amateur Open?

The Amateur Open is a brand new style of Amateur Day Motocross racing, where the riders have Pro race setting, feel and atmosphere. The Amateur Open will be considered as Regional Championship, with prestigious awards, Live broadcast with live commentary on ConX2Share, Race day announcers, podium interviews and a chance to earn your “Badge” to The Grand National Championship at Walton Raceway.

RED BUD

MXGP of Asia

Sand Specialist, Chris Canning, Coming to Gopher Dunes

It’s always fun when another sand guy shows up to take a shot at Gopher Dunes. We’ve seen many come and then struggle in the seemingly bottomless sand of The Dunes.

Sylvain Brodeur just filled me in on Chris Canning, and he seems like a really cool, hard-working guy. In fact, Sylvain said, “He’s the hardest working privateer I know. Been living in his van for years and did the whole US series alone in his van a couple years back.

“Winter in NC sleeping in his van when it was below zero at night. Never once did I hear him complain.”

That’s enough for me to get behind this guy who just finished 12th at Southwick (11-15).

Travis Pastrana/Evel Knievel

Have a great week, everyone. Oh, and since we’re heading to Gopher Dunes this week, I live in London (1 hour away) and would be happy to take anyone out for a mountain bike ride around Fanshawe Lake or Boler Mountain. Or, if you’d rather a road ride, we can do that too. There are lots of patios downtown, too. Hit me up if you’re in. billy@directmotocross.com.

I know that the Redemption Club dirver, Scott Lehnertz, and I are going to hit the trails as often as we can! Although, he raced Amateur Day at Sand Del Lee so maybe he needs a day off the pedals.