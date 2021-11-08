By Billy Rainford

So, it’s after 5pm here in Mantova, Italy. This time change is really something. Carl Bastedo, Dylan Wright, and I just got back to the hotel from a late lunch. I sat down at my laptop and looked at the clock. Then I did the math and realized that it was only 11am back in Eastern time, leaving me an hour to put a few thoughts down for a Monday Morning Coffee column, so here we are.

I don’t think Mantova is the most glamorous of Italian cities, but it’s pretty cool and has a nice downtown area full of cafés and bars. Of course, we got down there at around 3:30pm which didn’t mean anything to us, but it does to Italians. Apparently, you don’t just walk into a restaurant at this time. We had a hell of a time finding something to eat!

We ended up at the same place Derek Schuster and I sat and had a beer when we got here for the MXON just a couple months ago.

You know what the had for me? I had a tiny tuna sandwich on white bread with the crusts cut off. Dylan had a salami sandwich, and Carl had some pizza bread. I don’t know what’s going on over here but all they seem to eat are sandwiches and pizza. Seriously, I never thought I’d say this but I really want some vegetables!

Let’s have a look at some of what happened over the weekend.

2021 Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen

It sounds like there was some great racing over the weekend at the 37th Annual Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California. Canada had a bunch of riders representing and Ryan Lockhart managed to come away with a title.

I tell ya, you could spend a long time going over the results from this event. There were like 45 classes! I just thought I’d highlight the “Nations” results, but you can check them all out here:

2021 Dubya World Vet Championships Results

Shelby Turner Back to Her Winning Ways

Shelby Turner was in Alabama to close out the NEPG AMA National Enduro Series over the weekend. She managed to take the win in the race and finished 3rd overall in the series.

FWM Arenacross Championships Points

We’ll be back to complete the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships series on November 28-18 and then December 3-4-5 at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC. Here’s a look at a couple class points after 2 rounds:

Full results can be found HERE.

As far as what I was doing over the weekend, it’s been a pretty amazing time over here in Italy. It doesn’t get a whole lot better than traveling to see motocross races.

There always seem to be two different camps as far as the MXGP series is concerned. Some think it’s the greatest series going while other don’t pay it much attention at all and instead are more focused on their national series and the AMA nationals.

Well, if haven’t already been, you need to pay attention this coming Wednesday for the final round in Mantova, Italy.

The MX2 series has already been decided. Maxime Renault clinched the series, but the MXGP class was down to 3 points between 3 riders before this past Sunday.

#243 Tim Gajser 646 points (-15). | Bigwave photo

Unfortunately, 2nd in points #243 Tim Gajser got pushed off the track in the start of the first moto and decided to cut across the track and hop into the field without letting enough riders go past. The result was a 3rd place finish that quickly turned into an 8th. It was a move that will likely take him out of this title hunt this weekend. He’s now 15 points out.

#3 Romain Febvre 661 points. | Bigwave photo
#84 Jeffrey Herlings 658 points (-3) | Bigwave photo

#3 Romain Febvre leads #84 Jeffrey Herlings by 3 points but if Sunday was any indication, I feel this one is still Jeffrey’s to lose. He is crazy fast at this track and made an incredible charge in moto 1 to finish a close 2nd to Romain and the led moto 2 wire to wire. It’s going to be good, so be sure to check it out on Wednesday.

And what about the performances of #109 Dylan Wright?! By now, you may have already had a chance to watch/listen to his thoughts on this past weekend’s racing. You may have also watched the video I put together showing his day. If not, here they all are below:

Spotify:

Youtube Interview:

Dylan’s Video Highlights:

Dylan has been doing very well over here and teams and riders are talking. He’s one great start away from turning the remaining heads that aren’t already looking at the #109 out there.

OK, we’re about to head out for some dinner here in Mantova. Tomorrow, we’ll head back to the track while Dylan does some fine tuning on the little practice track they have there. I think he wants to focus on getting the starts dialled on these metal grates. If he can start up with the leaders, I think we’ll see something pretty special. We’ll see.

Have a great week, everyone. This one should really be called Monday Morning “Cappuccino” because Dylan and I are hooked on these things!