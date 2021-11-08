So, it’s after 5pm here in Mantova, Italy. This time change is really something. Carl Bastedo, Dylan Wright, and I just got back to the hotel from a late lunch. I sat down at my laptop and looked at the clock. Then I did the math and realized that it was only 11am back in Eastern time, leaving me an hour to put a few thoughts down for a Monday Morning Coffee column, so here we are.
I don’t think Mantova is the most glamorous of Italian cities, but it’s pretty cool and has a nice downtown area full of cafés and bars. Of course, we got down there at around 3:30pm which didn’t mean anything to us, but it does to Italians. Apparently, you don’t just walk into a restaurant at this time. We had a hell of a time finding something to eat!
We ended up at the same place Derek Schuster and I sat and had a beer when we got here for the MXON just a couple months ago.
You know what the had for me? I had a tiny tuna sandwich on white bread with the crusts cut off. Dylan had a salami sandwich, and Carl had some pizza bread. I don’t know what’s going on over here but all they seem to eat are sandwiches and pizza. Seriously, I never thought I’d say this but I really want some vegetables!
Let’s have a look at some of what happened over the weekend.
2021 Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen
It sounds like there was some great racing over the weekend at the 37th Annual Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California. Canada had a bunch of riders representing and Ryan Lockhart managed to come away with a title.
World Cup of Nations 30+– Overall Finish Positions
Shelby Turner was in Alabama to close out the NEPG AMA National Enduro Series over the weekend. She managed to take the win in the race and finished 3rd overall in the series.
Name
Place
Total
Class
Brand
RD1
RD2
RD3
RD4
RD5
RD6
RD7
RD8
RD9
Mackenzie Tricker
1
190
Womens Elite
KTM
6 15
18 4
30 1
25 2
25 2
25 2
30 1
30 1
25 2
Rachel Gutish
2
160
Womens Elite
Beta
25 2
25 2
21 3
16 5
21 3
18 4
25 2
25 2
0
Shelby Turner
3
154
Womens Elite
KTM
30 1
30 1
25 2
18 4
0
21 3
0
0
30 1
Alexis Phillips
4
99
Womens Elite
Beta
12 9
16 5
14 7
14 7
0
12 9
18 4
0
13 8
Brooke Cosner
5
94
Womens Elite
Gas Gas
16 5
21 3
18 4
21 3
18 4
0
0
0
0
Korie Steede
6
88
Womens Elite
Kawasaki
21 3
0
0
30 1
0
16 5
0
0
21 3
Rachael Archer
7
60
Womens Elite
Yamaha
0
0
0
0
30 1
30 1
0
0
0
Lissa Arsenault
8
52
Womens Elite
Kawasaki
0
13 8
13 8
13 8
0
13 8
0
0
0
Valerie Horensky
9
50
Womens Elite
KTM
11 10
15 6
12 9
12 9
0
0
0
0
0
Annelisa Davis
10
44
Womens Elite
Yamaha
8 13
0
15 6
0
0
0
21 3
0
0
FWM Arenacross Championships Points
We’ll be back to complete the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships series on November 28-18 and then December 3-4-5 at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC. Here’s a look at a couple class points after 2 rounds:
As far as what I was doing over the weekend, it’s been a pretty amazing time over here in Italy. It doesn’t get a whole lot better than traveling to see motocross races.
There always seem to be two different camps as far as the MXGP series is concerned. Some think it’s the greatest series going while other don’t pay it much attention at all and instead are more focused on their national series and the AMA nationals.
Well, if haven’t already been, you need to pay attention this coming Wednesday for the final round in Mantova, Italy.
The MX2 series has already been decided. Maxime Renault clinched the series, but the MXGP class was down to 3 points between 3 riders before this past Sunday.
Unfortunately, 2nd in points #243 Tim Gajser got pushed off the track in the start of the first moto and decided to cut across the track and hop into the field without letting enough riders go past. The result was a 3rd place finish that quickly turned into an 8th. It was a move that will likely take him out of this title hunt this weekend. He’s now 15 points out.
#3 Romain Febvre leads #84 Jeffrey Herlings by 3 points but if Sunday was any indication, I feel this one is still Jeffrey’s to lose. He is crazy fast at this track and made an incredible charge in moto 1 to finish a close 2nd to Romain and the led moto 2 wire to wire. It’s going to be good, so be sure to check it out on Wednesday.
And what about the performances of #109 Dylan Wright?! By now, you may have already had a chance to watch/listen to his thoughts on this past weekend’s racing. You may have also watched the video I put together showing his day. If not, here they all are below:
Spotify:
Youtube Interview:
Dylan’s Video Highlights:
Dylan has been doing very well over here and teams and riders are talking. He’s one great start away from turning the remaining heads that aren’t already looking at the #109 out there.
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
MFR
GBR
ITA
NED
CZE
BEL
LAT
TUR
TUR
SAR
GER
FRA
ESP
TRE
TRE
TRE
ITA
ITA
1
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
YAM
689
15-12
25-22
15-22
12-18
16-22
22-20
25-25
18-25
25-22
22-20
20-25
18-22
22-25
15-13
14-18
22-25
25-22
– –
2
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
KTM
570
25-25
– –
0-0
– –
22-0
18-10
15-18
25-22
22-25
25-25
25-20
25-25
25-20
25-25
25-0
18-22
20-18
– –
3
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
YAM
563
4-15
14-0
18-16
25-25
9-20
25-22
20-22
12-15
18-10
13-22
16-22
16-18
8-22
22-22
22-15
8-0
22-25
– –
4
14
Beaton, Jed
AUS
HUS
513
14-10
0-13
16-14
22-20
20-13
13-16
18-8
20-20
9-20
8-16
18-16
20-15
18-18
14-20
5-20
16-7
16-20
– –
5
101
Guadagnini, M.
ITA
KTM
512
12-11
18-25
22-25
7-16
25-16
7-11
22-20
22-18
20-15
20-0
8-11
22-20
20-13
3-14
10-22
0-12
9-16
– –
6
711
Hofer, Rene
AUT
KTM
501
16-18
0-20
10-15
18-11
11-18
10-9
13-15
16-16
12-16
12-7
22-18
14-16
16-15
13-16
18-25
25-13
15-12
– –
7
74
de Wolf, Kay
NED
HUS
441
11-0
6-6
14-12
16-22
15-12
20-25
12-13
14-12
14-13
18-18
13-15
2-10
15-3
16-15
13-9
13-15
18-11
– –
8
198
Benistant, T.
FRA
YAM
413
6-14
16-12
25-7
8-15
12-25
16-18
16-14
13-11
15-18
16-13
5-12
15-14
12-14
0-4
6-12
15-14
– –
– –
9
70
Fernandez, R.
ESP
HON
404
22-20
22-15
20-9
11-14
18-14
15-14
4-16
15-0
13-9
0-0
– –
0-11
14-16
18-18
20-16
20-20
– –
– –
10
516
Laengenfelder, S.
GER
GAS
316
9-13
15-16
4-13
10-0
7-6
11-12
11-10
2-6
11-7
10-0
15-10
4-7
11-10
7-8
12-14
10-10
10-15
– –
11
20
Todd, Wilson
AUS
KAW
305
5-7
11-10
6-3
15-9
14-10
0-0
2-9
10-14
16-12
14-6
0-14
13-6
10-11
4-0
15-10
14-18
13-4
– –
12
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
KAW
294
8-4
12-0
1-10
13-12
5-5
12-7
14-12
4-13
6-3
6-0
9-13
9-13
6-12
9-7
11-11
7-16
11-13
– –
13
517
Gifting, Isak
SWE
GAS
267
1-0
0-11
0-0
14-13
6-8
5-6
7-11
8-10
0-14
15-15
10-6
10-0
13-0
20-12
16-0
0-8
14-14
– –
14
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
GAS
236
7-8
3-8
8-11
6-3
8-0
3-3
9-7
6-7
10-11
1-8
7-7
8-9
5-0
10-9
0-13
11-11
12-7
– –
15
172
Boisrame, M.
FRA
KAW
223
18-22
20-14
13-18
9-10
10-15
14-13
10-6
11-1
8-4
7-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
16
39
Van De Moosdijk, R.
NED
KAW
190
20-16
13-18
12-20
20-0
13-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
9-14
11-0
12-12
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
17
426
Mewse, Conrad
GBR
KTM
172
– –
4-7
11-6
2-8
0-11
0-15
– –
– –
– –
11-12
14-9
0-2
9-8
11-3
0-1
12-4
7-5
– –
18
118
Rubini, S.
FRA
HON
142
10-0
0-9
9-2
1-0
0-1
1-0
– –
9-8
7-8
0-0
12-8
11-8
7-9
12-10
0-0
– –
– –
– –
19
403
Boegh Damm, B.
DEN
KTM
124
3-2
10-5
0-0
5-7
3-4
9-8
8-0
– –
– –
0-11
4-4
7-0
3-4
0-0
9-0
0-6
4-8
– –
20
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
KTM
123
13-9
1-3
5-8
0-0
1-0
0-2
3-4
5-9
5-5
4-9
0-3
3-0
1-6
0-0
3-0
1-5
5-10
– –
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
MFR
GBR
ITA
NED
CZE
BEL
LAT
TUR
TUR
SAR
GER
FRA
ESP
TRE
TRE
TRE
ITA
ITA
1
3
Febvre, Romain
FRA
KAW
661
22-15
14-22
25-9
18-18
20-11
22-25
16-20
18-18
18-16
20-20
18-22
25-22
25-14
20-18
25-16
22-20
25-22
– –
2
84
Herlings, J.
NED
KTM
658
18-22
20-18
15-25
25-0
– –
25-16
25-18
25-22
25-22
25-25
22-20
22-25
20-25
25-25
0-18
20-18
22-25
– –
3
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
HON
646
25-25
18-25
16-15
20-22
22-6
14-18
22-22
15-25
20-25
2-13
20-25
15-20
18-22
18-20
22-20
18-25
13-20
– –
4
222
Cairoli, A.
ITA
KTM
534
20-0
25-20
20-20
13-25
15-25
20-14
20-15
16-16
22-20
– –
16-11
16-18
14-18
0-0
20-25
16-16
20-18
– –
5
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
KTM
532
12-13
22-14
22-14
15-20
25-20
15-20
18-25
22-20
0-18
22-22
25-0
5-9
22-20
13-4
16-0
14-15
15-15
– –
6
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
YAM
530
15-16
13-16
13-13
16-11
16-22
16-13
12-14
14-14
7-8
15-16
13-16
20-15
16-13
22-16
18-22
25-22
16-16
– –
7
259
Coldenhoff, G.
NED
YAM
416
11-3
16-12
18-22
22-0
18-18
12-8
14-0
13-10
13-2
11-11
14-15
8-13
11-7
16-22
14-15
15-13
10-9
– –
8
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
GAS
391
0-20
15-15
14-18
14-8
0-15
18-22
15-6
20-0
16-15
8-15
15-18
18-16
15-16
15-9
4-11
0-0
– –
– –
9
77
Lupino, A.
ITA
KTM
310
16-18
12-8
3-12
7-7
13-13
0-0
13-12
8-15
12-13
0-3
0-10
12-8
7-11
11-6
8-8
13-8
11-12
– –
10
19
Olsen, T.
DEN
HUS
309
13-14
7-9
0-2
8-9
0-10
13-3
0-13
11-6
9-12
13-8
9-8
13-11
10-9
14-5
13-14
9-9
14-11
– –
11
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
YAM
281
1-0
10-11
12-10
12-15
10-9
9-12
8-11
1-2
10-0
14-14
8-13
2-1
2-0
6-14
15-12
11-14
4-8
– –
12
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
GAS
263
– –
8-4
0-3
9-16
3-0
10-10
11-16
10-9
4-11
16-12
12-14
1-7
8-15
1-8
10-13
– –
9-13
– –
13
89
Van Horebeek, J.
BEL
BET
212
10-10
6-13
10-11
4-0
14-12
5-0
3-0
6-5
1-0
0-0
11-12
0-12
5-6
9-0
11-9
10-7
0-10
– –
14
10
Vlaanderen, C.
NED
YAM
203
9-6
4-10
7-0
11-14
12-0
11-11
0-10
3-13
8-0
18-18
10-0
0-14
9-5
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
15
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
HON
178
0-0
0-7
4-16
1-5
11-5
0-0
10-7
12-7
14-10
7-7
1-0
0-3
0-8
0-10
12-10
5-0
0-6
– –
16
32
Van doninck, B.
BEL
YAM
144
14-4
0-3
11-0
0-12
0-0
3-5
6-2
7-11
11-6
3-10
0-6
6-0
0-0
0-0
0-3
4-6
7-4
– –
17
303
Forato, A.
ITA
GAS
119
– –
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-7
7-7
2-9
4-3
15-14
0-5
7-7
11-10
0-0
0-0
3-0
0-0
6-2
– –
18
4
Tonus, Arnaud
SUI
YAM
119
6-12
11-2
0-5
– –
– –
– –
– –
9-8
5-9
5-2
2-0
14-0
12-10
4-3
0-0
– –
– –
– –
19
24
Simpson, Shaun
GBR
KTM
118
4-5
5-0
6-7
5-4
4-14
8-0
– –
– –
– –
9-9
3-2
0-0
6-0
2-7
0-1
7-5
5-0
– –
20
16
Paturel, B.
FRA
HON
110
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
0-0
0-4
10-0
5-5
9-6
13-12
7-15
0-7
0-12
0-5
– –
21
22
Strijbos, K.
BEL
YAM
105
5-9
9-5
2-8
6-3
0-0
0-0
7-5
0-12
6-0
6-0
6-9
0-0
0-0
5-0
2-0
0-0
0-0
– –
22
7
Jasikonis, A.
LTU
HUS
90
– –
0-0
0-0
10-13
8-0
2-15
– –
0-4
2-3
12-0
0-3
10-5
0-0
– –
– –
– –
3-0
– –
23
226
Koch, Tom
GER
KTM
68
– –
0-0
– –
– –
6-1
0-2
4-8
– –
– –
4-4
0-0
0-0
0-1
10-13
6-6
2-1
0-0
– –
24
109
Wright, Dylan
CAN
HON
59
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8-0
9-4
12-11
8-7
– –
OK, we’re about to head out for some dinner here in Mantova. Tomorrow, we’ll head back to the track while Dylan does some fine tuning on the little practice track they have there. I think he wants to focus on getting the starts dialled on these metal grates. If he can start up with the leaders, I think we’ll see something pretty special. We’ll see.
Have a great week, everyone. This one should really be called Monday Morning “Cappuccino” because Dylan and I are hooked on these things!
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.