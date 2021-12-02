Photo Report | Canadian Results from the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at the results of our Canadian competitors at the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida.
RYDER SNELGROVE
ESSEX, ON
Sponsors
OGs Optics, D&D Moto Products, HMX Moto Co
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|65CC (7-9)
|#128
|HSK
|22nd
|65CC (7-9) LIMITED
|#128
|HSK
|21st
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|65CC (7-9)
|#128
|HSK
|19th
|65CC (7-9) LIMITED
|#128
|HSK
|26th
NATHAN SNELGROVE
ESSEX, ON
Sponsors
OGs Optics, Hudson Motorcycles, D&D Moto Products, Hall Race Fuel, Superior Suspension Settings, Motovate Lifestyle, HMX Moto Co., MD Distributions, Laporte Designs, Team PRMX
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|85CC (9-11)
|#158
|KTM
|11th
|31st
|30th
|85CC (9-11) LIMITED
|#158
|KTM
|12th
|40th
|39th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|85CC (9-11)
|#158
|KTM
|13th
|37th
|37th
|85CC (9-11) LIMITED
|#158
|KTM
|8th
|24th
|24th
TYLER KIRBY
HAWKESBURY, ON
Sponsors
KTM Canada, Mathias Sport, Fox Canada
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|85CC (9-11)
|#667
|KTM
|7th
|29th
|27th
|85CC (9-11) LIMITED
|#667
|KTM
|23rd
|85CC (9-13)
|#667
|KTM
|16th
|30th
|30th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|85CC (9-11)
|#667
|KTM
|28th
|85CC (9-11) LIMITED
|#667
|KTM
|24th
ETHAN DARRACH
MONCTON, NB
Sponsors
Rallye Motoplex
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|85CC (12-13)
|#626
|YAM
|16th
|12th
|16th
|85CC (9-13)
|#626
|YAM
|DNS
|MINI SR 1 (12-14)
|#626
|YAM
|8th
|DNS
|41st
|MINI SR 2 (13-15)
|#626
|YAM
|DNF
|9th
|25th
|SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)
|#626
|YAM
|40th
|SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)
|#626
|YAM
|15th
|DNS
|41st
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|85CC (12-13)
|#626
|YAM
|DNS
|85CC (9-13)
|#626
|YAM
|DNS
|MINI SR 1 (12-14)
|#626
|YAM
|7th
|DNF
|DNF
|MINI SR 2 (13-15)
|#626
|YAM
|14th
|DNS
|DNS
|SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)
|#626
|YAM
|14th
|32nd
|32nd
|SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)
|#626
|YAM
|18th
|DNS
|DNS
HANNAH COLE
COOKS BROOK, NS
Sponsors
Pro Cycle, Factory Connection, FMF, Hinson Clutch, Atlas Brace, GNS Equipment Rentals
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|GIRLS (11-16)
|#18
|KTM
|8th
|9th
|8th
|SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)
|#18
|KTM
|52nd
|WOMEN 12+
|#18
|KTM
|11th
|20th
|20th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|GIRLS (11-16)
|#18
|KTM
|10th
|7th
|7th
|WOMEN 12+
|#18
|KTM
|25th
|24th
|24th
MALIA GARANT
BEAUMONT, QC
Sponsors
Partzilla, PRMX, Oneal
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|GIRLS (11-16)
|#3
|KTM
|18th
|DNS
|36th
|WOMEN 12+
|#3
|KTM
|8th
|12th
|11th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|GIRLS (11-16)
|#3
|KTM
|8th
|6th
|6th
|WOMEN 12+
|#3
|KTM
|16th
|12th
|12th
EVAN STEWART
HOLLAND LANDING, ON
Sponsors
Shift MX, Fox Racing, ODI Grips, Mobius Braces
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#95
|HSK
|2nd
|3rd
|3rd
|250 C JR (12-17)
|#95
|HSK
|1st
|3rd
|3rd
|250 C LIMITED
|#95
|HSK
|2nd
|DNS
|40th
|450 C LIMITED
|#95
|HSK
|1st
|1st
|1st
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#95
|HSK
|1st
|1st
|1st
|250 C JR (12-17)
|#95
|HSK
|2nd
|1st
|1st
|250 C LIMITED
|#95
|HSK
|2nd
|2nd
|2nd
|450 C LIMITED
|#95
|HSK
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
JUSTIN BURGE
SALT SPRINGS, NS
Sponsors
Callus Moto. Cobequid Mountain Sports
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#161
|GAS
|11th
|25th
|26th
|250 C LIMITED
|#161
|GAS
|6th
|12th
|13th
|450 C
|#161
|GAS
|9th
|7th
|8th
|450 C LIMITED
|#161
|GAS
|9th
|8th
|9th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#161
|UNK
|DNS
|250 C LIMITED
|#161
|GAS
|8th
|31st
|31st
|450 C
|#161
|GAS
|7th
|4th
|4th
|450 C LIMITED
|#161
|GAS
|4th
|5th
|5th
BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
FALMOUTH, NS
Sponsors
Rallye Motoplex, Factory Connection, FMF, motoseat, Acerbis, 100%, Seven, Bike Graphix, Twin Air, Dunlop, Racelace wheels, HP racing development, Works Connection
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#409
|YAM
|1st
|1st
|1st
|250 C JR (12-17)
|#409
|YAM
|6th
|6th
|7th
|250 C LIMITED
|#409
|YAM
|1st
|1st
|1st
|450 C
|#409
|YAM
|1st
|1st
|1st
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#409
|YAM
|1st
|34th
|34th
|250 C JR (12-17)
|#409
|YAM
|3rd
|2nd
|2nd
|250 C LIMITED
|#409
|YAM
|4th
|9th
|9th
NOAH LARKIN
INNISFIL, ON
Sponsors
FXR Moto, OGs optics, The Renting Guide
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#716
|HSK
|29th
|250 C JR (12-17)
|#716
|HSK
|20th
|250 C LIMITED
|#716
|HSK
|24th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#716
|HSK
|22nd
|250 C JR (12-17)
|#716
|HSK
|17th
|250 C LIMITED
|#716
|HSK
|17th
SEBASTIEN RACINE
CASSELMAN, ON
Sponsors
KTM Canada, Orange Brigade, Thor, AlpineStar, Oakley, FMF, Mobius Brace, FMF, M7 Designs, FitQuest
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 A
|#212
|KTM
|26th
|DNS
|35th
|250 PRO SPORT
|#212
|KTM
|14th
|DNS
|41st
|450 PRO SPORT
|#212
|KTM
|11th
|DNS
|33rd
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 A
|#212
|KTM
|11th
|19th
|19th
|250 PRO SPORT
|#212
|KTM
|27th
JEREMY MCKIE
BELOEIL, QC
Sponsors
SMX Motocross, ECJM Ltee, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley, Mathias Sports, MD Distributions, Esticky Graphics, Atlas Brace, CTI Knee Braces, Dirt Care, Ford Canada, Seco Seat Cover
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 A
|#20
|KTM
|18th
|DNF
|28th
|250 PRO SPORT
|#20
|KTM
|12th
|15th
|14th
|COLLEGEBOY (16-24)
|#20
|KTM
|5th
|17th
|13th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 A
|#20
|KTM
|21st
|27th
|27th
|250 PRO SPORT
|#20
|KTM
|6th
|27th
|27th
|COLLEGEBOY (16-24)
|#20
|KTM
|13th
|11th
|11th
TANNER SCOTT
ORO MEDONTE, ON
Sponsors
Brentwood Roofing, Fly, Gamma, Barefoot Cobra
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 B
|#46
|HSK
|9th
|16th
|16th
|450 B LIMITED
|#46
|HSK
|7th
|14th
|14th
|SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/C
|#461
|HSK
|5th
|15th
|15th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 B
|#46
|HSK
|10th
|13th
|13th
|450 B LIMITED
|#46
|HSK
|10th
|3rd
|3rd
|SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/C
|#461
|HSK
|9th
|17th
|17th
PAYTON MORNINGSTAR
SHERKSTON, ON
Sponsors
Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit, Team Green, McKee Racing, Gaerne, Matrix, Ryno Power, Hinson
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 B
|#292
|KAW
|11th
|26th
|23rd
|450 B
|#292
|KAW
|8th
|19th
|16th
|SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C
|#292
|KAW
|20th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 B
|#292
|KAW
|11th
|30th
|30th
|SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C
|#292
|KAW
|15th
|25th
|25th
KAI SAARELA
VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON
Sponsors
St Onge Recreation, FMF, Mika Metals, Bondi engines, Atlas Brace, 100%, MPA
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#14
|YAM
|9th
|28th
|30th
|250 C JR (12-17)
|#14
|YAM
|12th
|32nd
|32nd
|250 C LIMITED
|#14
|YAM
|11th
|23rd
|24th
|450 C
|#14
|YAM
|12th
|13th
|16th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#14
|YAM
|19th
|250 C JR (12-17)
|#14
|YAM
|13th
|21st
|21st
|250 C LIMITED
|#14
|YAM
|14th
|24th
|24th
|450 C LIMITED
|#14
|YAM
|20th
|16th
|16th
ANTOINE POIRIER
NOTRE-DAME DU MONT-C, QC
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|450 C
|#198
|KAW
|10th
|30th
|24th
|SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C
|#198
|KAW
|27th
TRAVIS BARRETTE
BELLE RIVER, ON
Sponsors
Hudson Motorcycles, HMX Moto Co., OGs Optics
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|JUNIOR 25+
|#182
|HON
|26th
|28th
|26th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|JUNIOR 25+
|#82
|HON
|27th
|24th
|24th
MARIO BOISVERT
BLAINVILLE, QC
Sponsors
Pro Circuit, Mario Boisvert Coaching
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|MASTERS 50+
|#111
|KAW
|7th
|9th
|9th
|SENIOR 45+
|#111
|KAW
|DNS
|16th
|31st
CHRIS BRUNO
MEAFORD, ON
|2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|MASTERS 50+
|#557
|KTM
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|MASTERS 55+
|#557
|KTM
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|MASTERS 60+
|#557
|KTM
|13th
|DNS
|15th
|2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|MASTERS 50+
|#557
|KTM
|19th
|18th
|18th
|MASTERS 55+
|#557
|KTM
|14th
|14th
|14th
|SENIOR 45+
|#557
|KTM
|29th
|25th
|25th
Full results HERE
(If I missed anyone, please let me know)
Awesome coverage and a pleasure to meet the only one Billy.