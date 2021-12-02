Photo Report | Canadian Results from the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the results of our Canadian competitors at the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida.

RYDER SNELGROVE

ESSEX, ON

Sponsors

OGs Optics, D&D Moto Products, HMX Moto Co

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 65CC (7-9) #128 HSK 22nd 65CC (7-9) LIMITED #128 HSK 21st 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 65CC (7-9) #128 HSK 19th 65CC (7-9) LIMITED #128 HSK 26th

NATHAN SNELGROVE

ESSEX, ON

Sponsors

OGs Optics, Hudson Motorcycles, D&D Moto Products, Hall Race Fuel, Superior Suspension Settings, Motovate Lifestyle, HMX Moto Co., MD Distributions, Laporte Designs, Team PRMX

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC (9-11) #158 KTM 11th 31st 30th 85CC (9-11) LIMITED #158 KTM 12th 40th 39th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC (9-11) #158 KTM 13th 37th 37th 85CC (9-11) LIMITED #158 KTM 8th 24th 24th

TYLER KIRBY

HAWKESBURY, ON

Sponsors

KTM Canada, Mathias Sport, Fox Canada

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC (9-11) #667 KTM 7th 29th 27th 85CC (9-11) LIMITED #667 KTM 23rd 85CC (9-13) #667 KTM 16th 30th 30th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 85CC (9-11) #667 KTM 28th 85CC (9-11) LIMITED #667 KTM 24th

ETHAN DARRACH

MONCTON, NB

Sponsors

Rallye Motoplex

HANNAH COLE

COOKS BROOK, NS

Sponsors

Pro Cycle, Factory Connection, FMF, Hinson Clutch, Atlas Brace, GNS Equipment Rentals

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish GIRLS (11-16) #18 KTM 8th 9th 8th SUPERMINI 1 (12-15) #18 KTM 52nd WOMEN 12+ #18 KTM 11th 20th 20th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish GIRLS (11-16) #18 KTM 10th 7th 7th WOMEN 12+ #18 KTM 25th 24th 24th

MALIA GARANT

BEAUMONT, QC

Sponsors

Partzilla, PRMX, Oneal

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish GIRLS (11-16) #3 KTM 18th DNS 36th WOMEN 12+ #3 KTM 8th 12th 11th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish GIRLS (11-16) #3 KTM 8th 6th 6th WOMEN 12+ #3 KTM 16th 12th 12th

EVAN STEWART

HOLLAND LANDING, ON

Sponsors

Shift MX, Fox Racing, ODI Grips, Mobius Braces

JUSTIN BURGE

SALT SPRINGS, NS

Sponsors

Callus Moto. Cobequid Mountain Sports

BRENNAN SCHOFIELD

FALMOUTH, NS

Sponsors

Rallye Motoplex, Factory Connection, FMF, motoseat, Acerbis, 100%, Seven, Bike Graphix, Twin Air, Dunlop, Racelace wheels, HP racing development, Works Connection

NOAH LARKIN

INNISFIL, ON

Sponsors

FXR Moto, OGs optics, The Renting Guide

SEBASTIEN RACINE

CASSELMAN, ON

Sponsors

KTM Canada, Orange Brigade, Thor, AlpineStar, Oakley, FMF, Mobius Brace, FMF, M7 Designs, FitQuest

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #212 KTM 26th DNS 35th 250 PRO SPORT #212 KTM 14th DNS 41st 450 PRO SPORT #212 KTM 11th DNS 33rd 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #212 KTM 11th 19th 19th 250 PRO SPORT #212 KTM 27th

JEREMY MCKIE

BELOEIL, QC

Sponsors

SMX Motocross, ECJM Ltee, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley, Mathias Sports, MD Distributions, Esticky Graphics, Atlas Brace, CTI Knee Braces, Dirt Care, Ford Canada, Seco Seat Cover

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #20 KTM 18th DNF 28th 250 PRO SPORT #20 KTM 12th 15th 14th COLLEGEBOY (16-24) #20 KTM 5th 17th 13th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #20 KTM 21st 27th 27th 250 PRO SPORT #20 KTM 6th 27th 27th COLLEGEBOY (16-24) #20 KTM 13th 11th 11th

TANNER SCOTT

ORO MEDONTE, ON

Sponsors

Brentwood Roofing, Fly, Gamma, Barefoot Cobra

PAYTON MORNINGSTAR

SHERKSTON, ON

Sponsors

Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit, Team Green, McKee Racing, Gaerne, Matrix, Ryno Power, Hinson

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 B #292 KAW 11th 26th 23rd 450 B #292 KAW 8th 19th 16th SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C #292 KAW 20th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 B #292 KAW 11th 30th 30th SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C #292 KAW 15th 25th 25th

KAI SAARELA

VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON

Sponsors

St Onge Recreation, FMF, Mika Metals, Bondi engines, Atlas Brace, 100%, MPA

ANTOINE POIRIER

NOTRE-DAME DU MONT-C, QC

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 450 C #198 KAW 10th 30th 24th SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C #198 KAW 27th

TRAVIS BARRETTE

BELLE RIVER, ON

Sponsors

Hudson Motorcycles, HMX Moto Co., OGs Optics

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish JUNIOR 25+ #182 HON 26th 28th 26th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish JUNIOR 25+ #82 HON 27th 24th 24th

MARIO BOISVERT

BLAINVILLE, QC

Sponsors

Pro Circuit, Mario Boisvert Coaching

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish MASTERS 50+ #111 KAW 7th 9th 9th SENIOR 45+ #111 KAW DNS 16th 31st

CHRIS BRUNO

MEAFORD, ON

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish MASTERS 50+ #557 KTM DNS DNS DNS MASTERS 55+ #557 KTM DNS DNS DNS MASTERS 60+ #557 KTM 13th DNS 15th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish MASTERS 50+ #557 KTM 19th 18th 18th MASTERS 55+ #557 KTM 14th 14th 14th SENIOR 45+ #557 KTM 29th 25th 25th

(If I missed anyone, please let me know)