Photo Report | Canadian Results from the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the results of our Canadian competitors at the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida.

RYDER SNELGROVE
ESSEX, ON

Sponsors
OGs Optics, D&D Moto Products, HMX Moto Co

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 65CC (7-9)   #128  HSK       22nd         
 65CC (7-9) LIMITED   #128  HSK       21st         
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 65CC (7-9)   #128  HSK       19th         
 65CC (7-9) LIMITED   #128  HSK       26th     

NATHAN SNELGROVE
ESSEX, ON

Sponsors
OGs Optics, Hudson Motorcycles, D&D Moto Products, Hall Race Fuel, Superior Suspension Settings, Motovate Lifestyle, HMX Moto Co., MD Distributions, Laporte Designs, Team PRMX

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 85CC (9-11)   #158  KTM     11th   31st   30th     
 85CC (9-11) LIMITED   #158  KTM     12th   40th   39th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 85CC (9-11)   #158  KTM     13th   37th   37th     
 85CC (9-11) LIMITED   #158  KTM     8th   24th   24th 

TYLER KIRBY
HAWKESBURY, ON

Sponsors
KTM Canada, Mathias Sport, Fox Canada

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 85CC (9-11)   #667  KTM     7th   29th   27th     
 85CC (9-11) LIMITED   #667  KTM       23rd         
 85CC (9-13)   #667  KTM     16th   30th   30th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 85CC (9-11)   #667  KTM       28th         
 85CC (9-11) LIMITED   #667  KTM       24th 

ETHAN DARRACH
MONCTON, NB

Sponsors
Rallye Motoplex

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 85CC (12-13)   #626  YAM     16th   12th   16th     
 85CC (9-13)   #626  YAM       DNS         
 MINI SR 1 (12-14)   #626  YAM     8th   DNS   41st     
 MINI SR 2 (13-15)   #626  YAM     DNF   9th   25th     
 SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)   #626  YAM       40th         
 SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)   #626  YAM     15th   DNS   41st     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 85CC (12-13)   #626  YAM       DNS         
 85CC (9-13)   #626  YAM       DNS         
 MINI SR 1 (12-14)   #626  YAM     7th   DNF   DNF     
 MINI SR 2 (13-15)   #626  YAM     14th   DNS   DNS     
 SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)   #626  YAM     14th   32nd   32nd     
 SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)   #626  YAM     18th   DNS   DNS     
             

HANNAH COLE
COOKS BROOK, NS

Sponsors
Pro Cycle, Factory Connection, FMF, Hinson Clutch, Atlas Brace, GNS Equipment Rentals

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 GIRLS (11-16)   #18  KTM     8th   9th   8th     
 SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)   #18  KTM       52nd         
 WOMEN 12+   #18  KTM     11th   20th   20th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 GIRLS (11-16)   #18  KTM     10th   7th   7th     
 WOMEN 12+   #18  KTM     25th   24th   24th 

MALIA GARANT
BEAUMONT, QC

Sponsors

Partzilla, PRMX, Oneal

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 GIRLS (11-16)   #3  KTM     18th   DNS   36th     
 WOMEN 12+   #3  KTM     8th   12th   11th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 GIRLS (11-16)   #3  KTM     8th   6th   6th     
 WOMEN 12+   #3  KTM     16th   12th   12th 

EVAN STEWART
HOLLAND LANDING, ON

Sponsors
Shift MX, Fox Racing, ODI Grips, Mobius Braces

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C   #95  HSK     2nd   3rd   3rd     
 250 C JR (12-17)   #95  HSK     1st   3rd   3rd     
 250 C LIMITED   #95  HSK     2nd   DNS   40th     
 450 C LIMITED   #95  HSK     1st   1st   1st     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C   #95  HSK     1st   1st   1st     
 250 C JR (12-17)   #95  HSK     2nd   1st   1st     
 250 C LIMITED   #95  HSK     2nd   2nd   2nd     
 450 C LIMITED   #95  HSK     1st   2nd   2nd 

JUSTIN BURGE
SALT SPRINGS, NS

Sponsors
Callus Moto. Cobequid Mountain Sports

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C   #161  GAS     11th   25th   26th     
 250 C LIMITED   #161  GAS     6th   12th   13th     
 450 C   #161  GAS     9th   7th   8th     
 450 C LIMITED   #161  GAS     9th   8th   9th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 250 C   #161  UNK       DNS         
 250 C LIMITED   #161  GAS     8th   31st   31st     
 450 C   #161  GAS     7th   4th   4th     
 450 C LIMITED   #161  GAS     4th   5th   5th 

BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
FALMOUTH, NS

Sponsors
Rallye Motoplex, Factory Connection, FMF, motoseat, Acerbis, 100%, Seven, Bike Graphix, Twin Air, Dunlop, Racelace wheels, HP racing development, Works Connection

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C   #409  YAM     1st   1st   1st     
 250 C JR (12-17)   #409  YAM     6th   6th   7th     
 250 C LIMITED   #409  YAM     1st   1st   1st     
 450 C   #409  YAM     1st   1st   1st     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C   #409  YAM     1st   34th   34th     
 250 C JR (12-17)   #409  YAM     3rd   2nd   2nd     
 250 C LIMITED   #409  YAM     4th   9th   9th 

NOAH LARKIN
INNISFIL, ON

Sponsors
FXR Moto, OGs optics, The Renting Guide

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 250 C   #716  HSK       29th         
 250 C JR (12-17)   #716  HSK       20th         
 250 C LIMITED   #716  HSK       24th         
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 250 C   #716  HSK       22nd         
 250 C JR (12-17)   #716  HSK       17th         
 250 C LIMITED   #716  HSK       17th 

SEBASTIEN RACINE
CASSELMAN, ON

Sponsors
KTM Canada, Orange Brigade, Thor, AlpineStar, Oakley, FMF, Mobius Brace, FMF, M7 Designs, FitQuest

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 A   #212  KTM     26th   DNS   35th     
 250 PRO SPORT   #212  KTM     14th   DNS   41st     
 450 PRO SPORT   #212  KTM     11th   DNS   33rd     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 A   #212  KTM     11th   19th   19th     
 250 PRO SPORT   #212  KTM       27th 

JEREMY MCKIE
BELOEIL, QC

Sponsors
SMX Motocross, ECJM Ltee, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley, Mathias Sports, MD Distributions, Esticky Graphics, Atlas Brace, CTI Knee Braces, Dirt Care, Ford Canada, Seco Seat Cover

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 A   #20  KTM     18th   DNF   28th     
 250 PRO SPORT   #20  KTM     12th   15th   14th     
 COLLEGEBOY (16-24)   #20  KTM     5th   17th   13th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 A   #20  KTM     21st   27th   27th     
 250 PRO SPORT   #20  KTM     6th   27th   27th     
 COLLEGEBOY (16-24)   #20  KTM     13th   11th   11th 

TANNER SCOTT
ORO MEDONTE, ON

Sponsors
Brentwood Roofing, Fly, Gamma, Barefoot Cobra

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 B   #46  HSK     9th   16th   16th     
 450 B LIMITED   #46  HSK     7th   14th   14th     
 SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/C   #461  HSK     5th   15th   15th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 B   #46  HSK     10th   13th   13th     
 450 B LIMITED   #46  HSK     10th   3rd   3rd     
 SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/C   #461  HSK     9th   17th   17th 

PAYTON MORNINGSTAR
SHERKSTON, ON

Sponsors
Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit, Team Green, McKee Racing, Gaerne, Matrix, Ryno Power, Hinson

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 B   #292  KAW     11th   26th   23rd     
 450 B   #292  KAW     8th   19th   16th     
 SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C   #292  KAW       20th         
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 B   #292  KAW     11th   30th   30th     
 SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C   #292  KAW     15th   25th   25th 

KAI SAARELA
VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON

Sponsors
St Onge Recreation, FMF, Mika Metals, Bondi engines, Atlas Brace, 100%, MPA

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C   #14  YAM     9th   28th   30th     
 250 C JR (12-17)   #14  YAM     12th   32nd   32nd     
 250 C LIMITED   #14  YAM     11th   23rd   24th     
 450 C   #14  YAM     12th   13th   16th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 250 C   #14  YAM       19th         
 250 C JR (12-17)   #14  YAM     13th   21st   21st     
 250 C LIMITED   #14  YAM     14th   24th   24th     
 450 C LIMITED   #14  YAM     20th   16th   16th

ANTOINE POIRIER
NOTRE-DAME DU MONT-C, QC

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 450 C   #198  KAW     10th   30th   24th     
 SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C   #198  KAW       27th 

TRAVIS BARRETTE
BELLE RIVER, ON

Sponsors
Hudson Motorcycles, HMX Moto Co., OGs Optics

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 JUNIOR 25+   #182  HON     26th   28th   26th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 JUNIOR 25+   #82  HON     27th   24th   24th 

MARIO BOISVERT
BLAINVILLE, QC

Sponsors
Pro Circuit, Mario Boisvert Coaching

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 MASTERS 50+   #111  KAW     7th   9th   9th     
 SENIOR 45+   #111  KAW     DNS   16th   31st 

CHRIS BRUNO
MEAFORD, ON

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 MASTERS 50+   #557  KTM     DNS   DNS   DNS     
 MASTERS 55+   #557  KTM     DNS   DNS   DNS     
 MASTERS 60+   #557  KTM     13th   DNS   15th     
                 
 
2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 MASTERS 50+   #557  KTM     19th   18th   18th     
 MASTERS 55+   #557  KTM     14th   14th   14th     
 SENIOR 45+   #557  KTM     29th   25th   25th 

Full results HERE

(If I missed anyone, please let me know)