By Billy Rainford

OK, so, I’m having a tough time adjusting to this BC time zone. It’s easy to fall into a pattern and I’m not getting my routine sorted out being 3 hours behind my usual time in the Eastern Zone. Having said that, I’m sorry about my tardiness with this MMC column. I always seem to end up staying up late like I would back at home and then it’s nearly impossible for me to get up and started 3 hours earlier than I would back in Ontario. I realize it’s all poor planning on my part, but there ya go.

Surprisingly, spring is very late in arriving here in Kamloops, BC. I’t s basically been cool, windy, and raining intermittently since I got here a week ago. The same thing happened back home in Ontario, but Emily tells me it was like 31C over the weekend, so summer has arrived. We all know it’s coming here in the Canadian Desert, but it’s taking its sweet time. Before you know it, I’ll be complaining about the regular 38C heat here in The Loops!

I’m going to take a drive out to Whispering Pines to see what’s going on out there as we get set to start the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series on June 5th. My concern is the cell reception. I’ve been told that it’s “great,” but I’d like to make a trial run to be sure we can do what we have planned for coverage out there. It always seems that, as we travel across the country, you either get reception with Bell or Rogers, but not both. I really hope this has been resolved. We’ll find out soon enough.

I’m pumped that Greg Poisson will be out at Round 1 to help get everyone the coverage the first round deserves. He’s never been to this track, so I’m sure he’s going to love it.

We’ll also have Chanse Lovell-Smith along to take care of the top quality video duties. Chanse works in the film industry in the Lower Mainland, so we’re all looking forward to seeing what he can come up with.

It’s still 3 weeks away, but time flies and we’ll all be winding our way up the river to the track before you know it.

In every interview I do at this time of year, I always ask if the rider I’m talking to will be lining up for any races before the Nationals start. Well, we’ve seen a lot of our top riders racing across the country the past couple weekends. This past weekend was definitely no different. Let’s go across the country and see what we can find…

BC

Future West Moto series was up in Quesnel, BC this weekend, but results aren’t posted as of this column, so here’s a look back at Round 2 in Kelowna:

Pro Am – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
1st
#3
 Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 1st 1st 1st 75
2nd
#2
 Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
 WILLIAMS LAKE, BC 		 2nd 2nd 4th 62
3rd
#518
 KTM  PARKER EALES
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 3rd 7th 3rd 54
4th
#631
 KTM  COLE KELLY
 GREENWOOD, BC 		 4th 5th 5th 50
5th
#11
 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
 FRASER VALLEY, BC 		 23rd 3rd 2nd 42
6th
#66
 KTM  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		 5th 4th 13th 42
7th
#819
 Honda  DAWSON GRAVELLE
 MISSION, BC 		 15th 9th 8th 31
8th
#101
 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
 LANGLEY, BC 		 6th DNS 6th 30
9th
#241
 Yamaha  TYLAR CRAIG
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 9th 16th 9th 29
10th
#108
 Kawasaki  MAX DAY
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 11th 12th 12th 28
11th
#130
 Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 22nd 8th 7th 27
12th
#477
 KTM  JOEY PARKES
 NANAIMO, BC 		 10th 17th 10th 26
13th
#808
 Yamaha  DANE TUDOR
 ROSSLAND, BC 		 13th 13th 11th 26
14th
#163
 Husqvarna  REIS LEPINE
 DAWSON CREEK, BC 		 14th 11th 15th 23
15th
#510
 Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 MILE HOUSE, BC 		 24th 6th 18th 18
16th
#212
 Yamaha  LUKE SVENSSON
 LANGLEY, BC 		 18th 10th 19th 16
17th
#151
 KTM  TRAVIS GIBBS
 MISSION, BC 		 16th 15th 17th 15
18th
#137
 Kawasaki  DEVIN SAMADDAR
 KELOWNA, BC 		 19th 14th 16th 14
19th
#187
 Husqvarna  LAYNE NUYENS
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 7th DNS DNS 14
20th
#148
 Honda  PARKER HOPPE
 LEDUC COUNTY, AB 		 8th DNF DNS 13
21st
#91
 Yamaha  DYLAN DELAPLACE
 LANGLEY, BC 		 21st 18th 14th 10
22nd
#574
 KTM  CHARLES CHARLTON
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 12th DNF 22nd 9
23rd
#223
 Honda  ADAM ATKINSON
 DUNCAN, BC 		 20th 19th 20th 4
24th
#194
 KTM  BRANDEN SMALL
 SALMON ARM, BC 		 26th 17th 21st 4
25th
#113
 Yamaha  SOLUS OSWALD
 SALMO, BC 		 17th DNS DNS 4
26th
#31
 Husqvarna  EVERETT PROCTER
 NANAIMO, BC 		 25th DNS DNS 0

Alberta

Results from this past weekend aren’t up yet here either, so here’s a look at Round 2:

Saskatchewan

Results from May 8th.

Pro Am (OPEN) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #991  Kawasaki  BRENDAN MCKEE
 LLOYDMINSTER, SK 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #114  Honda  JESSE ROYAN
 MARSHALL, SK 		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #202  GASGAS  BLAKE OSATCHUK
 REGINA, SK 		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #448  Kawasaki  COLE CONN
 SWIFT CURRENT, SK 		 5th 4th 34
 5th   #338  Honda  JOHN KERELUKE
 WYNYARD, SK 		 7th 5th 30
 6th   #284  KTM  KYLE MURPHY
 COLEVILLE, SK 		 4th DNF 18
 7th   #713  Kawasaki  GARRET CRANFIELD
 ASSINIBIOA, SK 		 6th DNS 15

Manitoba

Results from Round 1 this weekend in the Pro Open Class:

Ontario

Results from last weekend at Auburn Hills. Series heads to Sand Del Lee this coming weekend:

CASH CLASS – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st
#84
 Kawasaki  TANNER WARD
 Woodstock, On 		 1st 1st 50
2nd
#21
 KTM  LIAM OFARRELL
 Paris, On 		 3rd 4th 38
3rd
#40
 Kawasaki  PRESTON MASCIANGELO
 Waterford, On 		 6th 2nd 37
4th
#22
 Gas gas  TYLER GIBBS
 Mission, Br 		 5th 3rd 36
5th
#138X
 Kawasaki  DYLAN REMPEL
 Aylmer, On 		 2nd 7th 36
6th
#19
 GasGas  RYAN DERRY
 Thornhill, On 		 7th 5th 30
7th
#147
 Yamaha  HAYDEN JAMESON
 Woodstock, On 		 9th 6th 27
8th
#708
 KTM  JASON BURKE
 BURLINGTON, On 		 8th 8th 26
9th
#343
 KTM  MAX FILIPEK
 Grimsby, On 		 10th 9th 23
10th
#42
 Honda  DEREK HAMM
 Brownsville, On 		 11th 11th 20
11th
#258
 Yamaha  KEN CLARK
 NewLowell, On 		 13th 10th 19
12th
#38
 GasGas  SETH HUGHES
 , ON 		 12th 12th 18
13th
#46
 Husqvarna  TANNER SCOTT
 Oromedonte, On 		 4th DNS 18
14th
#751X
 Yamaha  JASON FLURY
 Phelpston, On 		 15th 13th 14
15th
#158
 Yamaha  DYLAN HARDER
 Aylmer, On 		 16th 15th 11
16th
#781
 Gas gas  ZACK ZAGER
 Melbourne, On 		 18th 14th 10
17th
#70
 Honda  TRAVIS BARRETTE
 Belleriver, On 		 17th 17th 8
18th
#383
 Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD
 RichmondHill, On 		 14th DNS 7
19th
#385
 Honda  DALLAS RUFF-ROBERTSON
 Blyth, On 		 20th 16th 6
20th
#243
 Yamaha  ERIC SCHILDT
 , ON 		 22nd 18th 3
21st
#43
 Honda  DARIO ZECCA
 Midhurst, On 		 21st 19th 2
22nd
#137
 GasGas  JOSHUA LEMIRE
 Timmins, On 		 19th DNS 2
DNS
#818
 Yamaha  JOSH SHEA
  		 DNS DNS 0

Quebec

Challenge Quebec series starts this coming weekend at GAS-iSoud1

Atlantic

Results aren’t posted for the races this past weekend.

5th Place for Shelby Turner at GNCC in Indiana

The Hoosier
Crawfordsville, IN – Round 6
18. WXC – Bike – Class Results
Place Nbr Name Hometown Brand Laps Elapsed
1 444 KORIE STEEDE BELOIT, OH KTM 5 02:06:29.460
2 536 BRANDY RICHARDS LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ KTM 5 02:07:05.371
3 650 RACHAEL ARCHER NEW ZEALAND, // YAM 5 02:08:46.857
4 713 TAYLA JONES AUSTRALIA, // HQV 5 02:09:21.019
5 501 SHELBY A TURNER CANADA, // KTM 5 02:15:45.892
6 828 MACKENZIE TRICKER AUSTRALIA, // KTM 5 02:18:11.816
7 212 PRESTIN RAINES TRAVELERS REST, SC YAM 5 02:21:49.659
8 310 KAYLA ONEILL GREENWOOD LAKE, NY KAW 5 02:36:50.559
9 651 MARINA CANCRO HUNTINGTON, NY YAM 5 02:37:10.638
10 777 JOCELYN BARNES HONESDALE, PA KAW 4 01:59:26.050
11 638 AVA SILVESTRI REDWOOD CITY, CA GAS 4 02:07:31.550
12 406 TAYLOR JOHNSTON BUSKIRK, NY KTM 4 02:15:54.140
13 731 EDEN NETELKOS JACKSONVILLE, FL HON 3 01:33:23.438
14 609 SHERYL B HUNTER EAST HAMPTON, CT HQV 3 01:43:36.352
15 483 ELIZABETH PEREZ SPARTANBURG, SC HQV 2 01:12:10.743

MXGP of Sardegna | Kate Kowalchuk Report

Story and Photos by Kate Kowalchuk

Sardegna Update

MX2

#93 Jago Geerts.

With just a 6-point gap in the MX2 World Championship, Yamaha Factory rider #93 Jago Geerts was looking to keep the red plate heading into Sardegna and this round did not disappoint. In easily one of the best battles of the weekend, possibly even the season, Geerts went 1-2 for 2nd overall tying KTM Factory rider #28 Tom Vialle who went 2-1 for 1st overall, allowing him to keep the 6-point lead in the World Championship standings. 

#28 Tom Vialle.

Vialle had one of the best weekends of his career in terms of his riding. Going into such a gnarly sand track he would have been happy with a podium and instead came out on top. Having being stuck in a first lap crash off the start of moto 1 he fought his way back to 2nd catching Geerts in the last lap with them leading the entire class by 40.7 seconds.

In moto 2, Vialle and Geerts were tire-to-tire from start to finish showing an insane amount of speed with another 39.2 second lead over the rest of the class, as Vialle took the win by 0.339 seconds. Rounding out the podium was Yamaha Factory rider #198 Thibault Benistant who also got both holeshots.

MX2 podium: Tom Vialle, Jago Geerts, Thibault, Benistant.

The MX2 battle between Vialle and Geerts was definitely something you want to go back and watch for both motos. This tight championship battle will continue at Round 9 in Madrid, Spain.

MX2 – GP Classification
PosNrRiderNat.Fed.BikeRace 1Race 2Total128Vialle, TomFRAFFMKTM222547293Geerts, JagoBELFMBYAM2522473198Benistant, ThibaultFRAFFMYAM202040424Horgmo, KevinNORNMFKAW161834580Adamo, AndreaITAFMIGAS1415296516Laengenfelder, SimonGERDMSBGAS1514297517Gifting, IsakSWESVEMOKTM121628811Haarup, MikkelDENDMUKAW181028972Everts, LiamBELFMBKTM11132410403Boegh Damm, BastianDENDMUKTM912211187Brumann, KevinSUIFMSYAM1011211238Rubini, StephenFRAFFMHON891713427Fredriksen, HakonNORNMFHON1301314253Pancar, JanSLOAMZSKTM481215224Teresak, JakubCZEACCRKTM66121633Karssemakers, KayNEDKNMVKTM751217338Olsson, FilipSWESVEMOHUS07718313Polak, PetrCZEACCRHON52719912Rizzi, JoelGBRACUYAM2462053Lata, ValerioITAFMIKTM33621426Mewse, ConradGBRACUKTM112
MX2 – World Championship Classification
PosNrRiderNat.BikeTotalGBRITAARGPORTRELATITASARESPFRAGERINAINACZEBELSWEFINFRATUROMA193Geerts, JagoBELYAM33818-2225-2525-2212-2520-025-2525-2225-22– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –228Vialle, TomFRAKTM33222-2022-022-2525-2225-2516-2016-2522-25– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –3516Laengenfelder, S.GERGAS24525-2514-228-168-1213-1118-915-2015-14– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –411Haarup, MikkelDENKAW23913-1413-1418-2022-1822-150-1214-1618-10– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –524Horgmo, KevinNORKAW23314-1215-1316-813-209-1622-189-1416-18– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –674de Wolf, KayNEDHUS21120-1620-184-020-1515-229-2212-18– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –780Adamo, AndreaITAGAS19812-1018-2010-1516-1418-015-511-514-15– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –8517Gifting, IsakSWEKTM1937-159-1614-610-1011-1311-1420-912-16– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –938Rubini, S.FRAHON17516-115-1113-1315-812-125-022-158-9– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –10101Guadagnini, M.ITAGAS1728-1310-1220-189-1614-187-160-11– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –

MXGP

#10 Calvin Vlaaderen.

This weekend in Sardegna was a weekend to watch in every class as Gebben Van Venrooy Racing rider #10 Calvin Vlaaderen went 1-1 dominating his first MXGP overall win of his career. Vladderen was on an entirely different level than every rider in the MXGP class yesterday in both motos, giving himself and 6D Helmets their first overall MXGP wins. After moto 1, he was the only rider leaving the race looking like he could have kept going for another 5-10 minutes.

#61 Jorge Prado.

After missing Maggiora due to a shoulder injury, GasGas Factory rider #61 Jorge Prado came out giving it his all going 3-3 for 2nd overall after taking 3 weeks off to recover. He is looking to continue his recovery and moving to the top step of the podium in the coming rounds.

#101 Mattia Guadanini.

Prado’s teammate #101 Mattia Guadanini moved up from the MX2 class this weekend going 11-8 for 8th overall in his 450 MXGP debut. Rounding out the podium was Yamaha Factory rider #959 Maxime Reneaux.

#243 Tim Gajser.

Many are wondering what happened to Honda Factory rider #243 Tim Gajser this weekend after looking absolutely gassed following his 2nd place in moto 1. He was reported to have been very sick all weekend with a viral flu and unfortunately struggled through this gnarly sand track going 12th in moto 2 keeping his championship lead at 79 points.

MXGP – GP Classification
PosNrRiderNat.Fed.BikeRace 1Race 2Total110Vlaanderen, CalvinNEDKNMVYAM252550261Prado, JorgeESPRFMEGAS2020403259Coldenhoff, GlennNEDKNMVYAM1322354959Renaux, MaximeFRAFFMYAM151833591Seewer, JeremySUIFMSYAM1815336189Bogers, BrianNEDKNMVHUS1616327243Gajser, TimSLOAMZSHON229318101Guadagnini, MattiaITAFMIGAS101323989Van Horebeek, JeremyBELFMBBET1112231041Jonass, PaulsLATLAMSFHUS1211231170Fernandez, RubenESPRFMEHON5141912303Forato, AlbertoITAFMIGAS7101713161Östlund, AlvinSWESVEMOYAM98171432Van doninck, BrentBELFMBYAM1411515911Tixier, JordiFRAFFMKTM67131629Jacobi, HenryGERDMSBHON82101723Charlier, ChristopheFRAFFMYAM26818919Watson, BenGBRACUKAW4371975Roosiorg, HardiESTEMFKTM05520147Sihvonen, MiroFINSMLHON145217Jasikonis, ArminasLTULMSFYAM3032243Evans, MitchellAUSMAHON000
MXGP – World Championship Classification
PosNrRiderNat.BikeTotalGBRITAARGPORTRELATITASARESPFRAGERINAINACZEBELSWEFINFRATUROMA1243Gajser, TimSLOHON36725-2222-2522-2520-2525-2525-2525-2522-9– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –2959Renaux, MaximeFRAYAM28820-1520-2225-2210-1018-2215-1620-2015-18– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –391Seewer, JeremySUIYAM26422-1818-1620-016-1416-2014-1322-2218-15– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –461Prado, JorgeESPGAS26018-2525-1418-1825-2220-189-8– –20-20– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –5259Coldenhoff, G.NEDYAM23412-204-713-1518-2022-1016-2013-913-22– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –670Fernandez, R.ESPHON2131-1616-156-2015-1210-1420-1815-165-14– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –7189Bogers, BrianNEDHUS20514-914-20– –22-1813-1613-1512-716-16– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –889Van Horebeek, J.BELBET18911-1212-1314-1412-1114-1312-214-1211-12– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –910Vlaanderen, C.NEDYAM1789-109-4– –13-1515-07-1418-1425-25– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –1041Jonass, PaulsLATHUS172– –11-015-1614-164-022-2216-1312-11– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –– –

After Riola, Sardegna showing some life in the MXGP class, expect to see further moves being made in Madrid, Spain at Round 9.https://www.youtube.com/embed/o2Z3FHustng?feature=oembed

WMX

#36 Avrie Berry.

We aren’t done with the surprises yet! We had a familiar face show up in the WMX class this weekend. As most of you may know her, 2019 Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX Champion Avrie Berry was lining up for the first time in over a year. Unfortunately, following her incredible season up in Canada, Berry ran into some health issues sidelining her for a few years with difficulties getting back to 100% health to ride again.

Lining up this weekend, Avrie didn’t really have any expectations, knowing where her race fitness was, but wanted to get back into racing rhythm with pushing for top 10 and give it the best she had. She did just that going 16-14 for 16th overall and starting to look and feel like herself in moto 2. You can expect to see her improving in the coming round in Madrid, Spain.

[Update: Avrie will not be able to make it to Spain for the next round.]

Canadian WMX fans can look forward to seeing Avrie back competing in Canada in the near future, as we wish her the best in her continued recovery.

But wait, there’s one more thing…

#222 Antonio Cairoli.

Italian MXGP legend with his 9 World Championship titles Antonio Cairoli is packed up and on his way to appear at the first few rounds of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships starting May 28 in Pala, California, at Fox Raceway. Everyone over here is excited and very interested to see how he competes in the stacked 450 class in the USA. If you’re counting him out just remember… GO FASTA, EAT PASTA 😉

Europeanly,

Kate

Been seeing everyone back home in Ontario posting photos about riding over the weekend in 30C weather. I hope it was good enough to get out, wherever you are. I won’t be back on the bike until I get home, and that won’t be until the end of June!

We’ll get our 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series preview podcast done in the very near future, so watch and listen for that.

Have a great week.

Le Big USA says, “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo