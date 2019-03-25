Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hey, guess what happened since the last Monday Morning Coffee column. It’s spring! It’s almost time to get Mondays started with a coffee outside on the front porch while I think about random stories that may or may not entertain DMX readers.We’re not quite there yet, but we’re close.

I was fortunate enough to spend a large portion of this past winter in warm climates – California in January and then Florida and Georgia in February/March. We sort of got skunked on the weather out west, but Florida hit 30 degrees C while I was down at my Loudmouth Intakes/Legend Intl buddy Brendan‘s place.

A word to the wise: don’t act too excited about how nice the weather is when you’re down south in February and your significant other is back home where they’re experiencing a terrible cold snap – it’s not good for anyone.

Anyway, the sun is pouring into my office this morning and it will be warm enough to sneak out for a cycle this afternoon. Sure, I’ll have to wear pants, gloves, a thin hat under my helmet, and some sort of jacket, but I’ll be out there!

I live in London, Ontario. That’s about an hour northwest of Courtland. If that doesn’t sound familiar, let me say this: Gopher Dunes.

Yep, the famously brutal sand track over towards Lake Erie is open for business and, judging from Instagram, people flocked there in droves this past weekend.

I actually meant to be at the CSRA Snow Bike races in Kitchener at Chicopee Ski Resort, but when my buddy, Kris, surprised Emily and me at our dinner Saturday night with an old friend from our hockey team out in Vancouver who showed up to celebrate my birthday, well, I sort of slept in Sunday and missed my chance.

Donny is a ‘beer guy’ and is involved with a few breweries. They’re apparently about to release one of their most popular brands into the Ontario market and he wants to see how Sneaky Weasel can benefit Direct Motocross and vice versa. I was all ears!

If you see me in a Sneaky Weasel/DMX Sprinter Van this year, you’ll know I found a way!

Anyway, I hope everyone had a blast over the weekend and got the chance to get some seat time.

Speaking of the races I missed in Kitchener, it sounds like X Games gold medalist Brock Hoyer made an appearance but had some bad luck.

According to his Instagram page, Brock suffered a dislocated right knee and has headed back home to BC on some crutches.

OK, there’s an elephant beside me here in the office that want us to talk about him…

There were a few things that happened this past Saturday night at the Seattle Supercross that have been causing a lot of stir. Let’s have a look at 3 of them here:

1. #221 Mathias Jorgensen loses a position and gets 5th in the 250 LCQ to end his night.

Technically, I don’t think the pass was quite made (yet) by #122 Chris Howell when Mathias went off the track. My beef is more with the way everyone treats going off tracks these days.

Back in the day, going off the marked course was taken very seriously by riders – you just didn’t want to be there and you felt wrong if you did. I got caught in an old motocross race YouTube vortex last night and was watching something from 1985 or 86 when a top rider went off track, looped back (safely) and got on the track “at or behind the point where he went off.”

Nowadays, it’s no big deal if you just blast alongside a section and enter 5-10 seconds later, and I hate that. I realize it’s a safety concern in Supercross but I don’t think it’s sending our younger riders the right message.

Can’t handle a tricky whoops section? No problem. Just pretend you got out of shape at the entrance and ride down the lane beside them at or around the same pace…every lap! Why not?

Anyway, rules are rules, and they’re just different now. I just wish Mathias didn’t goose it so hard and had let Chris get ahead of him down that section and then tried to make an exciting pass with what was left in the race. Oh well, I’m just an aging old schooler who always has something from the past to compare with today’s racing.

I actually got to know the Danish rider a little bit when I was out west this winter. It seemed, everywhere I went, he was there riding. He seems like a really good dude who is super pumped to be getting the chance to race in North America.

We also know Chris from his times racing at the Future West Arenacross races, so it was good to see him make it into the main event at his local Supercross.

2. Chad Reed, Justin Brayton, Kyle Chisholm, and Ryan Breece crash in the 450 Main.

You don’t often see a rider with Chad’s experience whiskey throttle it, so this was crazy. And how about JB getting launched to the moon off Breece’s rear wheel?! You always worry about something like this happening when there’s a tricky rhythm section after a start and it bit us in Seattle.

Chad Reed’s list of injuries include 8 broken ribs, a broken scapula, and a collapsed lung. He didn’t finish.

Justin Brayton will get his knee checked out to see if he tore his ACL/MCL. He didn’t finish.

Kyle Chisholm says he’s just pretty bruised up. He finished the race.

Ryan Breece also got caught up in the crash. He finished the race.

That was a scary one and ended Chad’s season. We’ll have to wait to see what the outcome of the MRI is for Justin.

3. Marvin Musquin jumping on the red cross flag early in the 450 main.

Jumping on a red cross flag is a very serious no no. I have to believe Marvin when he says he didn’t see the flag, but it was waving and looked pretty obvious to everyone watching. You actually see another rider jumping it too when you watch the entire broadcast.

I also think he probably noticed the rider and medics off to the side of the track and probably knew he had the whole track to get by.

Either way, the rules are clear on this one and they gave him the penalty exactly as it’s outlined in the rule book (the rule has changed over the past couple years). However, somehow it doesn’t seem harsh enough, does it? He still shows as the race winner in the record books and will likely get the winner’s bonus from his team and sponsors. He loses 7 points in the standings and didn’t get the winner’s purse.

In hindsight, what would have happened if the rider and medics were in the middle of the track and he hit someone? Would his argument have been that he saw the flag but not the people? Or he didn’t see the flag OR the people? I guess so.

The flagger waved the flag as he should have and this is on Marvin. Like I always say, he’s one of the nicest guys in the pits, but he’s going to hear it from the fans this week in Houston…again. The ‘boo birds’ will be hovering over his head for a big part of it, I’m sure, just like they were after his hit on Eli Tomac.

From Marvin’s Instagram:

“Sadly I made a mistake in the second lap where I jumped a Red Cross flag. I obviously didn’t do it intentionally, I saw the yellow waving, slowed down but didn’t realize there was the Red Cross flag. I would never intentionally take risk around a down rider or the medical staff assisting on the track, neither to make a move that would hurt my points in the championship.

“Yes I’m really disappointed for the mistake I made and the penalty that applied following the rulebook but we can’t argue it, I take full responsibility for it.

“I won the race but got a 7 points penalty in the championship.”

The racing will move forward, but the sound he’s going to hear in Texas will be difficult for him to push aside, mentally.

Results from the James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship

#22 Preston Masciangelo SUZ – Brantford, ON

#64 Ryder McNabb KTM – Minnedosa, MB

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85cc (9-13) #164 KTM 2nd 4th 4th Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #164 KTM 3rd DNF 28th Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #164 KTM 3rd DNS 17th

#43 Noah Viney KTM – Murrieta, CA (from Ottawa, ON)

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85cc (9-13) #43r KTM 8th 6th 8th Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #43r KTM 12th 15th 18th Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #43 KTM 6th 7th 6th

OK, have a great week, everyone. In 2 Mondays, we’ll be having coffee and talking about what went down at round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour‘s first round of Arenacross in Abbotsford, BC!

We’ll run a contest of some sort to give away some FREE TICKETS for Abbotsford, so watch for that this week here on the site.