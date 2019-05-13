Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to another cold and wet week from here in my corner of Canada. It’s getting pretty depressing here in Ontario, as the weather just doesn’t want to give us a proper spring.

6 degrees and wet is what we have for this Monday. Not exactly the kind of day that motivates you to get out and ride or train, but we do what we have to. The fenders are still on my gravel bike, so that may have to be my vehicle for today’s exercise.

How’s your training going? Are you where you wanted to be at this time of the season? No? Well, it’s not too late. If you haven’t been as “active” with your pre-season prep these past few winter months, keep your head on straight and put in some base miles, not super-intense-level training days.

If you’re coming off the couch, so to speak, give yourself some time to build up and get ready for a push into the ultra-intense days that are surely coming this summer.

Without a solid base to work with, you’re just asking too much from yourself and risk injury. Ease into it and just realize that you’ll be at your peak later in the summer, as opposed to being in tip top shape for the muddy spring races. There’s always a positive to be found, if you look hard enough!

Finding these positives is half the battle to keeping yourself motivated and positive as you strive to reach your performance goals. There’s no sense lying to yourself – If you haven’t done the work, don’t expect the results. It’s as simple as that.

Every spring, when the snow melts and it’s time to get the bikes out on the actual roads and trails, I realize that there is no substitute for the real thing. Those long sessions on the stationary bike definitely help, but there’s no was they can replicate the actual grind of the open roads or undulating trails.

With that in mind, I will never sign up for a spring race, because I know I won’t be where I want to be, performance-wise, so it’s just better to realize this heading into the summer and keep my attitude positive.

Live and learn, folks.

This is a nice segue to some early season racing…

Lots of Canadians are continuing their march toward another – or their first – Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Dutch Sport Park in District 14 in Michigan was one of the tracks holding an Area Qualifier this past weekend, and we had a bunch of Canucks in attendance.

Mike Saarela was kind enough to send over some photos of the results, so check out some of these names who will be taking the next step:

85 (10-12) Ltd.

2. #22 Preston Masciangelo SUZ 2-2

5. #667 Thomas Munro KTM 4-5

250 C Jr. (12-17) Ltd.

1. 164 Wyatt Kerr YAM 1-2

4. 14 Kai Saarela YAM 5-5

125 C

1. 164 Wyatt Kerr YAM 2-1

5. 14 Kai Saarela YAM 7-5

6. 24 Kayden Keller KTM 6-7

250 C Ltd.

1. 14 Kai Saarela YAM 3-4

Girls (11-16)

3. 887 Julia Dubois SUZ 3-3

85 Open

1. 667 Thomas Munro KTM 1-1

Supermini 1 (12-15)

1. 22 Preston Masciangelo SUZ 1-1

7. 42 Tanner Scott HSK 4-8

65 (10-11) Ltd.

7. 76 Ben Kongmany YAM 6-7

Congratulations, everyone, on lining up and going for it! Good luck in your next step.

MXGP of Lombardia

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 25 25 50 2 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 15 22 37 3 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KNMV HUS 18 18 36 4 43 Evans, Mitchell AUS MA HON 13 15 28 5 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME KTM 14 12 26 6 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 22 3 25 7 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA HUS 20 4 24 8 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV KTM 16 6 22 9 28 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 0 20 20 10 172 Boisrame, Mathys FRA FFM HON 6 14 20 11 53 Walsh, Dylan NZL ACU HUS 2 16 18 12 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 8 8 16 13 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 9 7 16 14 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV HON 4 11 15 15 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM YAM 0 13 13 16 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 11 2 13 17 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 12 0 12 18 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO HUS 0 10 10 19 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB KAW 10 0 10 20 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU HUS 0 9 9 21 225 Strubhart Moreau, Brian FRA FFM KAW 7 0 7 22 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI YAM 0 5 5 23 275 Furbetta, Joakin ITA FMI HUS 5 0 5 24 75 Roosiorg, Hardi EST EMF KTM 3 0 3 25 931 Zanotti, Andrea SMR FSM KTM 0 1 1 26 766 Sandner, Michael AUT AMF KTM 1 0 1 27 57 Sanayei, Darian USA ACU KAW 0 0 0 28 35 Harrison, Mitchell USA AMA KAW 0 0 0 29 783 Toriani, Enzo FRA FFM HUS 0 0 0 30 56 Pessoa, Gustavo BRA CBM KAW 0 0 0 31 332 Conijn, Marcel NED KNMV KAW 0 0 0 32 313 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR KTM 0 0 0 33 32 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HON 0 0 0 34 303 Forato, Alberto ITA FMI HUS 0 0 0 35 184 Bres, Natanael FRA FFM YAM 0 0 0 36 282 Kahrle, Hampus SWE SVEMO KTM 0 0 0 37 118 Rubini, Stephen FRA FFM HON 0 0 0 38 331 Freidig, Loris SUI FMS YAM 0 0 0 39 711 Hofer, Rene AUT AMF KTM 0 0 0 MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG GBR NED ITA ITA POR FRA RUS LAT GER INA INA CZE BEL ITA SWE TUR CHN 1 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 207 22-22 25-25 22-20 16-18 15-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 200 25-25 – – 25-25 25-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 29 Jacobi, Henry GER KAW 157 20-16 22-20 20-15 18-16 10-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 150 10-15 5-15 14-22 22-22 22-3 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 145 15-14 18-16 16-16 14-20 8-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 28 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 141 14-13 20-18 13-8 20-15 0-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED HON 122 18-18 13-22 18-18 – – 4-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 43 Evans, M. AUS HON 117 16-20 0-13 0-11 15-14 13-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 46 Pootjes, Davy NED HUS 112 11-11 14-14 15-0 0-11 18-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 811 Sterry, Adam GBR KAW 105 13-12 10-6 10-12 13-13 9-7 – – – – – – – –

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 25 25 50 2 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HUS 22 20 42 3 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM YAM 15 18 33 4 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 16 14 30 5 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 13 16 29 6 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 11 15 26 7 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 14 12 26 8 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HUS 20 6 26 9 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV HON 1 22 23 10 6 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM KAW 6 13 19 11 18 Brylyakov, Vsevolod RUS MFR YAM 9 10 19 12 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU KTM 18 0 18 13 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB YAM 8 7 15 14 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU KTM 12 0 12 15 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI FMS YAM 0 11 11 16 321 Bernardini, Samuele ITA FMI YAM 2 9 11 17 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 10 0 10 18 100 Searle, Tommy GBR ACU KAW 0 8 8 19 94 Van der Mierden, Sven NED KNMV YAM 4 4 8 20 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KAW 5 2 7 21 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 7 0 7 22 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB HON 0 5 5 23 297 Gole, Anton SWE SVEMO YAM 0 3 3 24 152 Petrov, Petar BUL BMF KTM 3 0 3 25 760 Rauchenecker, Pascal AUT AMF KTM 0 1 1 26 62 Gercar, Klemen SLO AMZS HUS 0 0 0 27 143 De Bortoli, Davide ITA FMI HON 0 0 0 28 555 Guryev, Artem RUS MFR HUS 0 0 0 29 34 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED KNMV YAM 0 0 0 30 93 Bengtsson, Jonathan SWE SVEMO KTM 0 0 0 31 96 Zaragoza, Jorge ESP RFME YAM 0 0 0 32 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 33 521 Szvoboda, Bence HUN MAMS KTM 0 0 0 34 330 Root, Austin USA DMSB HON 0 0 0 35 15 Bonini, Davide ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG GBR NED ITA ITA POR FRA RUS LAT GER INA INA CZE BEL ITA SWE TUR CHN 1 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 241 25-25 25-22 25-25 22-22 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 201 22-22 20-25 14-22 25-25 11-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 21 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 175 16-16 22-20 20-8 20-20 15-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 27 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 146 13-13 12-18 18-18 12-16 20-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 25 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 142 18-15 18-14 22-16 9-0 16-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 124 11-10 13-16 13-15 13-7 14-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 118 15-20 16-15 16-20 11-0 0-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 109 12-9 7-10 10-7 10-2 22-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 100 10-12 5-12 12-13 14-10 12-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 94 4-3 9-13 4-11 7-14 13-16 – – – – – – – –

Next Round: MXGP of Portugal – May 17.

I’ve been having some fun watching old races on YouTube in my spare time, lately. It’s a good way to brush up on your Motocross History to find out how we got to where we are today.

The latest one I clicked on was this Anaheim 1 season opener from 1990. Ricky Johnson was coming back from his injury on the #13 and Jeff ward was also coming back from a leg injury. It was also the intro of JMB on the scene, full-time.

Check out the Heat Race #1 move where Damon Bradshaw is crashing and decides to try and take out #20 Jeff Matiasevich at the same time.

If you’ve got some spare time, just punch in a year and see where it takes you.

Check out this end-of-season interview with #2 Cooper Webb‘s on his first 450 Supercross season title by NBC Sports:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Also, congratulations to my industrial league hockey team – The Whistler Warthogs – out in Vancouver who just won their first-ever championship. We started by going 0-33 in Division 19 (Yes, the lowest of the low!) and now they’ve just won a season title. I’m starting to think my leaving may have had something to do with their success…

Who’s ready to race some 125’s???!!!

I’m going to throw this out there, right now: If anyone has a 125 for me and/or Jeff McConkey, we’ll line up at the Sand Del Lee round to go head to head with Kevin Tyler. Hopefully, this is buried deep enough in here that nobody sees it!

Kaven Benoit Slated to Race the AX in Riviere du Loup May 25th

If you follow Kaven Benoit on social media, you know he’s not been sitting idle since he announced his retirement from professional racing last season, after injuries added up to sway his decision.

Not only will he be instructing a motocross school the day before the event, but Kaven will be lining up at the famed Arenacross in the town of Riviere du Loup, Quebec, coming up on May 25th.

We spoke with Race Director Paul Thibault and he gave us a very competitive list of riders! Check this out:

Logan Karnow

Dakota Alix

Wilson Fleming

Bubba Pauli

Chase Marquier

Ryan Breece

Carlen Gardner

Kyle Dillin

Kaven Benoit

Karl Normand

Davey Sterrit and three more from New Jersey and New York state.

Plus, a few more from Québec.

We spoke with Team PR-MX’s Julien Perrier and he said we can add Scott Champion, Justin Rodbell, and Josh Cartwright to the list.

That’s a pretty impressive gate.

Carl Vaillancourt has been named as honorary chairman.

If you’ve never been to this race and have the ability to check it out this year, make sure you’re in the seats because the atmosphere at this event is like nothing you’ve ever seen!

Walton TransCan ANQ’s

Two ANQ’s were held over the weekend – one at the Wastelands in Nanaimo, BC and another at Assiniboia in Saskatchewan.

Here’s a look at the remaining dates:

Western Amateur National Championships (WCAN)

Whispering Pines, BC

June 27/30.2019

www.futurewestmoto.ca

Eastern Amateur National Championships (ECAN)

Deschambeault, Qc

July 31 – August 2.2019

http://motocrossdeschambault. com

***WCAN and ECAN are not limited entry events

***ALL RIDER MUST BE MOTORSPORT RACING CANADA (MRC) MEMBERS***

Regional ANQ Event Schedule

BC – GNC Allocation (4)

April 27/28 Quesel

May 11/12 Nanaimo

May 25/26 Pembertom

Contact: www.futurewestmoto.ca

Alberta GNC Allocation (4)

April 26/27 Lethbridge Raymond

May 25/26 Taber

June 2 Calgary, Alberta

Contact: AMSA www.amsamx.ca: ADRA www.albertadirtriders.com

Saskatchewan GNC Allocation (4)

April 28 Swift Current

May 12 Assiniboia

May 19 Lloydminster

http://www.saskmotocross.com/

South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (8)

April 28 Gopher Dunes

June 9 Swiona

June 16 GullyMor

June 23 Walton Raceway

Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario

Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5)

May 26 Sand Del Lee

June 23 Sand Del Lee

Contact:johnny@mx101.ca

Quebec – GNC Allocation (7)

June 2 Ste Julie

June 9 Sanair

Contact: Challenge Quebec Motocross

Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4)

May 19 Mill Hill

June 2 Riverglade

June 16 Miller Meadow

Contact: Atlantic Motocross

OK, let’s leave it there for this week. I hope that was enough to get you through another cup of whatever it is you choose to get you going on a Monday Morning. I hope you were all nice to your moms on Sunday, too. Remember, without your mom’s blessing, none of this crazy racing stuff would be possible. I know that was definitely the case in my family! Thanks, mom.