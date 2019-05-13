By Billy Rainford
Hello, and welcome to another cold and wet week from here in my corner of Canada. It’s getting pretty depressing here in Ontario, as the weather just doesn’t want to give us a proper spring.
6 degrees and wet is what we have for this Monday. Not exactly the kind of day that motivates you to get out and ride or train, but we do what we have to. The fenders are still on my gravel bike, so that may have to be my vehicle for today’s exercise.
How’s your training going? Are you where you wanted to be at this time of the season? No? Well, it’s not too late. If you haven’t been as “active” with your pre-season prep these past few winter months, keep your head on straight and put in some base miles, not super-intense-level training days.
If you’re coming off the couch, so to speak, give yourself some time to build up and get ready for a push into the ultra-intense days that are surely coming this summer.
Without a solid base to work with, you’re just asking too much from yourself and risk injury. Ease into it and just realize that you’ll be at your peak later in the summer, as opposed to being in tip top shape for the muddy spring races. There’s always a positive to be found, if you look hard enough!
Finding these positives is half the battle to keeping yourself motivated and positive as you strive to reach your performance goals. There’s no sense lying to yourself – If you haven’t done the work, don’t expect the results. It’s as simple as that.
Every spring, when the snow melts and it’s time to get the bikes out on the actual roads and trails, I realize that there is no substitute for the real thing. Those long sessions on the stationary bike definitely help, but there’s no was they can replicate the actual grind of the open roads or undulating trails.
With that in mind, I will never sign up for a spring race, because I know I won’t be where I want to be, performance-wise, so it’s just better to realize this heading into the summer and keep my attitude positive.
Live and learn, folks.
This is a nice segue to some early season racing…
Lots of Canadians are continuing their march toward another – or their first – Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Dutch Sport Park in District 14 in Michigan was one of the tracks holding an Area Qualifier this past weekend, and we had a bunch of Canucks in attendance.
Mike Saarela was kind enough to send over some photos of the results, so check out some of these names who will be taking the next step:
85 (10-12) Ltd.
2. #22 Preston Masciangelo SUZ 2-2
5. #667 Thomas Munro KTM 4-5
250 C Jr. (12-17) Ltd.
1. 164 Wyatt Kerr YAM 1-2
4. 14 Kai Saarela YAM 5-5
125 C
1. 164 Wyatt Kerr YAM 2-1
5. 14 Kai Saarela YAM 7-5
6. 24 Kayden Keller KTM 6-7
250 C Ltd.
1. 14 Kai Saarela YAM 3-4
Girls (11-16)
3. 887 Julia Dubois SUZ 3-3
85 Open
1. 667 Thomas Munro KTM 1-1
Supermini 1 (12-15)
1. 22 Preston Masciangelo SUZ 1-1
7. 42 Tanner Scott HSK 4-8
65 (10-11) Ltd.
7. 76 Ben Kongmany YAM 6-7
Congratulations, everyone, on lining up and going for it! Good luck in your next step.
MXGP of Lombardia
MXGP – GP Classification
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Next Round: MXGP of Portugal – May 17.
I’ve been having some fun watching old races on YouTube in my spare time, lately. It’s a good way to brush up on your Motocross History to find out how we got to where we are today.
The latest one I clicked on was this Anaheim 1 season opener from 1990. Ricky Johnson was coming back from his injury on the #13 and Jeff ward was also coming back from a leg injury. It was also the intro of JMB on the scene, full-time.
Check out the Heat Race #1 move where Damon Bradshaw is crashing and decides to try and take out #20 Jeff Matiasevich at the same time.
If you’ve got some spare time, just punch in a year and see where it takes you.
Check out this end-of-season interview with #2 Cooper Webb‘s on his first 450 Supercross season title by NBC Sports:
Also, congratulations to my industrial league hockey team – The Whistler Warthogs – out in Vancouver who just won their first-ever championship. We started by going 0-33 in Division 19 (Yes, the lowest of the low!) and now they’ve just won a season title. I’m starting to think my leaving may have had something to do with their success…
Who’s ready to race some 125’s???!!!
Summer just got a whole lot better, come enjoy the Sight, the Sound and the Smell of the FXR PreMix Nationals. 125-150cc Two Strokes +12 yrs old, New or Old bikes, Fast or Slow…. see what it’s like battling on the Pro National day in-front of thousands of fans!! #FXRPreMix #rockstarenergy #triplecrownseries pc @watlingvisuals
I’m going to throw this out there, right now: If anyone has a 125 for me and/or Jeff McConkey, we’ll line up at the Sand Del Lee round to go head to head with Kevin Tyler. Hopefully, this is buried deep enough in here that nobody sees it!
Kaven Benoit Slated to Race the AX in Riviere du Loup May 25th
If you follow Kaven Benoit on social media, you know he’s not been sitting idle since he announced his retirement from professional racing last season, after injuries added up to sway his decision.
Not only will he be instructing a motocross school the day before the event, but Kaven will be lining up at the famed Arenacross in the town of Riviere du Loup, Quebec, coming up on May 25th.
We spoke with Race Director Paul Thibault and he gave us a very competitive list of riders! Check this out:
Logan Karnow
Dakota Alix
Wilson Fleming
Bubba Pauli
Chase Marquier
Ryan Breece
Carlen Gardner
Kyle Dillin
Kaven Benoit
Karl Normand
Davey Sterrit and three more from New Jersey and New York state.
Plus, a few more from Québec.
We spoke with Team PR-MX’s Julien Perrier and he said we can add Scott Champion, Justin Rodbell, and Josh Cartwright to the list.
That’s a pretty impressive gate.
Carl Vaillancourt has been named as honorary chairman.
If you’ve never been to this race and have the ability to check it out this year, make sure you’re in the seats because the atmosphere at this event is like nothing you’ve ever seen!
Walton TransCan ANQ’s
Two ANQ’s were held over the weekend – one at the Wastelands in Nanaimo, BC and another at Assiniboia in Saskatchewan.
Here’s a look at the remaining dates:
OK, let’s leave it there for this week. I hope that was enough to get you through another cup of whatever it is you choose to get you going on a Monday Morning. I hope you were all nice to your moms on Sunday, too. Remember, without your mom’s blessing, none of this crazy racing stuff would be possible. I know that was definitely the case in my family! Thanks, mom.