By Billy Rainford

Whew, that was a long two days in the hot Calgary sun! Truthfully, we almost didn’t get to spend any time in the sun this past weekend out here because the wind had pushed the smoke from the forest fires up north into the city and it was like some sort of apocalypse around here on Thursday and Friday!

We were literally at risk of not being able to run Round 1 of the series, it was so bad. You could taste the smoke and stores were lined up to get breathing masks and regulators.

We got very lucky when the wind changed direction and pushed the choking smoke out of the area and Saturday morning the sky was clear and it was like nothing had ever happened. Weird.

When we were setting up at Blackfoot Direct Friday afternoon, you could gradually see more and more of the Wild Rose MX Park track across the street, so we knew good things were happening.

Thanks to everyone who hung out with me on the Moto Central Live Show Friday night. I promise I’m going to get it 100% right one of these weeks!

I messed up again and typed a description of what was about to be streamed live. When you do that holding the phone vertical, apparently you can’t then rotate the camera and record it in the landscape position. It showed normal on the screen, but not to people trying to watch at home or from wherever.

With such a great list of guests this past week, I’m really angry with myself for messing it up. Dean Thompson, Mike Brown, Jared Petruska, and Dave McGregor sat in and told some great stories. Thanks to them for sitting in with me.

If you didn’t get a chance to tune in, hold your phone at about 44 degrees (not 45 or it will spin out of control!) and check it out here:

***I apologize for this being sideways. Everyone gave their time to hang out on the broadcast and I let them down. You can't type an intro before going live or this happens. It won't happen again. I'm sorry. Billy Posted by Direct Motocross on Friday, May 31, 2019

I could download it and then rotate it in Quicktime or something but the quality takes a nose-dive, so I’ll just leave it as it is. The positive I’m taking away from screwing this up is that I actually know exactly why it happened. So, there’s that..

Lots of people showed up to check out their new location and hang out. It was a really cool evening of bench racing and catching up.

Lots of people came and went throughout the evening.

Dean Thompson had a blast drawing names and giving out some sweet swag.

Everyone was happy to get their ticket number called.

I said “happy,” guys!

It was great to see #1 Jess Pettis. Although he is definitely not 100%, he was set to line up and salvage as many points as he could as we head into a long summer of racing.

Huge thanks to Dean for letting us set up in his new shop and piggy back his event. It all went so well until I found out the image was rotated, but I’m moving on…really, I am!

Every year as we head into Calgary, it seems I forget that we start an hour later due to bylaw regulations. We’re racing inside the city limits, so there are some rules that don’t normally apply when we race at Wild Rose.

Fortunately, I remembered this year and wasn’t at the track way too early as I have a tendency to do. I have a great memory, it’s just really short (and now I sound like my mom).

I’ll briefly go over a few things here about the day of racing Saturday, but we’ll get some more detailed content up as I make my way to Kamloops to stay with my sister before heading up north to Prince George for Round 2 this coming weekend.

What did we learn?

We learned that all the guys we thought were going to be fast were fast. The cream definitely rose to the top at round 1.

I don’t think anyone should be surprised that #21 Josh Osby walked away with the points lead in Calgary. He’s been racing all winter and is in good form, mentally and physically, as this summer of racing got started.

His 2-2 motos gave him a 4-point cushion over #94 Luke Renzland, who won moto 2, and #19 Dylan Wright, who won the first.

A few things stood out in the MX2 class for me:

Tyler Medaglia looked “frisky,” as tweeted in the morning. He’s going to be a factor in this championship. He just didn’t have the day he would have liked. He had a couple issues that left him trying to make charges from further back in the pack than he would have liked. Dylan Wright was flying out there! He won the first moto and then crashed in the first turn in the 2nd, forcing him to make a crazy charge. couple of us out on the track looked at each other and said, “You know, he could actually still win this moto!” He clawed his way forward all moto long, but in doing so ran a little on the ragged edge and made some mistakes. He spun out and lost some time just as he caught up to the battle for the top 4 positions. He then landed on a flagger and his charge was officially over. Fortunately, the gang at Wild Rose confirmed with us that the flagger is OK. Watch for Dylan to regroup for PG because he’s got a score to settle with that place from last season. Jess Pettis ground out an extremely solid performance, considering he really didn’t know if he was even going to be able to race this week. If you listen to our interview with him at the end of the day, he’s pretty happy to have gotten through it and earned 40 points moving to round 2. It was a very gritty and clutch ride for him as we move to his home town this week. How about those rides from #324 Dylan Kealin?! You may have found yourself wondering who the #324 was out there near the front of the pack in both motos. I haven’t spoken to him to learn what his racing plans are but he has got to be impressed with his rides, I know I was. #380 Kevin Lepp and his dad were back at the track, and that was really nice to see. He didn’t make the motos (which really shocked me, actually) but it was cool to see them racing again. Jared Petruska crashed in that 2nd moto first turn pile-up and was out for the rest of the day. He hit his head pretty hard and that has got to be a big concern for him. His first turn crash history has not been kind and I just hope this one doesn’t end up being the one that puts him into Pro gate-drop retirement. Oh ya, Tyler Medaglia let local boys Tallon Unger and Jared Petruska lead out the first moto sight lap in front of the home town crowd. How cool was that?! There are more that 7 things, but we’ll have to move on so your coffee stays hot.

The results on the page don’t look right to me. I know that 23 is higher than 18, but the computer program somehow has them out of order in the results. We’ll get that sorted out and find out what’s up there.

In the 450 class, the top 4 guys were in a class of their own. #800 Mike Alessi grabbed both holeshots and led the way early. I don’t think he’s in top racing form yet, and he slid his way back to 4th in both motos, but he will stay up with the guys later in the motos as we move forward.

#16 Cole Thompson, #1 Colton Facciotti, and #54 Phil Nicoletti were the guys to beat and this should be a preview of what we can expect for the next 7 rounds.

Cole and Colton swapped moto wins and Phil was right there to challenge for both wins, except for stalling his bike in the second as he was pressuring Cole for the lead.

What did we learn in the 450 class? Here are a few things that stood out:

Cole really wants to win this MX title. He was more animated after this win than we’ve seen in a while. He’s hungry for this one and wants to show he can also dominate outdoors. Colton was smooth as glass but said he just couldn’t make it happen in the second moto. #3 Shawn Maffenbeier even commented in his post-race interview that he felt like they were going slowly in that 2nd moto, but the laps time said otherwise. Speaking of Shawn, he was really impressive in that 2nd moto staying with the 5-time champion for most of it. He’s got to feel confident after shadowing Colton for so long. #2 Matt Goerke had a scary moment in qualifying and almost went over the bars after hitting a rock or something on the face of a jump. He didn’t really look comfortable out there, but I didn’t get a chance to talk to him at the end of the day. I know Chad Goodwin changed the gearing on his bike before the 2nd moto, so they were obviously looking for answers. #10 Keylan Meston gave the local fans something to cheer about again this year. Keylan was up in the mix early and looked really good holding off some of the single-digit riders as the crown went nuts. It was great to see some old familiar faces on the 450 gate this week. Morgan Burger and the Brough Family (Riley Brough, McCoy Brough, and Gavin Brough) were back in action. I got to catch up with the Broughs but I never even had a chance to say hello to Morgan! He finished a very solid 12-11 for 11th. Rookie #80 Sam Gaynor really impressed me out there. It’s his first Pro race in the 450 class and his first time out west and he looked really solid. He kept some established Pro riders behind him and will only get better as he gets back to 100% and in race form after his back injury.

Again, there are lots of other things to talk about, but this Mountain Time thing has got me late but hurrying to finish.

In the Women’s class, the top 3 ladies are going to be at each other’s throats this week in PG. #1E Eve Brodeur doesn’t ride hard pack and was up in the mix, #50 Shelby Turner won moto 1 but then had troubles in the 2nd, and #36 Avrie Berry is the American rider who races the WMX in the GP’s.

The three of these women will be fun to watch this week.

We were so busy in Calgary all weekend that I never even got the chance to keep up on what was going on in the Lucas Oil Ama Motocross Championship at Thunder Valley in Colorado.

I’ll have to go onto the app and check out the action. Adam Cianciarulo is on a roll and Ken Roczen got the overall, that’s all I know at this point. Here are the results:

Sweet, they’ve done the work for us!

Roczen Prevails for Second Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Championship Victory of the Season at Thunder Valley

Cianciarulo Makes it Three In a Row in 250 Class

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (June 1, 2019) – The mile-high altitude of the greater Denver area provided the setting for the third round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as the landmark 15th running of the True Value Thunder Valley National, presented by Toyota, took place from scenic Thunder Valley Motocross Park. The highest professional motocross track in the world, at an elevation of 6,108 feet, provides a unique challenge to the world’s best riders, and on Saturday it was Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen who conquered the conditions to prevail with his second 450 Class win of the season. In the 250 Class, point leader Adam Cianciarulo kept his hot start to the summer going. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider relied on yet another second-moto victory to carry him to the overall win, making it three in a row to start the season.

A tremendous crowd was on hand to welcome the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship back to Thunder Valley.

Photo: Jeff Kardas

The opening 450 Class moto followed a brief thunderstorm at the track and it presented riders with a much different racing surface than what they’d previously been competing on. When the gate dropped, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rookie Zach Osborne grabbed his first MotoSport.com Holeshot over Roczen and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb. As Osborne looked to assert himself in the lead for the first time in his 450 Class career he came under fire from Roczen, who let it fly on the track’s biggest and longest downhill descent to surge into the top spot. With the clear track, Roczen upped his pace and was able to establish a multi-second gap over field at the completion of the opening lap. Behind this battle, entering point leader and reigning back-to-back champion Eli Tomac was forced to fight his way from outside the top 10 aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki. The Colorado native was in the mix in the top five off the start, but a crash by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musuqin briefly held Tomac up and forced him to lose valuable track position.



Roczen was able to continue to add to his advantage, which left Osborne and Webb to settle into second and third, respectively. Without much action up front, the focus turned to Tomac and his quest to climb up the running order. He successfully broke into the top 10, but then encountered an issue with his goggles, which slowed his pace and saw him lose a position. Tomac elected to make quick pit stop in the mechanics area to get new goggles and returned to the track in the thick off the battle for 10th place. He easily cleared Musquin and JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Hill and made a push to gain more positions in the waning moments of the moto.



Roczen rode to a dominant and uneventful moto victory, his second of the season, by 35.4 seconds over Osborne. Webb rode to his best moto result of the season in third, with Anderson fourth and Tomac able to salvage a hard-fought fifth.

Roczen’s 1-2 moto results carried him to his second win of 2019.

Photo: Rich Shepherd

The deciding 450 Class moto saw Webb edge out Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Blake Baggett for the MotoSport.com Holeshot and surge out to the early lead. Roczen, who started third, was able to get around Baggett and quickly attacked Webb for the lead. Webb withstood the initial pass attempt and carried on to lead the opening lap. Behind them Musquin engaged in a fierce battle with Baggett for third, with the two riders swapping the position. The Frenchman gained the upper hand as they started the next lap, while their battle allowed Tomac to close in from fifth.



Roczen stalked Webb throughout the next lap and eventually made the pass happen. Just like in the first moto, Roczen took full advantage of the clear track to establish a multi-second lead. Tomac began a determined charge from fifth that carried him around Baggett, then around Musquin into third. He was able to close in on Webb for second and made the pass for the position in the exact same spot where Roczen took the lead. Once Tomac found his way into the runner-up spot he and Roczen were separated by about four seconds. Webb continued to lose ground and gave up third to his teammate Musquin, and later dropped another spot to a hard-charging Osborne.



Tomac continued to chip away at the gap to Roczen, and a battle for the lead began with about 10 minutes left in the moto. Tomac easily got within a bike length of Roczen, but found it difficult to make the pass. Tomac was able to show a wheel to Roczen in a few turns, but the German was able to fend him off on numerous occasions. With the home crowd passionately cheering him on, Tomac finally found his way into the lead and quickly distanced himself from Roczen.



Tomac carried on to his fourth moto win of the season, 9.1 seconds ahead of Roczen. Musquin followed in a distant third.

Tomac rebounded from a challenging first moto to finish in the runner-up spot.

Photo: Rich Shepherd

Roczen’s 1-2 effort easily gave him his second overall victory and the 16th win of his career, which puts him into a tie for eighth on the all-time list. Tomac’s second-moto win vaulted him into the runner-up spot (5-1), while Osborne earned his first 450 Class podium result in third (2-4).



“I tried all the way through [to the second moto finish]. [Tomac] was just quicker in the end there. The good thing was I didn’t let him get away,” said Rozen. “I almost got together with a lapper there coming to the white flag. He crashed right in front of me. It definitely got rougher in the second moto, for sure, but we did exactly what we needed to do to get the overall [win].”



With the win, Roczen also reclaimed control of the points lead for the second time this season. He holds a two-point lead over Tomac, while Osborne moved into third, 26 points out of the lead.

Osborne captured his first 450 Class podium result.

Photo: Rich Shepherd

The first 250 Class moto of the afternoon saw Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing rookie Ty Masterpool come away with his first career MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed closely by GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire and Cianciarulo. Right behind the lead trio Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper slotted into fourth. Hampshire attacked Masterpool for the lead early and successfully took over the top spot before the completion of the opening lap, bringing Cianciarulo along with him into second. Cooper then stole third right as they came to the line to begin the next lap.



Cianciaurlo searched for a way around Hampshire, but the Honda rider withstood the challenge and opened a few bike lengths. As he gave chase to the lead, Cianciarulo started to lose ground to a hard-charging Cooper. The Yamaha rider snuck his way into second and then set his sights on the lead. After patiently following Hampshire and learning his lines, Cooper pulled the trigger and dive-bombed down the outside of Hampshire as they traversed the downslope of the track’s biggest hill. He held his line and seized control of the moto, quickly gapping the field.



Hampshire continued to lose ground and soon lost his hold of second to Cianciarulo. The Honda rider was then forced to deal with Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis. The duo battled for the spot for several laps before Ferrandis got the upper hand to moved into third.



Just after the halfway point of the moto a thunderstorm hit the track. Cianciarulo promptly began chipping away at his deficit to Cooper as they battled both the rain and lapped traffic. The point leader closed to within about three seconds on Cooper and was the fastest rider on the track, but race officials were forced to bring the moto to an end due to lightning in the area. The red flag and checkered flag flew simultaneously with about six minutes remaining in the moto, giving Cooper his third straight Moto 1 victory ahead of Cianciarulo. Ferrandis finished third, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman and Hampshire.

Another second moto win vaulted Cianciarulo to his third straight overall victory.

Photo: Rich Shepherd

As the 250 Class field exited the first turn to start Moto 2 it was Cooper who succeeded in taking the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Cianciarulo giving close pursuit from second. The divisions’ top two riders quickly asserted themselves at the front, while the battle for third saw Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith settle into the position over Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Colt Nichols. Cooper has shown an impressive ability to maintain the lead once he gets there, and he soon stabilized his advantage over Cianciarulo to around a second.



The top two were able to separate themselves from Smith and the rest of the field, which allowed Cianciarulo to start trying different lines on the track in an effort to close in on Cooper. He was able to get the deficit to under a second, but briefly went off track and had to start the pursuit again. At the halfway point of the moto Cianciarulo had once again closed to within bike lengths, but Cooper gave up the lead after a major bobble caused him to veer off track and onto the ground. As Cianciarulo rode past with the lead, Cooper also lost second to his teammate Nichols and returned to the track just ahead of Smith in third. Cooper regained his composure to keep Smith at bay, and it didn’t take long for him to catch and pass Nichols for second.



Cianciarulo looked to maintain his comfortable lead over Cooper while the battle for third intensified behind them. Following a career-best finish in the first moto, Mosiman carried the momentum into Moto 2 and found himself in a position to earn a first-ever moto podium. He patiently waited for his opportunity to make a pass attempt on Nichols and took advantage of it to grab third.



Out front Cooper did well to gain ground on Cianciarulo in the waning stages of the moto, but the point leader held on to take the win by two seconds. Mosiman followed in third.

Cooper was closer than ever to his first career win, but settled for a third consecutive runner-up finish.

Photo: Rich Shepherd

With identical moto scores between them, Cianciarulo (2-1) and Cooper (1-2) ended up tied for the overall win, but by virtue of his second-moto triumph, his third straight, Cianciarulo earned the tiebreaker to capture his third consecutive overall victory. Cooper settled for his third runner-up finish in a row, while Mosiman (4-3) earned the first overall podium result of his career on a breakthrough afternoon.



Cianciarulo becomes the first rider since James Stewart in 2004 to open a season with three wins in a row.



“That was a great [final] moto. Justin [Cooper] has been riding so good lately and we’re really pushing each other so much,” said Cianciarulo. “I’m really enjoying [the battles]. It feels incredible to get three wins in a row. We’ve been putting in so much work, so to get the season start the way we have is amazing.”



Six points still separate Cianciarulo and Cooper in the 250 Class standings, while Ferrandis, who finished fourth (3-5), remains third, 33 points out of the lead.

Mosiman earned the first overall podium finish of his career.

Photo: Rich Shepherd

The 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will observe its first off weekend of the summer before returning to action on Saturday, June 15, with the Circle K High Point National on Father’s Day weekend in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. First motos from High Point Raceway can be seen live on MAVTV at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, followed by the season debut on NBC with live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. A full day of live coverage will wrap up with the final 250 Class moto on NBC Sports Network at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, all of the action can be live-streamed via the “Pro Motocross Pass” via the Gold channel on the NBC Sports app.



Results



Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

True Value Thunder Valley National

Thunder Valley Motocross Park – Lakewood, Colo.

June 1, 2019



450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (1-2)Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (5-1)Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (2-4)Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (4-5)Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (8-3)Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (3-8)Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (7-7)Dean Ferris, Australia, Yamaha (6-9)Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (11-6)Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., KTM (10-10)450 Class Championship Standings Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 136Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 134Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 110Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 107Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 106Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 98Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 77Dean Ferris, Australia, Yamaha – 69Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., KTM – 63Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 61250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (2-1)Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (1-2)Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., Husqvarna (4-3)Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (3-5)Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (7-6)Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (13-4)RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (5-11)Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (10-7)Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM (8-10)Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM (11-8)250 Class Championship StandingsAdam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 139Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 133Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 106Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 94Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 94Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., Husqvarna – 85RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda – 77Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 69Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 66Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki – 63

OK, I’m going to move on to the next thing on my ever-lengthening list of Things to Do, so we’ll leave it there. ee

Thanks for reading and have a great week. I know most people take advantage of the beautiful scenery between Calgary and Prince George, so don’t be surprised if you see a lot of fast motocross racers in the area this week.

