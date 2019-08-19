Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

OK, so how about this? You’re getting ready for the Walton TransCan — the biggest and best week in Canadian Amateur Motocross — you’re going to follow that up with what is likely Colton Facciotti‘s final National, you drive up to the track for the Opening Ceremonies on Monday, park the van, open the door, and a headache hits you in the face!

And guess what? The headache will not go away…all damn week!

In fact, I got home Sunday and wasn’t able to even sleep in my own bed that night for fear of sweating like crazy (like I did for my afternoon nap that started as soon as I could fumble my way into the house).

Folks, it was the absolute worst timing for the absolute worst headache I’ve ever had. I don’t get headaches, so this actually had me pretty worried this was the actual end for me. But like we joked, I had a pretty good run.

I don’t usually consider myself a whiner, in fact, I’ve been told by doctors that I have an unusually high pain tolerance, so the pain I was feeling had me pretty concerned.

I only point this out here because I feel pretty bad about my lack of production throughout the long week. I missed all of practice and qualifying on Saturday and feel lucky I was able to make my way from the trailer over to the track at all!

I was able to pull myself together enough to shoot video of Colton’s day, so I’m looking forward to putting his final championship-winning races together in a little spotlight feature…as soon I can remove my head from my rear end.

I wasn’t even able to do my next day video recap called, “By the Book.” I think as soon as the racing was finished, my body said, “OK, we’ve had just about enough,” and shut down immediately.

Again, not to whine, I just needed to explain.

I don’t get sick often, and I never get headaches!

Thanks to Mel Lee and the gang for checking in on me as often as they did, and for feeding James Lissimore and me a couple times. It was greatly appreciated.

Ron Cameron and his wife, basically, saved my life at the TransCan. | Bigwavw photo

Another nice thing was that medic Ron Cameron was parked right next to us in their fancy new trailer. Ron and his wife were amazing! Thank you for the ample supply of Vitamin I (Ibuprofen) and bottles of Gatorade. There’s no way I would have made it without their help.

I managed to pull it together enough to do our nightly live video recaps but after the 3rd day I wasn’t able to do my nightly Photo Reports.

Thanks to Sam Gaynor and Josh Cartwright for sitting in with me a couple times. They both did a great job.

Also, we went live for the TransCan Awards/Closing Ceremony and Brad Graves from Club MX sat in with me for that.

Jake Piccolo won the ‘DMX Total Devotion Award presented by Club MX’ and is somehow morphing into Jack White. Put a guitar in this kid’s hands and let’s see what he’s got! | Bigwave photo

Oh, while I’m at it, I think we normally let the winner know a little beforehand that we’re picking them for our ‘DMX Total Devotion Award Presented by Club MX.’ My attention to detail wasn’t where it should have been and we sort of blindside this year’s winner, Jake Piccolo, when we called out his name.

I apologize to him and his family as Jake didn’t have any idea why his name was called and came on stage without even knowing why. My fault, Jake. Sorry for doing that to you.

Jake was out for at least a year with that bad foot/ankle injury he got while qualifying for Loretta Lynn’s a couple seasons ago.

He put on some extra weight during his downtime and had to get himself back into racing condition again after so much time off.

‘Realtor to the Stars’ Kevin Lepp is now adding ‘Trainer to the Stars’ to his portfolio. | Bigwave photo

Kevin Lepp came on board and helped make that happen and Jake won both classes he entered this year, 250 Intermediate and Open Intermediate…the 2 toughest classes of the event, after a not-so-great first moto.

Jake has been one of the most amazing amateur riders we’ve ever witnessed and to see him on the verge of disappearing, we want to do whatever we can to help get him to that next step.

A free week at the always-improving facility in South Carolina will be a great way to keep him progressing. Club MX is a world class set up and keeps getting even better.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch the ceremonies live, here’s the archive for you to skim through:

2019 Walton #TransCan Closing Ceremonies/Awards Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer. Ben Graves from @clubmx sits in with me throughout the show, and Josh Osby joins us for a few minutes. Posted by Direct Motocross on Friday, August 16, 2019

Ben Graves from Club MX awarding Jake Piccolo his free week at the facility and his trophy. | James Lissimore photo

You know things aren’t going well for me when I can’t even go on the cycle from Walton to Cowbell Brewery! Tanner Ward organized this ‘Ride with Me’ social ride to increase awareness for mental health issues. The day also raised $7510 for the cause! Great job, Tanner.

The group heading out from the track on its way over to Cowbell Brewery in Blyth for some snacks and a beverage. With James Lissimore and Tyler Medaglia in the group, you had to know it would turn into a race on the way back, at some point. Wish this old guy could have been there to show them what’s up! | James Lissimore cell phone photo

Let’s have a look at the podiums from Saturday and then we’ll let you go…

Podium: Drew Roberts, Taylor Ciampichini, Austin Watling (not shown). Nathan Bles broke his ankle tripping over turkeys (seriously) but still took the title for the season. | Bigwave photo

WMX East vs. West podium: Eve Brodeur, Eden Netelkos, Kate Lees. | Bigwave photo

Dylan gets a hug from Mom after clinching the title after moto 1. | Bigwave photo

Zeb Dennis interviewing the new champ. | Bigwave photo

Season podium: Dylan Wright, Jess Pettis, Tyler Medaglia. | Bigwave photo

Dylan addresses the crowd. | Bigwave photo

The champ with Derek Schuster. | Bigwave photo

Jason Moore from Fox Racing Canada thinks of everything! | Bigwave photo

Dylan getting set to do the traditional top 10 shotgun. | Bigwave photo

Had to catch the final pre-moto moments with Colton Facciotti and Justin Petker. | Bigwave photo

Colton knew what needed to be done. | Bigwave photo

The Walton podium: Phil N (King of Walton), Cole Thompson, Colton Facciotti. | Bigwave photo

Overall season podium: Colton Facciotti, M Alessi, Phil N. Alessi changing out of his team gear as soon as he could and not mentioning Derek Schuster, GDR, Fox Racing or Honda was a pretty obvious statement that didn’t go unnoticed. | Bigwave photo

Colton going out on his own terms…and at the top! | Bigwave photo

No, not appropriate for here, but still awesome! | Bigwave photo

And then Walton turned into Walton. Josh Cartwright says, “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo

Thanks for reading, and I’ll get to work and caught up with all the content I haven’t been able to attack yet. Have a great week, everyone.