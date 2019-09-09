By Billy Rainford

Welcome to another Monday Morning Coffee column. I’d like to welcome Hall Race Fuel and Renegade Fuel to the column. Coffee fuels the body on a Monday and Renegade does the same for your bike!

It was our last “off” weekend before we get the Supercross ball rolling this coming Saturday at Round 1 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour Supercross Series and the Montreal Supercross by Gestev.

Dylan Wright may have clinched the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown money, but this SX title is far from decided. | Bigwave photo

Like we mentioned on Friday, #19 Dylan Wright has already wrapped up the $10K Rockstar Triple Crown title, as he’s got a 93-point lead in the standings (over #5 Tyler Medaglia) and there are only 90 points on the table (3 X 30 points per SX round).

But, of course, the racing is why we go to these things, and Jess Pettis is the defending SX champion and will have something to prove as we head to Montreal, Quebec City, and Hamilton.

Tyler Medaglia sits in 2nd spot and is, obviously, no slouch at the indoor game. Let’s not forget he’s past AMA Arenacross West champion!

250 PRO TRIPLE CROWN POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 4/6/2019
Finish		 4/7/2019
Finish		 4/18/2019
Finish		 4/28/2019
Finish		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 7/27/2019
Finish		 8/3/2019
Finish		 8/17/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – DYLAN WRIGHT
#19 – , 		 7th 1st 1st 3rd 3rd 2nd 6th 1st 1st 1st 2nd 1st 526
2nd – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – MARYHILL, 		 2nd 8th 9th 1st 6th 5th 2nd 4th 6th 5th 7th 2nd 433 (-93)
3rd – LUKE RENZLAND
#94 – , 		 3rd 5th 3rd 2nd 2nd 10th 1st 3rd 3rd 9th 3rd   387 (-139)
4th – MARCO CANNELLA
#46 – , 		 4th 2nd 5th 6th 9th 6th 5th 6th 7th 6th 8th 4th 381 (-145)
5th – TANNER WARD
#14 – , 		     2nd 4th 5th 9th 4th 7th 5th 4th 5th 5th 360 (-166)
6th – JESS PETTIS
#1 – , 		         7th 3rd 11th 2nd 2nd 2nd 1st 10th 344 (-182)
7th – MARSHAL WELTIN
#121 – , 		         4th 1st 3rd 5th 11th 3rd 4th 3rd 327 (-199)
8th – JYIRE MITCHELL
#50 – , 		 5th 4th 10th       14th 9th 9th 8th 9th 6th 250 (-276)
9th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#60 – BLACKSTOCK, 		     7th 9th 14th 11th 25th 11th 14th 12th 12th 8th 228 (-298)
10th – WESTEN WROZYNA
#48 – NEWTONVILLE, 		         11th 8th 7th 12th 10th 13th 10th 7th 222 (-304)
Phil Nicoletti has a 25-point cushion on Cole Thompson in the 450 race for the $100K Rockstar Triple Crown cash. | Bigwave photo

In the 450 class, #54 Phil Nicoletti has a 25-point lead over #16 Cole Thompson, so this one is yet to be decided.

Cole took the biggest prize in Canadian Motocross history last season, after winning the inaugural $100K Rockstar Energy Triple Crown cash. It was a pretty big deal!

We’ll be missing Colton Facciotti and Mike Alessi for the SX series, so it will be up to #2 Matt Goerke to make this a 3-way battle up at the front.

Colton has announced his retirement from professional racing and Mike was just in Canada for the MX series this summer.

It’s up to #2 Matt Goerke to make this a 3-way battle in the Supercross series. | Bigwave photo

Matt should be able to get on the bike a couple times this week before Montreal after knocking himself out and breaking his collarbone in that bizarre first turn crash in moto 1 at Walton.

Montreal is the one-off round where a few American ringers will be racing in an attempt to fill the seats at the massive Olympic Stadium there.

Malcolm Stewart, Justin Brayton, and Dean Wilson are 3 riders who should be at the front to “steal” points from our Canadian regulars.

This “theft” should benefit Nicoletti as it will lessen the points difference between his results and Cole’s in the standings.

450 PRO TRIPLE CROWN POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 4/6/2019
Finish		 4/7/2019
Finish		 4/18/2019
Finish		 4/28/2019
Finish		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 7/27/2019
Finish		 8/3/2019
Finish		 8/17/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – PHIL NICOLETTI
#54 – , 		 4th 1st 3rd 2nd 3rd 2nd 6th 2nd 13th 3rd 1st 1st 481
2nd – COLE THOMPSON
#1 – BRIGDEN, 		 1st 2nd 1st 4th 1st 6th 11th 3rd 5th 4th 12th 2nd 456 (-25)
3rd – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – , 		         2nd 1st 2nd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 3rd 396 (-85)
4th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – , 		         4th 4th 9th 1st 4th 1st 2nd 4th 374 (-107)
5th – CADE CLASON
#12 – , 		 5th 6th 5th 6th 10th 10th 5th 9th 8th 5th 7th 8th 357 (-124)
6th – MATT GOERKE
#2 – MARYHILL, 		 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 6th 8th 1st   2nd 16th 4th   337 (-144)
7th – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – , 		 9th 4th 6th 5th 5th 3rd 8th 5th 3rd     13th 304 (-177)
8th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, 		         7th 7th 10th 21st 7th 6th 6th 5th 254 (-227)
9th – RYAN DOWD
#39 – LUDLOW, 		         12th 9th 7th 10th 9th 9th 5th 9th 251 (-230)
10th – SAM GAYNOR
#80 – ERIN, 		         14th 15th 20th 14th 11th 10th 11th 10th 197 (-284)

Speaking of Supercross, we had new Team PRMX Kawasaki teammates #12 Cade Clason and #519 Josh Cartwright at DMX World HQ over the weekend.

We sat down for a coffee to chat before heading over to the new Supercross practice track:

Sunday Morning Brunch at DMX World HQ with #519 Joshua Cartwright and #12 Cade Clason

How about this little slice of Supercross heaven?! | Bigwave photo

They were in the area to ride at a brand new Supercross practice track that Brandon Dean from Vision Built Tracks has put together just east of my home town of London, Ontario.

#14 Tanner Ward posted a short Instagram video of spinning a few laps at this place and so Cade and Josh jumped at the opportunity.

#14 Tanner Ward getting some laps in. | Bigwave photo

They rode there Saturday and then I tagged along with them on Sunday to shoot some video and photos of this new track.

Brandon and the gang really seem to have a handle on what they’re doing and what they’d like to accomplish at this little slice of heaven in the middle of some rolling corn fields.

Brandon is actually a heavy equipment operator and used to help build tracks for CMX back in the day. In fact, he’ll be lending the Jetwerx guys a hand this week to help build the Montreal SX track. He knows what he’s doing, is what I’m trying to say.

As soon as Emily and I rolled past the farm house, down the freshly-worn truck path, and around a high crop of cattle corn, the track appeared in the valley and it was like something out of a motocross video. It is legit, folks!

#519 Josh Cartwright getting ready for Montreal. | Bigwave photo

Cade and Josh joined Tanner out on the track and it was like I was somewhere in southern California at one of the many practice tracks there.

The gang was thrilled to have these 3 top level riders there and were very open to suggestions as to how they could improve on the already good track.

The corn won’t be harvested until late October, so this should give riders the opportunity to hone their skills all the way through the Canadian Supercross schedule this season.

I mention the corn because it acts as an amazing natural muffler to dampen the sound and keep it from reaching the neighbours in the area. The natural elevation around the track adds to this lowered sound, too. It’s a pretty sweet spot!

#12 Cade Clason shaking down his new Supercross ride. | Bigwave photo

Cade was there to test on his new Kawasaki ride, so he was trying out a few different parts and getting used to looking at a green fender. He’ll be fine.

It was so nice to be 35 minutes from our front door and be shooting video and photos at a real Supercross track! I’ll be sure to get some stuff up on the site as soon as I finish another cup of coffee…

Kudos to Brandon Dean and his Vision Built Tracks for building this Supercross Shangri-La close to London. I think they’re still looking for a name. Contest?

Here’s a short iPhone video I slapped together from Sunday at the track:

2019 Vet MXDN

The 2019 Vet MXDN were held at Farleigh Castle in England over the weekend.

You can pore over the results HERE if you’d like.

Kaven Benoit Joins the ‘Vet Rider’ Ranks…and Guy Giroux is not Happy about It

Kaven Benoit lined up for an FMSQ Enduro race over the weekend and raced the Vet class against Guy Giroux. I saw this posted over on Kaven’s Instagram page and thought it was pretty funny.

Kaven won the race and Guy was 2nd. Guy’s “#fauxvet” comment is great.

CXCC Enduro at Gully Mor

Just a few miles in the other direction from my house, the final round of the CXCC WEC East Enduro Championship was held at Gully Mor.

Had these guys not been hitting the Supercross track, I would have driven over to this event, just a few minutes southwest of home.

I couldn’t find official results online just yet, but I did see that Ryder Heackock took the title, so congrats to him.

MXGP of Turkey Highlights

Have a great week, everyone. We’re off to Montreal this week and the plan is for Jeff and me to go live Friday night with another Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer from the Meet and Greet at the Stadium to talk about what we can expect at the Montreal Suprecross and more. See you there.

Cade Clason says, “See you at the races…just 7 hours that way on the 401.” | Bigwave photo