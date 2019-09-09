Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to another Monday Morning Coffee column. I’d like to welcome Hall Race Fuel and Renegade Fuel to the column. Coffee fuels the body on a Monday and Renegade does the same for your bike!

It was our last “off” weekend before we get the Supercross ball rolling this coming Saturday at Round 1 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour Supercross Series and the Montreal Supercross by Gestev.

Dylan Wright may have clinched the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown money, but this SX title is far from decided. | Bigwave photo

Like we mentioned on Friday, #19 Dylan Wright has already wrapped up the $10K Rockstar Triple Crown title, as he’s got a 93-point lead in the standings (over #5 Tyler Medaglia) and there are only 90 points on the table (3 X 30 points per SX round).

But, of course, the racing is why we go to these things, and Jess Pettis is the defending SX champion and will have something to prove as we head to Montreal, Quebec City, and Hamilton.

Tyler Medaglia sits in 2nd spot and is, obviously, no slouch at the indoor game. Let’s not forget he’s past AMA Arenacross West champion!

Phil Nicoletti has a 25-point cushion on Cole Thompson in the 450 race for the $100K Rockstar Triple Crown cash. | Bigwave photo

In the 450 class, #54 Phil Nicoletti has a 25-point lead over #16 Cole Thompson, so this one is yet to be decided.

Cole took the biggest prize in Canadian Motocross history last season, after winning the inaugural $100K Rockstar Energy Triple Crown cash. It was a pretty big deal!

We’ll be missing Colton Facciotti and Mike Alessi for the SX series, so it will be up to #2 Matt Goerke to make this a 3-way battle up at the front.

Colton has announced his retirement from professional racing and Mike was just in Canada for the MX series this summer.

It’s up to #2 Matt Goerke to make this a 3-way battle in the Supercross series. | Bigwave photo

Matt should be able to get on the bike a couple times this week before Montreal after knocking himself out and breaking his collarbone in that bizarre first turn crash in moto 1 at Walton.

Montreal is the one-off round where a few American ringers will be racing in an attempt to fill the seats at the massive Olympic Stadium there.

Malcolm Stewart, Justin Brayton, and Dean Wilson are 3 riders who should be at the front to “steal” points from our Canadian regulars.

This “theft” should benefit Nicoletti as it will lessen the points difference between his results and Cole’s in the standings.

Speaking of Supercross, we had new Team PRMX Kawasaki teammates #12 Cade Clason and #519 Josh Cartwright at DMX World HQ over the weekend.

We sat down for a coffee to chat before heading over to the new Supercross practice track:

How about this little slice of Supercross heaven?! | Bigwave photo

They were in the area to ride at a brand new Supercross practice track that Brandon Dean from Vision Built Tracks has put together just east of my home town of London, Ontario.

#14 Tanner Ward posted a short Instagram video of spinning a few laps at this place and so Cade and Josh jumped at the opportunity.

#14 Tanner Ward getting some laps in. | Bigwave photo

They rode there Saturday and then I tagged along with them on Sunday to shoot some video and photos of this new track.

Brandon and the gang really seem to have a handle on what they’re doing and what they’d like to accomplish at this little slice of heaven in the middle of some rolling corn fields.

Brandon is actually a heavy equipment operator and used to help build tracks for CMX back in the day. In fact, he’ll be lending the Jetwerx guys a hand this week to help build the Montreal SX track. He knows what he’s doing, is what I’m trying to say.

As soon as Emily and I rolled past the farm house, down the freshly-worn truck path, and around a high crop of cattle corn, the track appeared in the valley and it was like something out of a motocross video. It is legit, folks!

#519 Josh Cartwright getting ready for Montreal. | Bigwave photo

Cade and Josh joined Tanner out on the track and it was like I was somewhere in southern California at one of the many practice tracks there.

The gang was thrilled to have these 3 top level riders there and were very open to suggestions as to how they could improve on the already good track.

The corn won’t be harvested until late October, so this should give riders the opportunity to hone their skills all the way through the Canadian Supercross schedule this season.

I mention the corn because it acts as an amazing natural muffler to dampen the sound and keep it from reaching the neighbours in the area. The natural elevation around the track adds to this lowered sound, too. It’s a pretty sweet spot!

#12 Cade Clason shaking down his new Supercross ride. | Bigwave photo

Cade was there to test on his new Kawasaki ride, so he was trying out a few different parts and getting used to looking at a green fender. He’ll be fine.

It was so nice to be 35 minutes from our front door and be shooting video and photos at a real Supercross track! I’ll be sure to get some stuff up on the site as soon as I finish another cup of coffee…

Kudos to Brandon Dean and his Vision Built Tracks for building this Supercross Shangri-La close to London. I think they’re still looking for a name. Contest?

2019 Vet MXDN

The 2019 Vet MXDN were held at Farleigh Castle in England over the weekend.

Kaven Benoit Joins the ‘Vet Rider’ Ranks…and Guy Giroux is not Happy about It

Kaven Benoit lined up for an FMSQ Enduro race over the weekend and raced the Vet class against Guy Giroux. I saw this posted over on Kaven’s Instagram page and thought it was pretty funny.

Kaven won the race and Guy was 2nd. Guy’s “#fauxvet” comment is great.

CXCC Enduro at Gully Mor

Just a few miles in the other direction from my house, the final round of the CXCC WEC East Enduro Championship was held at Gully Mor.

Had these guys not been hitting the Supercross track, I would have driven over to this event, just a few minutes southwest of home.

I couldn’t find official results online just yet, but I did see that Ryder Heackock took the title, so congrats to him.

MXGP of Turkey Highlights

Have a great week, everyone. We’re off to Montreal this week and the plan is for Jeff and me to go live Friday night with another Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer from the Meet and Greet at the Stadium to talk about what we can expect at the Montreal Suprecross and more. See you there.