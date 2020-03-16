Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning in this new world of panic and fear. I made it home from Florida a few days ago and I’m glad I did. They will surely be closing the borders soon and I really didn’t want to be forced to live in my van in Port Huron, Michigan, for any extended period of time!

Emily is an emerg nurse and two of my close buddies are doctors – this is not a hoax or a ploy. Of course, don’t freak out, but definitely do what you can to protect yourself and others from this virus.

Fortunately, Motocross is not a “team sport” per se like so many stick and ball sports out there. Yes, I know that I always go on about how it takes a lot more than just the rider to compete, but I’m talking about team sports with close contact to teammates and competitors.

My point is that we will be able to keep riding as this virus hysteria moves forward. They say to get out and enjoy some fresh air, just don’t be in close proximity to others — self-isolate.

Perfect. Nobody rides as slowly as I do these days, so I’ll be all on my own as I test out some new product at a nearby track. Motocross will make it through this very weird time in history.

I think tracks will be able to stay open for practice days and that’s a good thing since we won’t have any Suprecross for the next few weeks as they try to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. But our sport will definitely be affected in other ways.

It’s interesting to read all the people’s social media posts about how they think this whole thing is some sort of conspiracy. Some are politicizing it while others are in complete denial. Obviously, neither of those two stances are helpful.

Let’s all just do what we can to NOT pass the virus along to our parents, grandparents, or otherwise compromised population.

So, what are we going to do while Supercross is on hiatus? At this point, we are cancelled until the final two rounds at Las Vegas (April 25th) and Salt Lake City (May 2nd). We’re skipping 5 rounds! I should say, “at this point” we’re only skipping 5 rounds…

They now have over a month to figure out what to do in case we don’t go back to racing next month. Podcasts will debate this until they are blue in the face.

They’ve completed over half the series, so maybe Eli Tomac is finally the Supercross champion…with a pesky *. Lol

We’ll cross that over/under bridge when we get there.

I’ll have to come up with as much “off track” content as I can to keep us entertained. I was just at Club MX on the way home from Florida. Here are a few episodes of “Tailgating” to keep you busy for a little while:

I also shot photos and video of the group of Canadians who are currently in South Carolina getting ready for the 2020, so I’ll roll that stuff out as I get to it.

GNCC Racing | Round 3 – The General, Washington, GA

Full results HERE.

Round 4 – April 4-5 – Steele Creek GNCC – Morgantown, NC

Spring A Ding Results

We had Canadians competing at the Spring A Ding Spring Nationals at Underground MX in Texas.

Full results HERE.

James Stewart Spring Nationals – Freestone MX

This week, riders head to Freestone MX for the James Stewart Spring Nationals, March 16-21.

As of now:

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Texas Gov. Abbott has just urged the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or suppressed immune systems) to avoid large events and mass gatherings. This is sound advice andFreestone County Raceway likewise urges the sick and vulnerable to avoid large gatherings, including Freestone County Raceway events. Freestone County Raceway will comply with the restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC) and the World HealthOrganization (“WHO”) regarding this matter.

At this time, the 11th Annual James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship Presented by Parts Unlimited & Thor set for the week of March 16th -21st at Freestone County Raceway, is under no such restriction and will proceed as scheduled unless notified to the contrary by local authorities.

Due to the nature of the situation and with intent to decrease the number of days without sacrificing track time, we will not do hot laps for every moto. We will do a wheels on the ground sight lap in the morning each day of racing.

In the meantime, Freestone County Raceway urges its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic. There are multiple sinks in our restroom facilities available for handwashing. We are taking measures to sanitize our work areas in the tower and at the gates to decrease spread of germs. Please use your own pens to sign gate sheets and fill out paperwork if possible and wash your hands after being in public areas.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments. Please direct all comments and questions to our website under our contact tab.

Please remember we accept cash only at the gate, and to fill your campers with water prior to arrival. We look forward to having everyone at the event.

You can check out the LIVE BROADCAST starting Tuesday HERE.

2020 MXGP Calendar Update: MXGP of France, Indonesia & Asia!

From MXGP.com:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) 16 March 2020 – Infront Moto Racing would like to inform that the MXGP racing calendar has seen further changes. Due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, public safety of all involved has been put at the forefront which means certain events have been forced to be pushed back to a later date.

MXGP of France due to take place on the 9th/10th of May will now be moved to the end of June and will go ahead in St.Jean d’Angely on the 27th/28th of June. This change means that also the MXGP of Indonesia in Jakarta will now move from June to 31st October/1st November. Meanwhile the second round of the Indonesian trip will be held as the MXGP of Asia on November the 7th/8th, whose location will be announced shortly.

These new updates of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar were possible thanks to the complete cooperation with the local organisers, Motoclub Angerien, PT Supersport Sensasion International (SSS) and Lightning Production and PT ARENA SIRKUIT INDONESIA, the national federations and the governments, along with the FIM and FIM Europe.

RMATV/MC Fantasy Update

OK, stay virus free out there, everyone! Em goes back to work AT EMERG on Tuesday so we’re trying figure out how to get her decontaminated as soon as she enters the house. I’m basically a goner, folks!

Have a great week.