Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning in this new world of panic and fear. I made it home from Florida a few days ago and I’m glad I did. They will surely be closing the borders soon and I really didn’t want to be forced to live in my van in Port Huron, Michigan, for any extended period of time!

Emily is an emerg nurse and two of my close buddies are doctors – this is not a hoax or a ploy. Of course, don’t freak out, but definitely do what you can to protect yourself and others from this virus.

Fortunately, Motocross is not a “team sport” per se like so many stick and ball sports out there. Yes, I know that I always go on about how it takes a lot more than just the rider to compete, but I’m talking about team sports with close contact to teammates and competitors.

My point is that we will be able to keep riding as this virus hysteria moves forward. They say to get out and enjoy some fresh air, just don’t be in close proximity to others — self-isolate.

Perfect. Nobody rides as slowly as I do these days, so I’ll be all on my own as I test out some new product at a nearby track. Motocross will make it through this very weird time in history.

I think tracks will be able to stay open for practice days and that’s a good thing since we won’t have any Suprecross for the next few weeks as they try to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. But our sport will definitely be affected in other ways.

It’s interesting to read all the people’s social media posts about how they think this whole thing is some sort of conspiracy. Some are politicizing it while others are in complete denial. Obviously, neither of those two stances are helpful.

Let’s all just do what we can to NOT pass the virus along to our parents, grandparents, or otherwise compromised population.

So, what are we going to do while Supercross is on hiatus? At this point, we are cancelled until the final two rounds at Las Vegas (April 25th) and Salt Lake City (May 2nd). We’re skipping 5 rounds! I should say, “at this point” we’re only skipping 5 rounds…

Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season has been postponed until further notice. The following Supercross events have been cancelled: March 14 in Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium March 21 in Detroit, MI at Ford Field March 28 in Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field April 4 in Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High *Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation April 18 in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium *Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation Event ticket refund information can be located on the venue or ticketing website. If you purchased your tickets elsewhere, contact your point of purchase directly. The health and safety of everyone attending and competing in our live events, as well as our touring personnel, is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation. We value you as a fan and appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. Visit Supercrosslive.com for real-time updates.

They now have over a month to figure out what to do in case we don’t go back to racing next month. Podcasts will debate this until they are blue in the face.

They’ve completed over half the series, so maybe Eli Tomac is finally the Supercross champion…with a pesky *. Lol

We’ll cross that over/under bridge when we get there.

I’ll have to come up with as much “off track” content as I can to keep us entertained. I was just at Club MX on the way home from Florida. Here are a few episodes of “Tailgating” to keep you busy for a little while:

I also shot photos and video of the group of Canadians who are currently in South Carolina getting ready for the 2020, so I’ll roll that stuff out as I get to it.

GNCC Racing | Round 3 – The General, Washington, GA

17. WXC – Bike – Class Results
Place Nbr Name Hometown Brand Laps Elapsed
1 551 BECCA N SHEETS CIRCLEVILLE, OH YAM 4 01:56:10.318
2 828 MACKENZIE TRICKER TRAVELERS REST, SC KTM 4 01:56:32.239
3 001 TAYLA JONES BELTON, SC HQV 4 01:58:02.131
4 650 RACHAEL ARCHER NEW ZEALAND, // YAM 4 01:59:33.656
5 417 RACHEL GUTISH TERRE HAUTE, IN BET 4 02:02:20.810
6 552 SHELBY A TURNER BARONS, AB KTM 4 02:03:20.078
7 505 BROOKE COSNER MC HENRY, MD KTM 4 02:03:31.251
8 444 KORIE STEEDE BELOIT, OH TM 4 02:08:53.450
9 777 JOCELYN BARNES EQUINUNK, PA HQV 4 02:10:16.099
10 703 SHYANN PHELPS BRIDGETON, NJ KTM 4 02:14:38.094
11 406 TAYLOR JOHNSTON BUSKIRK, NY KTM 4 02:25:39.120
12 742 ALLI PHILLIPS LAURENS, SC HQV 4 02:29:50.258
13 346 ANNELISA DAVIS BIRCHRUNVILLE, PA KTM 4 02:32:03.759
14 314 ABBY DEFEO WILLINGTON, CT KTM 4 02:33:55.699
15 647 TALIA L DAUPHIN SOMERS, CT HQV 4 02:37:29.670
16 483 ELIZABETH PEREZ BLOOMINGTON, IN YAM 3 02:06:41.331
01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike – Class Results
Place Nbr Name Hometown Brand Laps Elapsed
1 001 KAILUB K RUSSELL BOONVILLE, NC KTM 6 02:58:03.779
2 514 STEWARD BAYLOR JR HODGES, SC SHR 6 02:58:05.659
3 114 JOSH V STRANG DENVER, NC KAW 6 03:00:43.952
4 314 GRANT BAYLOR BELTON, SC SHR 6 03:01:50.354
5 212 RICKY A RUSSELL DUVALL, WA HQV 6 03:02:37.238
6 127 JORDAN ASHBURN LIVINGSTON, TN KAW 6 03:05:33.015
7 410 ANDREW R DELONG BIRDSBORO, PA HON 6 03:07:04.618
8 523 LAYNE MICHAEL BOONVILLE, NC YAM 6 03:12:37.159
9 185 LEVI KELLER BAINBRIDGE, OH HON 6 03:24:37.414
10 027 EVAN EARL BLACKSBURG, SC KAW 6 03:25:53.679
02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike – Class Results
Place Nbr Name Hometown Brand Laps Elapsed
1 342 CRAIG B DELONG MORGANTOWN, PA HQV 6 03:01:43.336
2 969 JONATHAN GIRROIR SOUTHWICK, MA KTM 6 03:01:49.737
3 282 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI TRAVELERS REST, SC YAM 6 03:01:59.908
4 990 CODY J BARNES STERLING, IL BET 6 03:05:44.133
5 178 LYNDON SNODGRASS DENVER, NC KAW 6 03:06:57.536
6 198 LIAM DRAPER AUCKLAND, NA KTM 6 03:07:35.359
7 347 EVAN SMITH JEFFERSON, GA HQV 6 03:12:15.358
8 525 TEGAN R TEMPLE WEST CHESTER, PA KTM 6 03:13:11.491
9 328 JESSE ANSLEY MYAKKA CITY, FL KTM 6 03:13:18.791
10 521 THORN DEVLIN TAMAQUA, PA BET 6 03:16:24.891
11 023 SIMON J JOHNSON BENNINGTON, VT KTM 6 03:18:02.390
12 513 RYDER LEBLOND NEW FLORENCE, PA KTM 6 03:19:05.259
13 229 JESSE GROEMM FORKED RIVER, NJ KTM 6 03:19:24.700
14 407 BENJAMIN NELKO ALIQUIPPA, PA HQV 6 03:20:11.860
15 024 SAMUEL EVANS SAINT ALBANS, WV KTM 6 03:22:35.419
16 269 PHILIPPE CHAINE CANADA, // KTM 6 03:22:44.539
17 300 BEN L PARSONS ORLANDO, FL HQV 6 03:27:02.234
18 981 JONATHAN T JOHNSON LANDRUM, SC HON 6 03:29:24.392
19 747 HUNTER W NEUWIRTH PLANTATION, FL YAM 6 03:32:21.430
20 034 TYLER J SORIANO UHRICHSVILLE, OH KAW 6 03:33:14.740
21 591 TANNER MYERS OKLAHOMA CITY, OK YAM 5 03:00:29.698
22 143 HEATH HARRISON SILVERHILL, AL HON 5 03:12:21.597
23 270 DYLAN YEARBURY CAMBRIDGE, NA HQV 2 01:01:46.492
24 516 FRANCIS OUIMETTE CANADA, QC KTM 1 00:32:23.776
48. 85 (12-13) – Bike – Class Results
Place Nbr Name Hometown Brand Laps Elapsed
1 128 RIVERS MORRIS PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC KTM 7 01:30:10.219
2 016 COLTON SHIELDS MORGANTON, NC HQV 7 01:30:29.459
3 667 THOMAS MUNRO INWOOD, ONTERIO, CN KTM 7 01:31:12.435
4 113 RILEY BENDER GRANBY, CO HQV 7 01:33:23.250
5 535 KEIHIN RUPP NEW BETHLEHEM, PA KAW 7 01:34:11.854
6 726 LENNOX REILLY PENROSE, NC HQV 7 01:36:28.439
7 416 LOGAN M CRAWFORD PUNTA GORDA, FL KTM 7 01:38:32.974
8 199 GARRET MCLAUGHLIN NORTHFIELD CENTER, OH KAW 7 01:39:48.620
9 017 JET JARRARD DAHLONEGA, GA YAM 6 01:18:16.951
10 221 BEAU SHERMAN LANCASTER, OH KTM 6 01:29:54.778

Round 4 – April 4-5 – Steele Creek GNCC – Morgantown, NC

Spring A Ding Results

We had Canadians competing at the Spring A Ding Spring Nationals at Underground MX in Texas.

Mini Sr 2 (13-15) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #206  Yamaha  LOGAN BEST
 NORTHPORT, FL 		  –
 		 1st 2nd
 2nd   #38  KTM  HAIDEN DEEGAN
 TEMECULA, CA 		  –
 		 3rd 1st
 3rd   #2  KTM  JEREMY FAPPANI
 SCOTTSDALE, AZ 		  –
 		 4th 3rd
 4th   #86  KTM  ADLER CAUDLE
 MOORE, OK 		  –
 		 6th 4th
 5th   #27  Kawasaki  KRYSTIAN JANIK
 OAK LAWN, IL 		  –
 		 7th 5th
 6th   #53  KTM  AGUSTIN BARRENECHE
 NEW YORK, NY 		  –
 		 2nd 10th
 7th   #37  Husqvarna  LANDIN PEPPERD
 WASILLA, AK 		  –
 		 10th 6th
 8th   #43/  Suzuki  THOMAS WOOD
 CAIRO, GA 		  –
 		 8th 8th
 9th   #511  KTM  DILON BLECHA
 FRUITA, CO 		  –
 		 11th 7th
 10th   #73  KTM  JACE ALLRED
 RIVERTON, UT 		  –
 		 9th 9th
 11th   #66  Suzuki  CASEY COCHRAN
 CLERMONT, FL 		  –
 		 5th DNF
 12th   #334  Husqvarna  NATHAN ABBOTT
 THOUSAND OAKS, CA 		  –
 		 16th 11th
 13th   #90  KTM  JUDE SMERLICK
 SUNBURY, PA 		  –
 		 14th 14th
 14th   #xz  Other  WYATT STOREY
 CATALDO, ID 		  –
 		 17th 12th
 15th   #51  KTM  JADYN SERLES
 GRANITE FALLS, WA 		  –
 		 15th 15th
 16th   #51  Husqvarna  JACKSON GLATHAR
 SAINT GEORGE, UT 		  –
 		 13th 17th
 17th   #15  KTM  TRACE HOLLAND
 SPICEWOOD, TX 		  –
 		 19th 13th
 18th   #59  KTM  JACK JAMISON
 HENDERSON, CO 		  –
 		 18th 16th
 19th   #161  KTM  JUSTIN BURGE
 SALT SPRINGS, NS 		  –
 		 20th 18th
 20th   #43  KTM  NOAH VINEY
 MURRIETA, CA 		  –
 		 12th DNS
Collegeboy (18-24) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #53  Kawasaki  BJORN VINEY
 MURRIETA, CA 		  –
 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #550  KTM  JOHN CITROLA
 GRAND JUNCTION, CO 		  –
 		 2nd 3rd
 3rd   #339  KTM  LEVI WOSICK
 MYAKKA CITY, FL 		  –
 		 4th 2nd
 4th   #52  Husqvarna  BRONSON MCCLURE
 ARVADA, CO 		  –
 		 5th 5th
 5th   #269  Honda  BLAKE HAZEN
 BAY CITY, MI 		  –
 		 8th 4th
 6th   #91  Kawasaki  CAMERON MINTON
 MOUNT VERNON, OH 		  –
 		 6th 7th
 7th   #834  Kawasaki  DREW MINTON
 MOUNT VERNON, OH 		  –
 		 11th 6th
 8th   #10/  Yamaha  GERHARD MATAMOROS
 CAIRO, GA 		  –
 		 3rd DNF
 9th   #220  KTM  LUCAS LAMBORN
 VALLEY SPRINGS, CA 		  –
 		 9th DNF
 10th   #625  KTM  JONAH GEISTLER
 NEWARK, IL 		  –
 		 7th DNS
 11th   #961  Yamaha  DYLAN SMITH
 COLFAX, IA 		  –
 		 10th DNS
250 C – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #515  KTM  JACOB HENRY
 CORTLAND, NY 		  –
 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #94  KTM  RYDER HOLTORF
 GLENDALE, AZ 		  –
 		 2nd 3rd
 3rd   #409  Yamaha  BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
 FALMOUUTH NOVASCOTIA, CANADA 		  –
 		 6th 2nd
 4th   #85  Honda  LOGAN JACKSON
 COLFAX, IA 		  –
 		 5th 4th
 5th   #13  Husqvarna  BRADLEY WILLIAMS
 SEALY, TX 		  –
 		 4th 5th
 6th   #159  Honda  ALEX RUSSELL
 CYPRESS, TX 		  –
 		 3rd 6th
 7th   #299  Husqvarna  TREVOR BURNS
 ROCKWALL, TX 		  –
 		 7th 9th
 8th   #87  Yamaha  DALTON HELTZ
 LA PLACE, LA 		  –
 		 10th 7th
 9th   #623  KTM  HAYDEN CRYMES
 WHITEHOUSE, TX 		  –
 		 9th 8th
 10th   #115  Kawasaki  BRIANNA SCHELTEMA
 CALEDONIA, MI 		  –
 		 8th 11th
Open Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #510  Kawasaki  SETH HAMMAKER
 BAINBRIDGE, PA 		  –
 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #67  Yamaha  JESSE FLOCK
 TULSA, OK 		  –
 		 3rd 3rd
 3rd   #53  Kawasaki  BJORN VINEY
 MURRIETA, CA 		  –
 		 2nd 6th
 4th   #350  Yamaha  CHANDLER BAKER
 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 		  –
 		 5th 4th
 5th   #737  Yamaha  SLADE SMITH JR
 GAUTENG,  		  –
 		 4th 5th
 6th   #124  KTM  LOGAN BOYE
 CAPE CORAL, FL 		  –
 		 6th 7th
 7th   #68  Yamaha  BRANDEN WALTHER
 DENTON, TX 		  –
 		 7th 8th
 8th   #259  Honda  CHASE LORENZ
 ARVADA, CO 		  –
 		 9th 9th
 9th   #259/  KTM  JOSHUA MILMI
 TEMECULA, CA 		  –
 		 11th 10th
 10th   #64  Kawasaki  DOC SMITH
 CHANDLER, TX 		  –
 		 12th 12th
125 C – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #515  KTM  BRYCE LIZARRAGA
 KENNEDALE, TX 		  –
 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #409  Yamaha  BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
 FALMOUUTH NOVASCOTIA, CANADA 		  –
 		 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #629  Yamaha  LANCE GERARD
 SARDINIA, OH 		  –
 		 3rd 3rd
 4th   #299  Other  TREVOR BURNS
 ROCKWALL, TX 		  –
 		 4th 4th
 5th   #13  Husqvarna  BRADLEY WILLIAMS
 SEALY, TX 		  –
 		 5th 5th
 6th   #319  Yamaha  MAX MAKOUSKY
 NEWCASTLE, WY 		  –
 		 7th 7th
 7th   #0924  Yamaha  LAYTON THIGPEN
 SAINT AMANT, LA 		  –
 		 9th 6th
 8th   #623  KTM  HAYDEN CRYMES
 WHITEHOUSE, TX 		  –
 		 6th 9th
 9th   #899  KTM  WRYDER HUFFMAN
 CLIFTON, CO 		  –
 		 8th 8th
 10th   #072  Yamaha  COLLIN EGELER
 MAPLE CITY, MI 		  –
 		 10th 11th

James Stewart Spring Nationals – Freestone MX

This week, riders head to Freestone MX for the James Stewart Spring Nationals, March 16-21.

As of now:

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Texas Gov. Abbott has just urged the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or suppressed immune systems) to avoid large events and mass gatherings. This is sound advice andFreestone County Raceway likewise urges the sick and vulnerable to avoid large gatherings, including Freestone County Raceway events. Freestone County Raceway will comply with the restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC) and the World HealthOrganization (“WHO”) regarding this matter.

At this time, the 11th Annual James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship Presented by Parts Unlimited & Thor set for the week of March 16th -21st at Freestone County Raceway, is under no such restriction and will proceed as scheduled unless notified to the contrary by local authorities.

Due to the nature of the situation and with intent to decrease the number of days without sacrificing track time, we will not do hot laps for every moto. We will do a wheels on the ground sight lap in the morning each day of racing.

In the meantime, Freestone County Raceway urges its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic. There are multiple sinks in our restroom facilities available for handwashing. We are taking measures to sanitize our work areas in the tower and at the gates to decrease spread of germs. Please use your own pens to sign gate sheets and fill out paperwork if possible and wash your hands after being in public areas.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments. Please direct all comments and questions to our website under our contact tab.

Please remember we accept cash only at the gate, and to fill your campers with water prior to arrival. We look forward to having everyone at the event.

2020 MXGP Calendar Update: MXGP of France, Indonesia & Asia!

From MXGP.com:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) 16 March 2020 – Infront Moto Racing would like to inform that the MXGP racing calendar has seen further changes. Due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, public safety of all involved has been put at the forefront which means certain events have been forced to be pushed back to a later date. 

MXGP of France due to take place on the 9th/10th of May will now be moved to the end of June and will go ahead in St.Jean d’Angely on the 27th/28th of June. This change means that also the MXGP of Indonesia in Jakarta will now move from June to 31st October/1st November. Meanwhile the second round of the Indonesian trip will be held as the MXGP of Asia on November the 7th/8th, whose location will be announced shortly.

These new updates of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar were possible thanks to the complete cooperation with the local organisers, Motoclub Angerien, PT Supersport Sensasion International (SSS) and Lightning Production and PT ARENA SIRKUIT INDONESIA, the national federations and the governments, along with the FIM and FIM Europe.

RMATV/MC Fantasy Update

OK, stay virus free out there, everyone! Em goes back to work AT EMERG on Tuesday so we’re trying figure out how to get her decontaminated as soon as she enters the house. I’m basically a goner, folks!

Have a great week.

We’ll let #325 Tallon Unger, who is busy training down at Club MX, say it: “See you at the races… | Bigwave photo