Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Another Monday in Bizarro World! I’ve resorted to shooting photos of birds. Yep, birds. No moto is doing horrible things to people, me included.

I was itching to snap some photos the other evening and when I looked out the back window of my parents’ house and saw that the wind had died down and the light was reflecting off the canal I jumped at the chance.

There isn’t a whole lot to talk about with nature photos, so I can’t really tell you where these geese are from or where they’ve been training this past winter. I’m not even sure birds go south around here anymore!

I won’t bore you with a bunch of the shots, just this one that I got extremely lucky with and caught both wings touching the surface of the canal behind the house.

Every dog has its day! | Bigwave photo

I’m still here at my mom’s place with my sister getting everything in order. It’s been really nice being able to spend so much time together, even though it’s under the worst circumstances.

In the weeks to come, I’ll keep doing interviews with riders and industry people to try and keep us entertained, or as the new term goes, “quarantained.”

Next time you see this bike at the track, just go around it! | Jeff McConkey photo

I’m looking forward to picking up the Yamaha YZ250 2-stroke that our old friend Jeff McConkey used to use for all our product tests and things. I’m going to leave his #739 on it as a bit of a tribute to him. We sure miss him around here.

Assuming we’re eventually allowed to head to tracks and play together, it will be a ton of fun to head out and get dirty on a regular basis. Please, don’t judge my pace when you see me, I haven’t ridden regularly in a very long time!

One thing this social distancing (the new catch phrase) has done is bring out the creative humour in people. The production of quality memes has gone through the roof!

I’m guessing most of you reading this have already binged the Netflix series that everyone has been talking about? Yes, I’m referring to The Tiger King.

It’s a complete train wreck that will have binging the day and night away. Trust me. Anyway, check out this meme:

Meme quality has gone through the roof with this whole coronavirus thing.

Although we’re being told to stay home and only go out for essential needs, this is actually a great time to get yourself into shape for the upcoming season of racing.

With all this spare time at home, and the improving weather across Canada (Sorry, Saskatchewan), now is a great time to get out and do some road work. Dust off those running shoes and/or cycling shoes and get yourself in the best shape you possibly can. There are really no excuses right now.

I brought my Frankenstein gravel bike to my mom’s place and I’ve been really enjoying hitting the dirt roads and trails around Lake Simcoe. You can hit all the empty roads and trails you can only look at when you’re on your road bike. It definitely doesn’t feel as efficient, but the fact that you rarely even see a car makes up for that.

Use this time to go out and explore as you get fit. | Bigwave photo

As we all stay put in our houses, the main question is about when we’re going to be able to get back to our normal schedules. Of course, top of this list for us is the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour.

Jetwerx has already had to implement Plan B. They’ve moved the Arenacross portion from the first part of the Triple Crown to the 2nd spot after the Motocross portion.

At this point, we are assuming we’re going racing on June 7th at Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary, but we won’t know for certain until Jetwerx makes the decision on May 1st. Cross your fingers, everyone!

Here is the schedule until we see different. Update, if needed, to come May 1st.

Also, I’ve got a few good questions to send over to The Robe to answer, but we can always take a few more. It’s time to bring back, “Ask The Robe” or was it “Talk to The Robe?” Whatever.

If you’ve got a question about anything, send it to info@directmotocross.com and I’ll pass it over to him to answer. Remember, he’s not an actual robe, but he plays one on the internet.

I’ll get to work on some interviews as soon I finish my coffee. Stay safe out there, everyone. Remember, if we want to have a summer, keep yourself isolated so we can get through this nonsense.

And as Forrest Gump would say, “That’s all I have to say about that.” Have a great week.