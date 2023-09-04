Monday Morning Coffee | RIP Momma T

By Billy Rainford

I hope everyone is enjoying the final long weekend of the 2023 summer season. I’m going to start and finish this one off on a very sad note. Lynn Thompson, better known to everyone as “Momma T,” passed away over the weekend.

2009 Momma T in Las Vagas. | Bigwave photo

When I moved back to Ontario in 2007, the Thompson family was the first one to sort of “take me in” as a friend and honorary son. We hung out at all the major American amateur national events, like Lake Whitney, Oak Hill, World Minis, Millcreek, Mini O’s, Loretta Lynn’s…

I would always use their pits and fancy rig as a second home. I was usually in my 1989 Buick Electra Estate Wagon, so to have access to all the amenities was a welcome addition to my stays at these week-long events.

Many afternoons were spent sitting inside their rig joking with Momma T about the horrible channel she’d watch on their satellite dish; it was terrible Halmark romances, 24-7. She took the ribbing in good spirit as she was usually busy cooking up some delicious meal in the kitchen area. I was just a pain in the ass uploading and downloading photos and videos on their couch.

She definitely had a love/hate relationship with Motocross. One thing I’ll always remember was what she would yell out to Cole Thompson as he threw a leg over his bike and headed to the line for an upcoming race: “Go slow, Cole!!!” was what I would always hear her say from inside the rig. It made me laugh every time.

We drove to the Montreal Supercross together one year and the beating poor Kevin Thompson took while doing the driving was another thing lodged in my brain. They were relentless on him! Of course, we made it safely and on time, and he took all the insults and ribbing on the chin like a good Moto Dad does.

By the time I was hanging out with the Thompson Clan, the older brothers had moved on from racing, so I can only imagine what it was like back when there was more than just one child racing Professional Motocross. It must have been beautiful chaos.

Today, the Thompsons are as involved in the sport as ever, with Justin Thompson and Kyle Thompson running the show at Jetwerx and RydeTV, among other things. I didn’t get to see Momma T at the races as much as I used to the past few years, and that’s a shame. However, every time I did happen to see her at a race, it was always the same ultra-friendly and loving hug and smile. I was always told to come over for a coffee and a sandwich.

It used to be a game at the races to try and sneak a shot of her doing her thing at the track. She absolutely hated to have her picture taken and that’s likely why I took so much joy in doing it! 😬 It was rare to get one before she had time to put her hand up in front of her face and it was something we did every week. I miss that.

I don’t often write things like this, and I really hope they’re OK with me writing about their mom, but I wanted to let the Thompsons know how much I appreciate all the time we spent together throughout the years and how much I’ll miss Momma T while cherishing all the time we spent together. She always acted like she hated the stress of “watching” (I never saw her actually watch a race!) her sons race, but, looking back, I bet she wouldn’t change a thing. Moto families are the closest families.

RIP Momma T

I’ll be heading to North Carolina this coming weekend to cover the first round of the 2023 SMX Playoffs, so watch for that.

I don’t have anything else I want to say this Monday.