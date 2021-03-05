MOTOCROSS DESCHAMBAULT ANNOUNCES CHANGES FOR THE EASTERN CANADIAN AMATEUR NATIONAL (ECAN) 2021

PRESS RELEASE

DESCHAMBAULT QC, Friday, 5th of March 2021 – For the 9th year in a row, the biggest amateur motocross race on the eastern side of the country presented by YAMAHA CANADA/MOTUL/FOX will take place at Motocross Deschambault, QC, on July 29-30-31st 2021.

A new comity was formed to review the whole program, including the schedule and the classes. Also, some family activities will be offered all week long (starting Tuesday morning, July 27), such as FXR RIDE DAY, free timed practices as well as open practices and many different types of races: SUPERCROSS, PITBIKES, GIANT ELECTRIC MOUNTAIN BIKES, as well as the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE, the STRAIGHT RHYTHM and the KTM DEMO RIDE. For all the information, visit the full social calendar on our new website www.nationalamateurecan.com

A lot of changes were made for the 2021 edition. We listened to the riders and their families to make the event as pleasant and affordable for everyone as possible with, amongst other things, the PRE-REGISTRATION at a discount price before the first of July.

Some very important sponsors showed an interest this year to make the new ECAN a success, like KTM, HUSQVARNA, GASGAS, FXR, GIANT, HONDA and KAWASAKI. Many others will be added to the list shortly. The implication of the CHALLENGE QUEBEC has also grown this year as they will be awarding every rider participating in the ECAN with 10 bonus points towards their respective championship. We also accept all associations membership in Canada and USA.

To make the week of the ECAN even more festive, the new comity created the TEAM RACES CHAMPIONSHIP. Create a team composed of 3 to 5 riders to get a chance to win the ECAN CUP. The details are on our new website.

With all the changes we are bringing to the event, the motocross industry directors are now convinced that the incredible site of Motocross Deschambault, with the new organization of Club MX Deschambault, has all the potential necessary to host the biggest amateur motocross event in Canada.

To end on a high note, the MX Tour National Championship, and the WMX with the MRC, with all the professional riders, will take place on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.

Bienvenue à tous

Information on www.nationalamateurecan.com