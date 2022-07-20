MXGP of Czech Republic | Kate Kowalchuk Checks In from Loket

By Kate Kowalchuk

After Indonesia there was a two-week break before action resumed this past weekend in Loket, Czech Republic. From qualifying to the end of the motos on Sunday there was awesome racing in every class with lots of battles.

MX2

The red plate in the MX2 class has been exchanged 13 times this season and it happened again this weekend. After losing the red plate due to a DNF in Germany, KTM factory rider #28 Tom Vialle fought hard gaining the red plate back in Indonesia to then hand it back to Yamaha factory rider #93 Jago Geerts this past weekend.

Vialle had some trouble getting comfortable on the bike in moto 1 to bounce back with a holeshot in moto 2, going 10-2 for 5th overall. After going 3-1 for 1st overall this weekend, Geerts has an 8-point championship lead heading into his home race in Lommel, Belgium next weekend.

Yamaha factory rider #198 Thibault Benistant had another consistent weekend getting one holeshot and going 1-4 for 2nd overall behind his teammate.

Rounding out the podium was GasGas factory rider #516 Simon Laegenfelder.

How many more times is the red plate going to exchange hands in the MX2 class this season or can Geerts keep the red plate moving forward?

MXGP

On trend with Factory Yamaha going 1-2 in the MX2 class, they were able to also go 1-2 in the MXGP class this weekend. #91 Jeremy Seewer went 1-2 for 1st overall.

After breaking his back in Germany and #959 Maxime Renaux returned and shocked everyone going 3-1 for second overall!

Factory Yamaha almost had the full podium sweep as #259 Glenn Coldenhoff just missed the podium going 4-4 for 4th overall.

Rounding out the podium was MXGP championship points leader Factory HRC #243 Tim Gajser.

Unfortunately, there were a couple crashes in the MXGP class this weekend with 114 Honda rider #70 Ruben Fernandez having a huge get-off in qualifying resulting in a KO and injured arm, and Factory Husqvarna rider #41 Pauls Jonas having a crash early in moto 2 resulting in a DNF due to a huge cut in his arm uncontrollably bleeding all over his bike.

With a heat wave in full effect here in Lommel, Belgium and with a high of 45 degrees Celsius everyone is hoping for it to cool down before the weekend hits. If not, this could be one of the hottest GP’s ever. Fingers crossed we get some rain!