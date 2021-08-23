Related articles
I did some MX racing back in the early 1970’s at CMA sanctioned events, and always thought it would be fantastic for Canadians to compete at the highest levels. I met a number of people at the time who were so passionate about having Canadian racers advance to the highest levels, one in particular Jan Oosterman tried to help in a small way (making his land available to young racers), if only more people had his level of enthusiasm today we could have more riders competing at the top in the future.
Good luck to our team Canada racers !