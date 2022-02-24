Off the Cuff | Jacqueline Ross – February

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, humans!

As Zora Hurston says, “There are years that ask questions and years that answer.” Just when I think I have a semi-understanding of the current season that I am in, the universe sends another tribulation. I wouldn’t expect anything less! As I sit here and type this, my knee is elevated and set up on a chair with a bag of frozen Baby Broccoli Florets placed on it. I can’t help but think, “What is it about Moto that I love so much? Is it passion or borderline senselessness?” Sometimes even I wonder! Yet, I

still go at it with 120% effort.

People say to me, “You’re 34, that’s kind of old to still be riding and racing a dirt bike, you’re running out of time,” or my favorite, “You teach now, isn’t that enough?”

Perhaps these people could go have a chat with Pro Surfer, Kelly Slater. A man who is 49 years young and just won his 8th Pipeline title less than a week before his 50th birthday! Let’s also add to that statement that this win came 30 years after his first Pipeline triumph in 1992. Please

explain to me again about age and time.

When you continue to persevere through life and refuse to let it beat you down, you develop a certain type of tenacity. I believe some people will have a hard time understanding or relating to this. Maybe they are the ones that refuse to go after their dreams and what they want out of life. Maybe they’ve chosen to become hardened and bitter because that fire still burns inside them too, but they lack courage and are too scared to pursue what their heart truly desires.

I’ve been in that same place before also – about 9 years ago to be exact. However, I made a different choice and changed my path. Now, I am almost at the point of greeting and meeting adversity with a smile. For sure, I need to have my nervous and mental breakdown, but I definitely don’t go as far down the black hole as I use to. The mourning process only lasts a few days versus a few months. Yeah, I used to get that low. Though, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t come in waves. Honestly, how would it not effect me like that? Especially, when I’ve dedicated more than half of my life pursuing a vision and a dream that no one else can see, but me.

As all of us in the motocross realm know, injuries are quite common in this sport. It’s never a matter or ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.’ You’re ripping, you crash, get injured, take time off, get back in shape, go to physical therapy, and get back on your bike.

All healed up, the weekend comes, and it’s, “Let’s go racing!” How come no one ever talks about the mental toll that it took on them? Better yet, why is it never spoken of what they did to overcome the mental hurdles that they had to conquer in order to come back and better than ever before? Or even how they get through their bad days, which we all know, no one has immunity from. Where are those documentaries and interviews?

It seems like many premier athletes would never broadcast that aspect of themselves. God forbid they showed the “real” them on their Instagram Highlight Reel. Who’s got the strength to be that vulnerable? You know, the moments when it’s not all scrubs, whips, new lit kits, and merch drops.

All these kids idolize these motocross athletes and have no actual clue about the ”reality” of how tough you have got to become mentally and physically to be successful in this sport. Meanwhile, my knee is the size of a genetically modified grapefruit and I’m at Mesa Motocross Park, coaching on crutches. Probably not the smartest decision, but it’s demonstrating to these kids how dedicated I am to helping them. Also, it’s adding to my fortitude and I’m getting my knee drained on Friday. Sorry for

not following the protocol, Dr. Podesta!

It’s cute to say you have a goal, but do you have what it takes or are you just going through the motions hoping one day ”things will come together?” You can have all the talent, money in the world, the fastest bikes, and invest in countless trainers and training facilities. If your mind isn’t right it won’t matter. So what is the winning combination? Who knows the secret to success? Who has the key?

Take a look in the mirror,

Jacqueline