Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans!

How awesome was the first round of the Motocross Nationals at Fox Raceway! So cool to see Ryan Dungey giving it another go after 5 years of retirement and Antonio Cairoli coming to America to race. It was like a homecoming and reunion race combined. It’s going to be an exciting season for sure! Well, we are more than half way through the second quarter of 2022. I hope yours has been packed with wins, learning, and all good things. Personally, I’ve had quite the adventure during this quarter and over the last month.

Just before teaching a motocross school on February 21, I tweaked my knee while I was doing a moto. I have not had an ACL in 7 years and my meniscus is about as thin as a piece of Saran Wrap. Considering the extreme demands that come with the lifestyle that I live and love, I believe I’m doing fantastic!

Well, this time I incurred a non-displaced traebecular fracture to the distal femur. Woah! Before getting my knee taken care of, I knew I needed to get my mind and spirit in a place it’s never been; as well as my body. Drum roll please for the mental toughness program, 75 Hard! Much gratitude to Andy Frisella for the creation of this program. It was just what I needed to enhance my ethos.

Upon the completion of 75 Hard I had my knee procedure scheduled for May 20. In the meantime, all my little and big homies are putting in the work and reaping the fruits of their labor. Way to go ladies and gentlemen, so proud of you all! Fast forward to May 20, when my dad and I take a field trip down and over to Naples to see my guy, sports medicine doc extraordinaire, Luga Podesta. I brought him some homemade hummus and he gave me the PRP juice directly into my femur bone. What a feeling that was! Needless to say, it was nothing like the excitement that Irene Cara sang in Flashdance.

I’m happy to report, it’s been just over a week and my knee, femur, and self are doing amazing! I’m on crutches and in a brace for a few more weeks, but I’m stoked as I just got word I can start doing some leg lifts. Thanks, Luga, you are the man!

I’m not sure what the message is supposed to be this month. Maybe that there is no message is the message. One thing I have learned and witnessed, especially over the last month, is we as humans are powerful beyond measure and are truly capable of amazing things. If we stay committed to our goals, continue to learn, and are willing to make adjustments, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

With that being said, Ryan Dungey’s words during his interview after his second moto can close us out, “We’ll build from here and I’m excited for more.”

Me too,

Jacqueline