Out of the Blue | Kalli Christiansen | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Kalli Christiansen | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Kalli Christiansen Date of Birth: Sept 13, 2012 Hometown: Grande Prairie, AB Grade: Grade 6 Race Number: 213 Bike: 2020 YZ 85 Race Club: Peace Motocross Association Classes: 85 (7-11) and Young Ladies

This Week, we feature #213 Kalli Christiansen from Grande Prairie, Alberta. | KOS Photography

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

When I was 5 my family went to our first Motocross race in Taylor, BC, as my brother Karter was going to race. On race morning, I told my dad I wanted to race too, so he ran to registration and added me to the list! I had only ridden my PW50 2 times, but that day, 6 years ago, my racing career started.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I have been on the competitive Gymnastics team for 6 years as well, where I spend 9 hours a week! I love doing gym and moto and they both keep me strong for both sports. I am also loving Volleyball, and trying out for a local team this month!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I feel heard as a female racer in our PMA Circuit. Women in Moto have come along way.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never thought i’d actually get fast and win a championship, but this year, I proved “little me” wrong!

“Don’t chase boys, pass em!” ~ Kalli

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Haiden Deegan. I’ve loved watching his progression!

What is your favourite track and why?

PineValley Raceway, Chetwynd, BC. Chetty just gives all the good vibes. The track is well taken care of and flows very well.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Local track nights. I love how our local track, Rock Valley Raceway in Grande Prairie has grown. It’s a family, and I love being a part of it.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Reis Lepine. He is always so kind, handing out pointers to others, and everyone’s cheerleader. Plus, he’s insanely fast.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I love to walk to gate, saying good lucks and fist bumps to fellow riders. Moto is an individual sport, but our group is more a team, and I love that.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I hope to keep steady, work on some technicals and progress even more. I am also hoping to make it down to Kamloops, not only for WCAN but my parents were born and raised there, so I love going to the track there and having the stands filled with family.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Getting 3rd OA in 2022 and growing in 2023 and taking the Championship in Young Ladies!

Kalli won the 2023 Young Ladies title in the PMA. | KOS Photography

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Life is short, ride quick, smart, have fun and think fast.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I have at least another year in the Young Ladies Class, but then hope in 5 years to find myself top of the Ladies class!

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Chocolate Cake <3 I love a fresh groomed track, perfect moisture, ready to make new lines!

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, Moto is Life.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Don’t chase boys, pass em’. But for real, Let’s Go Girls!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I was always afraid i’d get landed on by another bike. I was clueless about flaggers and safety matters that went into the races. Now I feel more confident knowing there is a team out there taking care of the racers.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

8. First number that came to my head that early morning when I decided to start racing!

Kalli hopes to be on the line for a WMX National in 2024. | KOS Photography

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Yes, hopefully in 2024!

What do you like to do in the off season?

Gymnastics mainly, and this year we are hoping to hit AX in Rimbey!

What do you want to be when you grow up?

If going pro doesn’t work out, a Moto Photographer.

Who would you like to thank?

Moto takes an army. My mom and dad for taking us on this journey. My siblings, Karter, Kash and Kasper for supporting me on and off the Track! All our Moto Families <3 Born and Raised into the PMA. My amazing Sponsors keeping the tires spinning: Dynamic Energy Group, Sundown Oilfield Services, Redline Powercraft, Trim FX, KOS Photography.