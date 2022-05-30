Video | Tailgating with Shawn Maffenbeier | Scott Sports Canada

Video | Tailgating with Shawn Maffenbeier | Scott Sports Canada

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Scott Sports Canada

We sat down on #3 Shawn Maffenbeier‘s tailgate to talk about the upcoming 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals on the final day of practice at Whispering Pines just outside of Kamloops, BC. We also talk about his getting a “real job” for a stint last year that showed him just how much he still loves racing professional MX.

Brought to you by Scott Sports Canada.