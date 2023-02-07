Podcast | Quinn Amyotte Talks about Racing Supercross in 2023
By Billy Rainford
Canadian racer #14 Quinn Amyotte announced he’ll be racing 3 rounds of 250 East Supercross in 2023 in Tampa, Arlington, and Daytona on the Manluk Rock River Yamaha team. We gave him a call to talk to him about it on the Tuesday before his first one at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on the #614 machine.
