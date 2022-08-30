Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | August 2022

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans.

Remember the folktale we all most likely heard as children, The Tortoise and the Hare? If for some reason you haven’t read it, there’s no need to even have a library card or go to a bookstore, just punch the title in on Google and…voila! I had quite the epiphany on how relative and applicable the fable is in today’s world – the age of technology, quick fixes, and instant gratification. So, let’s gather around in the reading corner, shall we? Actually, I’d better rephrase that, “let’s gather in front of our screens,” shall we? By the way, am I the only one that still buys actual books? Asking for a friend, thanks!

We live in a society where we expect everything to come to us instantly – from our Amazon Prime deliveries to our ability to learn a new skill. We need it RIGHT NOW! This comes at the cost of losing principle attributes like patience and having a work ethic – key virtues for life and sport. Allow me to introduce one of my little homies, a human that represents those virtues quite well, Jacob Ferris.

Jacqueline with Jacob Ferris.

Jacob is a shy kid, but don’t let the shyness fool you. The kid can carve through a corner and turn into a warrior real quick! His first time on a motocross track was back in February of this year, on a CRF 125F. He gelled with the track like a bee to a honey pot. I think it was after only about two weeks and he had stepped up to a KTM 65! His progression over the last six months has been incredible and he has a few great races under his belt. However, it’s been the furthest from a smooth road.

He’s been faced with many challenges on the track and mental blocks to be overcome. Despite the adversities, Jacob continues steady along the path on his journey. Lately, he’s incurred a few unpleasant crashes while jumping.

…it’s not just “hold it wide open” or “full send, bro!” it’s a lot deeper than that.

As we all know, crashes come with the turf and those jump crashes can plant seeds of doubt and fear in your brain real quick. When it comes to jumping, whether you are just starting to jump or on the verge on clearing the jump, it’s not just “hold it wide open” or “full send, bro!” it’s a lot deeper than that.

During our most recent training session, Jacob got his heart and mind in the right place and conquered his fear. I can’t help but to be inspired by Jacob’s fortitude and determination. His resiliency over the last few weeks has been remarkable. Keep up the great attitude and riding, Jacob, the journey has just begun! P.S. Happy Birthday!

Aesop says it best, “The race is not always to the swift.”

Steady flowin,

Jacqueline