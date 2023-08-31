Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | August 2023

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans,

A significant playwright, essayist, and screenwriter of the 20th Century, Arthur Miller once said, “The best work that anybody ever writes is the work that is on the verge of embarrassing him, always.” He was correct!

As we know, my column last month was quite turbulent and most likely one of the most vulnerable pieces I’ve ever composed. I’m a strong person, but I wasn’t born like that. It is due to all of the storms of life that I’ve weathered; and instead of becoming bitter, I choose to learn and become better.

While last month felt like I was engulfed in a fire and going up in flames, I knew that meant there was inner work to be done. Actually, the more I reflected, faced myself, and made the adjustments that needed to be made, I really felt like the burning bush in the biblical story of Moses. I was on fire and parts of my world were going up in flames too. Regardless of the heat, I chose to not allow the flames outside of me to consume the passion and purpose that I have within me. Hashtag, ‘growth.’ How else are you going to win if you’re not right within? Remember that the next time you’re feeling the heat and it’s not because you’re in Florida at a BBQ or cooking in the kitchen! On that note, somebody grab a fire extinguisher, this column is already getting lit!

It seems as if August has been a month of milestones for many people within the motocross world, at the professional and amateur level. Within the Pro realm, Jett Lawrence wrapped up his first 450 Championship and added the sprinkles to his donut with a perfect season. Haiden Deegan became the 250SX & 250MX Rookie of the Year. Eve Brodeur earned her 10th WMX Championship in Canada! There is something to be said and respected about these individuals. No one sees behind the scenes – all of the years and years of hard work, sacrifices, sweat equity, crashes, wins, loses, blood, broken bones, and tears that go into those singular moments. Massive props to all of you!

As far as the amateur motocross realm, Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship took place in Tennessee during the first week of August, followed by the TransCan at Walton Raceway Amateur Grand National Championship in Canada. I couldn’t help but think of how proud fellow Canadian Champs Tyler Medaglia and Heidi Cooke must’ve been of their son, Talon! I raced against Heidi in Canada in 2008. She helped bring out the best in me. Clearly, she and Tyler are passing on their speed secrets to Talon. He podiumed in his second moto of the 65 (10-11) class at Loretta’s and followed that performance up the following week with a Championship at Walton! Congrats guys, so rad!

Jacqueline with Marcelo.

I don’t have a child of my own, but I believe I have been called to work with them. I would like to highlight one in particular. Allow me to introduce you to one of my first lil homies, Marcelo Cruz-Aedo. We had our first lesson together in 2014. He arrived at Mesa Motocross Park and he was riding a quad! He and his family are beautiful people, but they knew absolutely nothing about motocross.

After many chats about motocross and the racing aspect, it wasn’t long before Marcelo received his first dirt bike, a KLX 110. When Marcelo and I first started working together he was a quiet 8-year-old kid with a big heart, and an even bigger dream—“One day I want to make it to Loretta’s.” I always encouraged him and let him know that nothing is impossible and if he worked hard enough, I believed one day, he would get there.

A few years after we started working together, Marcelo and his family moved to Texas. It was definitely a bittersweet moment. Marcelo left Florida with a dream, a belief in himself, a solid foundation, and a KTM85. Here we are in August 2023, nine years later.

Marcelo at Loretta Lynn’s.

I received a text message from Marcelo’s Father letting me know he made his dream come true and qualified for Loretta Lynn’s! I smiled and shed a few happy tears. Of course I would’ve loved to be part of the entire journey in getting him there, I’m grateful I was able to fulfill my role with the time we had.

I am so proud of you, Marcelo!

Life. Such a journey; a beautiful, grand adventure as I like to call it! Though, there will be turbulent and brutal times where life will get quite challenging and things won’t make much sense. I’ve come to learn that’s actually where the magic happens – How one handles and endures those moments in time. How else could we become better versions of ourselves if we had no adversity?

Sometimes we must gaze in the mirror and look at the role we play in our own suffering. The parallels between life and motocross are almost uncanny. One doesn’t become a great rider by riding on a groomed, smooth track or when everything is “just right.” Greatness is achieved by learning how to ride rough tracks and handle tough conditions. When your weaknesses are exposed you have the opportunity to face yourself and develop into the great rider you aspire to be. I’m not sure about a lot of things, but things seem to work themselves out okay, providing you walk in your truth and your heart is in the right place.

Chaos builds character,

Jacqueline