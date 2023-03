Monday Morning Coffee – A Look at Canadian Results

By Billy Rainford

We’ve got a ton of results to get to, so let’s get to work so I can get out and shovel the driveway… Still happy to be home!

We’ll have to back up a bit first, since I haven’t even had time to go over our riders at the RCSX!

2023 RCSX

#18 SAMANTHA JANZEN

MOOSE JAW, SK

Sponsors

The Straw Guy

20. Women #18

M1: 24th M2: 24th

#25 CASH RILEY

RED DEER, AB

Sponsors

BFD moto, direct suspension, Husqvarna Canada, busted knuckle auto, iride supplements, m7 designs, guts racing, Sosa original

25. 65cc (10-11) #25 29th M1: 27th M2: 29th

#181 JACK JANZEN

MOOSE JAW, SK

Sponsors

MX Only, FXR, Ogio, Factory Backing Graphics, The Straw Guy

27. 85cc (10-12) Limited #181 M1: 16th

28. 85cc (10-12) #181 M1: 23rd

#127 ALEK GUADAGNO

LAC-BROME, QC

Sponsors

Fox Canada, Oakley, Mathias Sport, SMX Motocross, MD Distribution, Mika Metals, MX filters

27. 85cc (10-12) Limited #127 10th M1: 8th M2: 10th

28. 85cc (10-12) #127 15th M1: 11th M2: 15th

#48 JAYDEN RILEY

RED DEER, AB

Sponsors

BFD moto, direct suspension, Husqvarna Canada, Bustedknuckle, iride supplements, m7 designs, guts racing, Sosa original

29. Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) #48 7th M1: 4th M2: 7th

30. Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) #48 14th M1: DNF M2: 14th

31. Supermini 1 (12-15) #48 4th M1: 5th M2: 4th

32. Supermini 2 (13-16) #48 6th M1: 6th M2: 6th

#158 NATHAN SNELGROVE

ESSEX, ON

Sponsors

OGs Optics, Hudson motorcycles, PRMX , D&D moto products , Bell, Motovate lifestyle

29. Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) #158 20th M1: 19th M2: 20th

30. Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) #158 16th M1: 15th M2: 16th

#737 TAVIN KRUTOP

SUN PEAKS, BC

Sponsors

RTR Performance, , Parts Canada, , Powder Ventures Excavating, , TNR Mechanical

31. Supermini 1 (12-15) #737 19th M1: 14th M2: 19th

32. Supermini 2 (13-16) #737 8th M1: 9th M2: 8th

#26 ETHAN DARRACH

MONCTON, NB

33. 125 (12-17) #26 9th M1: 17th M2: 9th

34. Schoolboy 1 (12-17) #26 18th M1: 5th M2: 18th

#599 COLE KUTZLER

KAKABEKA FALLS, ON

Sponsors

FXR , Excalibur Motorcycleworks, Lakehead Tugboats, AutomationNow, Canada Concrete , RML Contracting, Tycon Construction

08. 250 C #599 18th M1: 11th M2: 18th

09. 250 C Limited #599 DQ M1: 9th M2: DQ

#87 KRISTOF LINDSTROM

THUNDER BAY, ON

Sponsors

FXR Racing, Works Connection, Twin Air, RML Contracting, Syncor Contracting, Canada Concrete

08. 250 C #87 23rd M1: 5th M2: 23rd

10. 250 C Jr. (12-17) #87 18th M1: 14th M2: 18th

#129 COHEN NICKERSON

SHAG HARBOUR, NS

Sponsors

Clyde River Motocross, Fisher Direct, Paul d’Entremont Marine, Starboard Inn, Barrington All Trade, Grand Multip Properties, Every Detail, Callus Moto

04. 450 C #129 18th M1: 20th M2: 18th

08. 250 C #129 28th M1: 12th M2: 28th

10. 250 C Jr. (12-17) #129 19th M1: 26th M2: 19th

#409 BRENNAN SCHOFIELD

FALMOUTH, NS

02. 450 B #409 6th M1: 12th M2: 6th

06. 250 B #409 8th M1: 5th M2: 8th

35. Schoolboy 2 (12-17) #409 9th M1: 4th M2: 9th

#214 DANIK PARADIS

ST HYACINTHE, QC

Sponsors

JPF, Coffrage Evolution, Alfa, Fondation 55, SNR

06. 250 B #214 14th M1: 16th M2: 14th

07. 250 B Limited #214 14th M1: 18th M2: 14th

35. Schoolboy 2 (12-17) #214 10th M1: 12th M2: 10th

#312 IZACK GUADAGNO

LAC-BROME, QC

Sponsors

Mathias Sport, SMX motocross, Dirt Care, MD Distribution , Mika Metals, MX filters

06. 250 B #312 17th M1: 23rd M2: 17th

07. 250 B Limited #312 13th M1: 29th M2: 13th

#415 MATTHEW THOMPSON

SLATE RIVER, ON

03. 450 B Limited #415 20th M1: 23rd M2: 20th

07. 250 B Limited #415 20th M1: 22nd M2: 20th

#638 LUCAS GIARDINO

THUNDER BAY, ON

Sponsors

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. Venshore Mechanical. Syncor Contracting. RML Contracting. Canada Concrete Corp. FXR. Acerbis. Factory Connection. Hinson Clutch Components. Sidi. Asterisk. Mika Metals.

01. Open A #638 21st M1: 24th M2: 21st

13. Junior (25+) #638 22nd M1: 10th M2: 22nd

#427 FRANCIS CADIEUX

BLAINVILLE, QC

Sponsors

Nextlevel academy plx sport

15. Vet (30+) B/C #427

M1: 14th M2: 14th

#981 ANDREW BRAZIER

OMEMEE, ON

Sponsors

Orange motorsports , 26 suspension , Twin air filters , Roost factory

15. Vet (30+) B/C #981

M1: 28th

#5 JEFF FRATTAROLI

BELLE RIVER, ON

Sponsors

F1 Racing React Tool & Mold Inc TCD Suspension

25. Vet (30+) #5 DNS M1: DNS M2: DNS

26. Senior (40+) #5 DNF M1: DNF M2: DNS

#202 MILT REIMER

CHISAGO CITY, MN (Manitoba)

Sponsors

FXR, Twisted Development, Dubya

17. Senior (40+) B/C #202 15th M1: 11th M2: 15th

#56 DONALD DEMICHELE

THUNDER BAY, ON

Sponsors

RML Contracting

17. Senior (40+) B/C #56

M1: 25th M2: 22nd

#138 DYLAN REMPEL

AYLMER, ON

Sponsors

Partzilla Prmx Og’s optics aria odi sobmx

05. 250 A Road to SX Futures #138

M1: 5th M2: 10th

If I missed anyone, I’m sorry.

2023 James Stewart Freestone Spring Classic

#181 JACK JANZEN

MOOSE JAW, SK

Sponsors

FXR, MXOnly, Ogio, Real Deal MX Training, Factory Backing Graphics, The Straw Guy

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 65cc (10-11) Limited #18 KTM 24th 27th 27th 65cc (10-11) #18 KTM 24th 28th 29th 65cc (7-11) #18 KTM 23rd 85cc (9-12) #181 KTM DNS

#315 TREY SCHMUCKI

RED DEER COUNTY, AB

Sponsors

Seven Mx, YB Racing

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 85cc (9-12) Limited #315 KTM 21st 85cc (9-12) #315 KTM 20th 85cc (9-13) #315 KTM 25th

#18 HANNAH COLE

COOKS BROOK, NS

Sponsors

toys for big boys

#18 SAMANTHA JANZEN

MOOSE JAW, SK

Sponsors

FXR, MXOnly, Ogio, Real Deal MX, Factory Backing Graphics, The Straw Guy

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish Girls Sr (11-16) #18r KTM 13th 13th 13th Women (12+) #181 KTM DQ DNS DNF

#24 BAILEE BANCARZ

LEDUC, AB

Sponsors

Turple brothers

#26 ETHAN DARRACH

MONCTON, NB

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 125cc (12-17) #26 KTM 11th DNS 37th 125cc All Star 12-17 #26 KTM 20th 20th 21st Schoolboy 1 (12-17) #26 KTM 23rd 37th 39th

#409 BRENNAN SCHOFIELD

FALMOUTH, NS

Sponsors

O’Neal, Bike Graphix, HP race development, ODI, Sunstar, Engine ice, Dunlop, Race Lace Wheels, Moto Bikes Plus, #1 Gripper

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish Schoolboy 2 (12-17) #409 KTM 10th 14th 14th 250 B (12+) #409 KTM 8th 12th 11th 450 B (12+) #409 KTM 17th

#292 PAYTON MORNINGSTAR

SHERKSTON, ON

Sponsors

KTM South Georgia, MTF, Factory Connection, Thor, Mika, 100%, Acerbis, Factory Effex

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish College (18-24) Sportsman #292 KTM 4th 3rd 3rd 450 B (12+) Limited #292 KTM 1st 4th 3rd 450 B (12+) #292 KTM 6th 15th 14th

#515 CLAYTON SCHMUCKI

RED DEER, AB

Sponsors

Seven MX, YB Racing

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish College (18-24) Sportsman #515 KTM 17th 11th 14th 250 B (12+) #515 KTM 21st 31st 35th 450 B (12+) #515 KTM 15th 21st 23rd

#117 EASTON GENEST

DINSMORE, SK

Sponsors

Real Deal, FXR, Scott, CTI Braces, Acerbis, ProTaper, Ryno Power, Dad, DT1 Filters, Dinsmore Auto Care, Lil E’s Garage

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C (12+) Limited #117 YAM 4th 8th 6th 250 C (12+) #117 YAM 3rd DNF 27th 450 C (12+) #117 YAM 2nd 8th 6th

#28 GRIFFEN COLE

COOKS BROOK, NS

Sponsors

Toys for Big Boys

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C (12+) #28 KTM 22nd 32nd 34th 450 C (12+) #28 KTM 14th 30th 30th

#52 BROCK HENRY

KELOWNA, BC

Sponsors

FXR, Yamaha, Scott, Limenine, Farm 14, 6D, Mobius, Pro Circuit, Guts, Alpinestars

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 B (12+) Limited #52 YAM 8th 19th 16th 250 B (12+) #52 YAM 16th DNF 37th 450 B (12+) Limited #52 YAM 8th 11th 11th

#64 RYDER MC NABB

MINNEDOSA, MB

Sponsors

Redbull KTM Canada

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 A Pro Sport #64 KTM 1st 3rd 2nd 2nd Open A Pro Sport #64 KTM 14th 1st 2nd 4th

#44 ZACH UFIMZEFF

LAKE COUNTRY, BC

Sponsors

Manluk Rock River Yamaha, Fox, FMF Vision

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 A Pro Sport #44 YAM 32nd 24th 28th 26th Open A Pro Sport #44 YAM 23rd DNF 23rd 29th

Kade Walker Wins NGPC at Glen Helen

We missed this results last week from Kade Walker who picked up a ride on the SLR Honda team.

Shelby Turner 4th at GNCC Round 3

The General

Washington, Georgia

Day in the Dirt Down South

#15 TALON MEDAGLIA

BROOKFIELD, NS

102. Mini – 85CC #15 6th M3: 6th

19. Mini – 85CC #15 9th M3: 9th

#441 TIM METCALFE

PORT STANLEY, ON

112. Senior 50-59 – Beg/Nov #441 4th M3: 4th

38. Vet GP (30+) Beg/Nov #441 33rd M3: 33rd

#841 BRAD BRADEN

DUNDAS, ON

Sponsors

Great Escape Rv Ontario Canada

112. Senior 50-59 – Beg/Nov #841 26th M3: DNF

33. 450 GP – Beginner #841 21st M3: 21st

#781 JARED THORNTON

TILLSONBURG, ON

119. Jr Vet GP (25-29) Int #781 9th M3: 9th

43. Pro/AM GP – Int 450 #781 12th M3: 12th

#167 COLE HARTMAN

ST. PAULS, ON

124. 250 GP – Intermediate #167 10th M3: 10th

137. Coup de Grace Race #167 96th M3: 96th

41. Pro/AM GP – Int 250 #167 13th M3: 13th

#14 JACOB MCDONALD

ST PAULS STATION, ON

124. 250 GP – Intermediate #14 19th M3: 19th

137. Coup de Grace Race #141 126th M3: DNF

41. Pro/AM GP – Int 250 #14 21st M3: 21st

#147 HAYDEN JAMESON

WOODSTOCK, ON

Sponsors

Ccr dialed Mx McKee racing callaus moto and mtb

125. 250 GP – Exp/Pro #147 2nd M3: 2nd

127. 450 GP – Exp/Pro #147 32nd M3: DNS

#515 TYLER MEDAGLIA

BROOKFIELD, NS

127. 450 GP – Exp/Pro #515 1st M3: 1st

137. Coup de Grace Race #515/ 1st M3: 1st

44. Pro/AM GP – Exp/Pro 450 #515 2nd M3: 2nd

Practice #4 #515

35. Bossa Nova – Fast Guys #515 2nd M3: 2nd

#14 QUINN AMYOTTE

BLACKSTOCK, ON

Sponsors

manluk rock river yamaha team

127. 450 GP – Exp/Pro #14 22nd M3: 22nd

137. Coup de Grace Race #614 98th M3: 98th

Practice #4 #14

25. Switcheroo – Man/Woman #14 M1: DNS

35. Bossa Nova – Fast Guys #14 19th M3: 19th

#527 HUDSON SCHMIDT

ST.MARYS, ON

128. 250 GP – Beginner #527 22nd M3: 22nd

31. 250 GP – Beginner #527 32nd M3: 32nd

#817 JORDAN TORRANCE

ST.MARYA, ON

130. 450 GP – Beginner #817 3rd M3: 3rd

33. 450 GP – Beginner #817 41st M3: 41st

#111 TREVOR SITEMAN

HALIFAX, NS

15. 2-Stroke (50+) Beg/Nov #111

M3: 7th

#15 JESS PETTIS

LEESBURG, FL

Sponsors

redbull ktm oakley

137. Coup de Grace Race #15/ 187th M3: DNS

44. Pro/AM GP – Exp/Pro 450 #15 1st M3: 1st

Practice #4 #15

35. Bossa Nova – Fast Guys #15 3rd M3: 3rd

134. A-GoGo – Moto Pros #15/

44. Pro/AM GP – Exp/Pro 450 Overall Positions 1st #15 JESS PETTIS LEESBURG, FL M3: 1st 2nd #515 TYLER MEDAGLIA BROOKFIELD, NS M3: 2nd 3rd #126 RJ WAGEMAN NEWHALL, CA M3: 3rd 4th #228 RAMYLLER ALVES COCONUT CREEK, FL M3: 4th 5th #491 GABE GUTIERRES CONCORD, MA M3: 5th 6th #345 JOSH PRIOR WILLIMANTIC, CT M3: 6th 7th #776 SEAMUS SULLIVAN FOXBORO, MA M3: 7th 8th #887 SHANE KELLEHER CUMBERLAND, RI M3: 8th 9th #56 LEWIS CALLOW DADE CITY, FL M3: 9th 10th #824 CARTER STEPHENSON CLERMONT, FL M3: 10th

Full results HERE.

Trystan Hart Wins Hard Enduro in Hawaii

Combined Moto Results – Moto 1 Sat Moto 2 Sat Moto 3 Sun Place Bike# Rider Name Brand Place Chks Total

Time Place Chks Total

Time Place Chks Total

Time 1 1 TRYSTAN HART KTM 2 1 0:49:08 1 4 1:35:19 1 6 3:22:34 2 513 RYDER LEBLOND HSQ 1 1 0:49:05 2 4 1:38:09 2 6 3:52:06 3 39 WILL RIORDAN KTM 6 1 0:49:47 7 4 1:49:42 3 6 3:59:36 4 206 Josh Toth GG 7 1 0:49:58 4 4 1:44:30 4 5 3:46:10 5 10 COLTON HAAKER HSQ 3 1 0:49:13 3 4 1:44:20 5 4 3:30:32 6 110 Ryder Guest KTM 8 1 0:50:16 5 4 1:45:07 6 4 3:53:36 7 683A Kamakana Waiwaiole-Kahalepuna KTM 11 1 0:51:17 17 4 1:57:00 7 4 3:53:38 8 613 BRENNAN PERREIRA GG 4 1 0:49:13 6 4 1:47:09 8 4 3:53:54 9 9 DANIEL LEWIS BET 5 1 0:49:35 8 4 1:50:18 9 4 3:55:27 10 25 KAWELO HUDDY KTM 15 1 0:52:02 11 4 1:53:57 10 4 3:57:12 11 55 JAMES FLYNN GG 20 1 0:52:37 14 4 1:55:29 11 4 3:57:15 12 177 MITCH CARVOLTH SHR 18 1 0:52:26 10 4 1:52:53 12 3 2:17:40 13 545 Phillip Pembrook KTM 29 1 0:56:18 15 4 1:55:46 13 3 2:34:46 14 214 JARED LAMBE GG 23 1 0:53:01 16 4 1:56:04 14 3 2:35:34 15 632 Chris Satterfield KTM 19 1 0:52:36 56 4 2:45:36 15 3 2:36:26 16 118 CORY GRAFFUNDER HSQ 10 1 0:51:05 19 4 1:57:08 16 3 2:38:04 17 492 DUSTIN MCCARTHY KTM 12 1 0:51:33 13 4 1:55:08 17 3 2:44:09 18 839 ERIC OLSON SHR 13 1 0:51:41 9 4 1:50:23 18 3 3:04:13 19 630 Casey Satterfield KTM 9 1 0:50:52 18 4 1:57:02 19 3 3:11:58 20 909A BRYSEN PACHECO HSQ 48 1 1:01:59 49 4 2:40:04 20 3 3:12:30

Have a great week and we’ll see you in Detroit.