Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | June 2022

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings Humans,

It’s been about two weeks since I’ve been off the crutches. Never did I ever think I would be afraid to walk again. Seriously, who would’ve thought I’d experience the emotions of fear, anxiety, and hesitancy. For real, I’ve been putting one foot in front of the other since I was one! I think I would know what I’m doing by now! Yet, thoughts raced through my mind: “What if my knee can’t handle this pressure? What if I’m not able to ride again? What if my femur isn’t healed yet? What if, what if, what if?! Jacqueline, STOP! What if my aunt had balls…she’d be my uncle!” LOL Gotta love that inner dialogue!

The laugh was much needed as I calmed my chipmunk brain down and

took a couple deep breaths. It was in that very moment I had an epiphany about how fear is self-created and how much I truly had taken for granted…having legs and the ability to walk.

No matter if you’re trying to conquer your fears on the track or overcome an adversity in daily life, fear will always be there. The uncharted waters, the new path, the next chapter can be scary, but at the same time, it’s invigorating. The great unknown, some people are afraid and others are enticed. Are you a prisoner of your own fears or do you choose to tap into courage, feel the fear, and do it anyway?! The choice is yours.

As I continued to take my small steps that have now built up to short walks, I came to the realization how truly grateful I am to have all of my limbs and senses. It sounds cliché, but really the gifts that we were born with hold the most value and are often overlooked. When’s the last time anyone thought about where their next breath of air was coming from? No one thinks about that, because we always have it. Surely, we would be gasping if it was taken away. How about if you woke up one morning and couldn’t see or hear? Close your eyes and plug your ears, and experience what Helen Keller not only lived through, but changed her world and the world in the process.



Health really is wealth and the only disability in life is a bad attitude.

One step at a time,

Jacqueline