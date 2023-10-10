Official Press Release | Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Chase Sexton Officially Unite for 2024 and Beyond

Introducing Chase Sexton, the reigning 450SX Champion and latest addition to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ahead of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season.

The 24-year-old will begin to defend his 2023 AMA Supercross Championship onboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION when the gate drops in January at Anaheim 1, READY TO RACE into an exciting new era for both himself and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing organization.

Sexton has officially united with KTM to contest the AMA Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and high-profile SMX Finals Series in a multi-year commitment, also adopting a striking, new single-digit career number of four entering this next stage of his professional career.

But first, the Illinois-raised Sexton will line up with the No. one plate in his 450SX title defense and is already getting down to business in a bid to commence his highly-anticipated partnership with KTM at the highest of levels together from the outset.

Sexton clinched a first-career premier class Supercross Championship in May this year with six Main Event victories to his credit and went on to claim fourth position in the final 450MX standings, despite missing multiple rounds in the first half of the outdoors.

He then placed P3 overall following the inaugural SMX post-season to complete the marathon 31-round schedule, winning the hybrid-type Charlotte event to open the playoffs, and once again established himself as a legitimate title challenger across each discipline in taking the championship down to the wire.

Chase Sexton: “I’m extremely excited to join the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing organization. Not only is the equipment top-notch, but the team personnel and their drive to win is, too. From the first time I walked in those doors, Roger [De Coster], Ian [Harrison], the team, and the entire KTM company have been nothing but accommodating. I think we have a bright future together and I’m eager to get to work.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:“Our goal with Chase from the onset is to make him feel welcomed and truly at home with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. During these early days, we are working toward preparing a great race package for both Chase and the team to build from. I really think that we can deliver the full factory support system that he longs for and deserves, and I also feel strongly that Chase will continue to elevate the team and our riders to a stronger position. We look forward to being in the fight in 2024 and thank him for trusting in us.”

Roger De Coster – Director of Motorsports, North America:“We are always watching and looking at riders progressing through their early years and Chase’s progress has been very impressive. I am impressed by his determination and tenacity on the track, as well as his professionalism in the way that he handles himself off the track, and our entire U.S. team is thrilled to have the opportunity to work and grow with Chase in the coming years. Our brand values align with those of Chase, so collectively we are really excited to see what the future has in store for both of us and what we can all achieve together.”

The competitive debut of Sexton and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is scheduled to take place at Round 1 of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship – again doubling as the SMX season-opener – in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, January 6.