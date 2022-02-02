Out of the Blue | Sheryl Hunter | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Sheryl Hunter

Date of Birth: 04/02/1995

Hometown: East Hampton, CT

Grade or Occupation: Model/Racer

Race Number: 505

Bike: 2022 Husqvarna FC250

Classes: WXC/Women’s Pro

This week, we feature #505 Sheryl Hunter from East Hampton, Connecticut. | @eighteenphotos photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad. I have two older brothers who raced dirt bikes growing up, and my dad still competes at 64 years old! My parents always encouraged me to be active and racing dirt bikes was a family affair.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Most of my time off of my dirt bike relates back to dirt biking – a lot of training and exercising for both dirt biking and modeling. I ride mountain bikes, cycle, weight lift, snowboard, and countless other things!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I think sponsorships and media representation are still way behind the times for female racers, mostly on the local/regional level. I completely understand that the male-to-female dirt bike racer ratio is relevant, however, if race promoters and sponsors took the time to showcase the women riders, more women would be encouraged to ride and race.

Anything that is done for the men’s premier class should be done for the women. We don’t put forth any less effort, we spend just as much time and money (if not more with lack of sponsorship) riding and racing, and receive a fraction of the attention and support. I’ve noticed that the national scene is MUCH better. They take women seriously and the support and representation reflects that.

Sheryl also does some modelling on the side. | Photo upplied

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Starts! I was so scared of them I would get sick before my races. I still get SO nervous, but it gets better every year!

Tell us about your plans for 2022.

In 2022 I will be competing in the WXC (Women’s Pro) class at the GNCC & NEPG events. This is my rookie year racing the entire series for both. I couldn’t be any more excited!

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Absolutely! I hope to have children one day, and I hope that I will pass on the love for riding and racing. It would certainly be fulfilling a dream of mine if I had a family to ride and race with.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Just start. Getting on the bike and trying is 50% of the battle. And reach out to other lady rippers! It can make you feel more comfortable starting out.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Jumping – I’m still scared of it!!! Maybe just a little less 😂

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

I was randomly assigned #2505 at a my first NETRA harescramble. When I raced my first JDay (3-digit number) Jill Day at sign up asked if 505 would work, and it just stuck!

Watch for Sheryl as she competes in her first-ever full GNCC and NEPG series in 2022. | Off-Road Paparazzi photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I would love to try a few and feel it out – some of the baddest girls on two wheels race the Canadian WMX Triple Crown!

Who would you like to thank?

Precision Off-Road Racing & team sponsors, V3 Suspension, Viral Goggles, Sidi Boots, and my mom and dad. I love them and miss them very much!