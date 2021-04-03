Ontario Maguire’s MX Racing Series (MMRS) Available

From MMRS owner, John Maguire on Facebook:

Jean & I would like to update everyone on our thoughts and concerns for the 2021 MX season and the future of our personal involvement of a racing series.

With the continuing concerns of the Covid situation and the governing bodies in our area, we don’t see any kind of a quality series happening in 2021.

Our ICF Pro Store construction business has grown and is so busy that Jean & I don’t see ourselves with the time or energy to continue with a race series in the future.

Currently we have been actively searching for someone with the same passion for motocross as ourselves to take over the MMRS series. As you know MMRS owns all the equipment and tools necessary to produce a quality event, including permits and tracks approved and available for racing.

Jean & I could support anyone interested in taking over our race series. If anyone is interested, please contact me.

Thank you to everyone who has supported MMRS and helped make it so successful.

Sincerely,

John Maguire

MMRS

905-376-0530