Out of the Blue | Alyssa Hale | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Alyssa Hale
By Jensen Amyotte
Name: Alyssa Hale
Date of Birth: April 18
Hometown: Orono, ON
School: St. Stephen Catholic Secondary
Race Number: 364
Bike: 2019 KTM 150
Race Club: MMRS
Classes: Girls (9-16), Ladies
Who got you into the sport of motocross?
I was kind of born into it because my brother, Trevor Hale, was already racing.
When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?
I’m usually playing hockey, volleyball or hanging out with friends, but since COVID it’s been hard to do anything.
As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?
Yes. There are usually only 1 or 2 women’s classes that I can race.
Who is your all-time favourite rider?
James Stewart.
What is your favourite track and why?
Sand Del Lee, for sure, because I love the setup.
What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?
Area 51 CAN/AM.
Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?
My brother. He has been there every moto. He does my bike work and makes sure everything’s ready.
Do you have an pre-moto rituals?
I listen to music.
Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season went.
2019 was my first year on a big bike and it was my best season so far. In 2020, I was looking forward to training in Florida and racing a few motos while I was there, but I ended up stuck at home. I practice at my track as much as possible.
What are your biggest accomplishments to date?
Winning races in different provinces and a different country.
What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?
Never give up. If you practice and try hard enough you can achieve anything.
Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
I will likely be in college or university planning my career.
Who would you like to thank?
Trevor, my mom, my grandparents and Orange Motorsports.