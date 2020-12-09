Out of the Blue | Alyssa Hale | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Alyssa Hale

Date of Birth: April 18

Hometown: Orono, ON

School: St. Stephen Catholic Secondary

Race Number: 364

Bike: 2019 KTM 150

Race Club: MMRS

Classes: Girls (9-16), Ladies

This week, we feature #364 Alyssa Hale from Orono, Ontario. | Photo supplied

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

I was kind of born into it because my brother, Trevor Hale, was already racing.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

I’m usually playing hockey, volleyball or hanging out with friends, but since COVID it’s been hard to do anything.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Yes. There are usually only 1 or 2 women’s classes that I can race.

Alyssa was basically born into the sport, as her older brother, Trevor Hale, is also a racer. | Photo supplied

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

James Stewart.

What is your favourite track and why?

Sand Del Lee, for sure, because I love the setup.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Area 51 CAN/AM.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My brother. He has been there every moto. He does my bike work and makes sure everything’s ready.

2020 was Alyssa’s first year on a big bike. Her favourite track is Sand Del Lee. | Photo supplied

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

I listen to music.

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season went.

2019 was my first year on a big bike and it was my best season so far. In 2020, I was looking forward to training in Florida and racing a few motos while I was there, but I ended up stuck at home. I practice at my track as much as possible.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Winning races in different provinces and a different country.

Watch for Alyssa in the future. | Photo supplied

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Never give up. If you practice and try hard enough you can achieve anything.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I will likely be in college or university planning my career.

Who would you like to thank?

Trevor, my mom, my grandparents and Orange Motorsports.