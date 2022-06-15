Out of the Blue | Bailey Orbanski | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Bailey Orbanski

Date of Birth: September 16th, 2006

Hometown: Arborg, Manitoba

School/Grade: Arborg Collegiate, Grade 10

Bike: 2022 KX 250

Race Club: 204 Grass Roots motocross, Triple Crown Thor WMX.

Classes: Ladies and 250 Intermediate

This week, we feature #7 Bailey Orbanski from Manitoba. | Bigwave photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of Motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad actually inspired me to get into racing. He used to race dirt bikes and sleds when he was a kid and I guess it’s just in my blood. In 2014 he bought me a Honda 50 and every day after school I would do millions of laps around my house. In 2015 I got into racing. My dad bought me a KTM 65 in Calgary. Shortly after I got it, my dad and my uncles spent the weekend teaching me how to use a clutch at Wild Rose MX. That summer I raced in the 65 class back home in Manitoba.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I used to figure skate before I got into moto but I stopped skating competitively in 2020 due to COVID. I still go out and help with teaching younger kids how to skate, however, I mostly now just play highschool volleyball, track and field (shot-put, discuss) and badminton.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

I wouldn’t say I have a favourite rider, it switches up now and then, but when I first started racing my favourite professional rider was always Ryan Dungey. Even now that he’s back racing he’s still one of my favourites. Now that I’m older I really started to favour Jason Anderson. His riding style and technique just blows me away every time. He’s also a super nice guy, even after he has a terrible weekend he’ll still come up to you and talk to you about his race.

Bailey’s father got her started in the sport. | Marie Ferguson photo

What is your favourite track and why?

Loretta Lynn’s. I know most people dislike that track, but I like it. Someone once told me it is the easiest hardest track you will ever ride on, and I agree. The layout is super fun, but depending on the time your moto is, the track can also get difficult.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Grunthal MX (GMX) and Zhoda International Raceway (ZIR). They are two local tracks in Manitoba and every time they host something, whether it’s a race or even just a practice day, I will always try and be at those places. They always keep the tracks nicely prepped.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Ève Brodeur. It’s crazy to think that I’m actually racing against my biggest heroes and the person I have always looked up to ever since I started racing. Ever since I was about 12 years old I had always looked up to her. I always dreamed of becoming an amazing motocross racer just like her.

Bailey has always looked up to Eve Brodeur and is thrilled that she now gets to line up against her. | Bigwave photo

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

2021 for me was a very crazy year. I started of the season on a KTM 125. Two weeks before I left for nationals I switched to a bigger bike (Husqvarna 250’s). I didn’t make it out to Walton 1 due to family issues but made it out to Gopher Dunes and the rest of the nationals. Last year was my first year at nationals and I ended up finishing 7th overall in the championship. In October I switched bikes again, going to a Kawasaki 250 for the 2022 race season and so far I am loving my bikes!

2022: The moto season just started up about 3 months ago for me. I’ve done lots of racing and have gotten great results.

My goal for the year is to hopefully get a few more good placings in the west coast women’s championship.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

It would either have to be making it to Loretta Lynn’s in 2019 or getting 7th overall in the WMX championship last year.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

You have to keep your head up even if you have a bad race or a terrible day of riding, it’s in the past and all you can do is just look forward.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I definitely would love to try and be a top 3 finisher in CDWMX and possibly even have a WMX championship in the next 5 years.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Ashley Fiolek, Jordan Jarvis, Vicki Golden, Kyleigh Stallings and many other women. I’ve know Kyleigh for 2-3 years now and she has made a positive impact on women’s motocross over the years with just little girls looking up to her and wanting to be as fast as her. Vicki Golden, Ashley Fiolek, and Jordan Jarvis are all women who qualify in the pro mens classes and it shows us girls that just because we’re in a men’s sport doesn’t mean we can’t be just as competitive as the men!

Advice? “…don’t be intimidated to race because we all had to start somewhere. It just gets easier.” | Marie Ferguson photo

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I don’t really have one I excel at more but I really like sand tracks. I think I like sand track because it’s what I train on when I go down to Florida and Texas for the winter. Same with hardpack. My track at home is mostly hardpack so it’s what I train on when I’m at home. I get a pretty good balance of both.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Don’t give up, even if the bike is frustrating you. The more you ride the easier shifting and using a clutch gets. Also, don’t be intimidated to race because we all had to start somewhere. It just gets easier.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Jumping was a big fear of mine when I first started racing, but as I got older jumping is one of my favourite things to do! It took me many years to get over the fear. I have a track at home that my dad built and it helped me overcome the fear of jumping. He built us jumps that were safe enough that if we did case them we weren’t going to get hurt and over time it became easier.

Bailey is currently sitting in 5th place in the WMX West series. | Marie Ferguson photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

To be honest, I’m not really sure what I want to do when I grow up. I have a couple things in mind, like possibly going to school to become either an RN (Registered Nurse) or a lawyer, but I have also thought about having a career in the motocross industry.

Who would you like to thank?

First, I would like to thank my mom and my dad. They have done so much for me over the years and I wouldn’t be the racer I am today with out them by my side. Thank you to all my sponsors this year: Transcanada Motorsports, New Image racing, FXR, Sun and Snow LTD, Gibson tires, CTI, Kawasaki, 204 skate shop, Capital motorsports, Pace electric, Sigvaldason refrigeration.