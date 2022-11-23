Out of the Blue | Cassandra Martinez | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Cassandra Martinez

Date of Birth: April 10, 1991

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Grade or occupation: Graduate, Mechanic

Race Number: 77

Bike: Honda

This week, we feature #77 Cassandra Martinez from Salt Lake City, Utah. | base653 photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My father brought the love of moto into my life. So it’s been apart of my life since I was just a kid. Got my first very own dirt bike when I was 15.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I got myself into snowboarding when I was 26 and started mixed martial arts a couple years ago. But honestly, I love anything outdoors and that makes you have to focus.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male wouldn’t?

Guys, for some reason, just get the body language and how to manipulate the machine in an aggressive way to go super fast. Girls just haven’t quite figured that out yet.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Eh, can’t say that I have fully, but feeling the bike and being more in tune with it.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Jeremy McGrath because of how humble he was.

What is your favourite track and why?

Jordan River because it’s so close to home and because they have 3 huge tracks at one place.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Ashely Fiolek because she never let being deaf stop her from being the best, and her encouragement to help others get better.

Living in Utah, Cassandra likes to snowboard in the off-season. | Photo supplied

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Eh, not really. Stretch! Haha

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Becoming more of a safer, faster rider.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Knowing I need to go to training and focusing on yourself. You can’t compete with anyone else, you’ll never get any further.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Hopefully, throwing fat whips! Haha

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Ashely fiolek and Vicki Golden.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Just regular dirt, I guess…if it’s not full of ruts.

If you ever have children, will you give them the option to race as well?

Most definitely!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Go to training and build confidence.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Balance and just never giving up.

Cassandra lists Ashley Fiolek and Vicki Golden as WMX trailblazers. | bse653 photo

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

77. The number came on the very first bike that I bought.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

They are baddies.

What do you like to do in the off season?

Try to stay healthy and fit.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Someone that people can look up to and go to for help.

Who would you like to thank?

Everyone that has helped me get me where I am today. Thank you!