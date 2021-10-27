Out of the Blue | Crystal Levesque | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Crystal Levesque

Date of Birth: Feb 27, 1984

Hometown: Langley, BC Canada

Grade or Occupation: Long Haul Dispatcher

Race Number: 102

Bike: 2019 Husqvarna TE300i

This week, we feature #102 Crystal Levesque from Langley, BC. | @erikwilhelm photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

An ex-boyfriend got me started with my first bike 14 years ago, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

If I’m not riding I’m either working one of my 3 jobs as a long haul dispatcher, motorcycle stunt woman, or hosting and teaching off road events. I don’t have much time outside of my sport and job.

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I have come a long way in terms of learning enduro. I never imagined being able to launch off logs or concrete barriers. Motocross and enduro are very different in terms of skill sets. I was never overly excited about flying through the air on a dirt bike. That was a big growth moment for me on a bike, letting go of the fear and just going for it!

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Recently, I’ve been obsessed with Louise Forsley. There isn’t anything I haven’t seen this woman do on a dirt bike. Her dedication to her craft and the way she carries herself is admirable — humble and hardworking!

What is your favourite track and why?

I miss riding the Green River track in Pemberton, BC. I don’t ride track anymore but this was one of my favourites, back in the day.

Crystal spends most of her time riding in the woods these days, but Green River MX in Pemberton, BC is her favourite track. | @jonoland_ photo

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

There is a huge event every April in Odessa, WA. It’s an off road desert race, Odessa 100. This was the best event I’ve ever attended. It will get your heartrate right up and have you questioning your life choices. Haha!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Megan Griffiths (megsbraaps) got me into off road riding. We met on IG years ago and she really inspired me to branch out and try something new. This was one of the best choices I made. I found my passion in the woods.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I am very dedicated to the gym and a healthy lifestyle, so I can continue to ride into my 80’s…hopefully!



Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

I don’t have any plans to race. I will attend the Odessa race in April if it fits my schedule, but, otherwise, I am more focused on my motorcycle stunt gigs and building up my off road clinics/private track.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Placing top 5 in the Odessa 100, working my first big movie as a motorcycle stunt double (you’ll have to wait for it to come out before I give it away), selling out my hippy ranch off road ladies events, and building my private enduro track so I can focus more on building my skills and teaching locally. It’s been a wild year full of so many great highlights for me. I hope to keep that ball rolling.

“I was never overly excited about flying through the air on a dirt bike. That was a big growth moment for me on a bike, letting go of the fear and just going for it!” – Crystal.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

You have to commit if you want to be successful in this sport. It seems like I’ve been putting in so much work the last 14 years but I know there is another 30 years to learn. We never stop learning.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to be doing more motorcycle stunt work in my future and building up my women’s camps to inspire and welcome more women into this badass sport.

Is there any female(s) out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

So many great women but these are some of my favourites: Jolene Van Vugt, Megan Griffiths, Vicki Golden, Louise Forsley, Tarah Gieger, and Tayla Jones, to name a few.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Enduro, hands down. I love obstacles and the drills involved to get to the next level. I feel like I have to really focus and it doesn’t come easy. The challenge is what I live for.

If you ever have children, will you give them the option to race as well?

I have a 20-year-old and he rode a lot as a kid. He has no interest now and that’s ok. We all have our own dreams and goals, and as much as I would love to see everyone riding bikes, it’s not for everyone!

The Odessa 100 is the event she tries never to miss. | @lisazral photo

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Be patient and be willing to work hard while enjoying the whole process. This has always been important to me. We can expect so much more from ourselves when we watch other females ride via social media, but we forget the hours they have put in, the injuries and setbacks, and the years of repetitive practice. Go easy on yourself, make it fun.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Breaking bones. I overcame this fear by breaking many bones. Haha! They heal and we get to go back to doing what we love.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

#102. I wanted 104 but that was taken so I went with the random picks that were given. It turns out it’s been a lucky # for me!

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I wont completely count it out but it’s not on my list of goals right now. I think my heart is really geared towards off road and teaching.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I think it’s amazing they provide women with the opportunity to get out there and compete in categories where they are challenged. We need more female-dedicated series in all genres of riding.

She wouldn’t tell us its name, but watch for Crystal’s stunt riding in an upcoming movie.

What do you like to do in the off season?

I don’t have an off season. I ride through everything, deep snow is my only setback but we don’t see to much of that on the west coast. I ride more into the fall and winter for myself than any other months.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A motorcycle stunt woman. My dreams are slowly becoming a reality! We can do anything we set out minds to!

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank anyone that’s ever inspired me to do more with my life, for the friends along the way that have pushed me to see my potential and grow, the followers on all my social media platforms that continuously send me their accomplishments or highlights, this keeps me motivated to see I’m making an impact in these women lives, all of the companies that have supported and stuck by me year after year, and organizations like you that allow women in the sport to share their passions via articles, and online platforms..It goes along ways! Thank you!