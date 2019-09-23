By Billy Rainford

Welcome to another cup of coffee. This one should see us preparing to leave for Holland and the Motocross of Nations in Assen, but it isn’t.

No, we’ll all be here at home digging through our family histories, looking for a reason to cheer for a certain team. Me? Well, my dad is straight from Liverpool, so I guess I’ll have to be rooting for Team Great Britain. Who’s on it?

MXoN Teams & Rider Entry List

Confirmed Teams and Riders for the 2019 Motocross of Nations – 34 teams and 102 riders.

NUMRIDERCLASS
1. France
#1Gautier PaulinMXGP
#2Maxime RenauxMX2
#3Jordi TixierOpen
2. Netherlands
#4Jeffrey HerlingsMXGP
#5Calvin VlaanderenMX2
#6Glenn ColdenhoffOpen
3. Great Britain
#7Nathan WatsonMXGP
#8Adam SterryMX2
#9Shaun SimpsonOpen
4. Australia
#10Dean FerrisMXGP
#11Kyle WebsterMX2
#12Regan DuffyOpen
5. United States
#13Jason AndersonMXGP
#14Justin CooperMX2
#15Zach OsborneOpen
6. Belgium
#16Jeremy Van HorebeekMXGP
#17Jago GeertsMX2
#18Kevin StrijbosOpen
7. Spain
#19Jorge PradoMXGP
#20Iker LarranagaMX2
#21Carlos CampanoOpen
8. Estonia
#22Tanel LeokMXGP
#23Pritt RätsepMX2
#24Harri KullasOpen
9. Germany
#25Tom KochMXGP
#26Simon LängenfelderMX2
#27Dennis UllrichOpen
10. Sweden
#31Filip BengtssonMXGP
#32Alvin ÖstlundMX2
#33Anton GoleOpen
11. Austria
#34Lukas NeurauterMXGP
#35René HoferMX2
#36Michael SandnerOpen
12. Ireland
#37Jason MearaMXGP
#38Martin BarrMX2
#39Stuart EdmondsOpen
13. Czech Republic
#43Václav KovářMXGP
#44Petr PolákMX2
#45Filip NeugebauerOpen
14. Brazil
#46Fábio SantosMXGP
#47Pepê BuenoMX2
#48Ramyller AlvesOpen
15. New Zealand
#49Wyatt ChaseMXGP
#50Dylan WalshMX2
#51Maximus PurvisOpen
16. Puerto Rico
#52Justin StarlingMXGP
#53Jose Fernando RodriguezMX2
#54Chase MarquierOpen
17. Switzerland
#55Jeremy SeewerMXGP
#56Valentin GuillodMX2
#57Cyril ScheiwillerOpen
18. Portugal
#58Sandro PeixeMXGP
#59Luís OuteiroMX2
#60Hugo BasaúlaOpen
19. Japan
#61Akira NaritaMXGP
#62Chihiro NotsukaMX2
#63Toshiki TomitaOpen
20. South Africa
#67Michael DochertyMXGP
#68Anthony RaynardMX2
#69Lloyd VerceuilOpen
21. Iceland
#70Ingvi Björn BirgissonMXGP
#71Einar SigurðssonMX2
#72Eythór ReynissonOpen
22. Ukraine
#76Volodmyr TarasovMXGP
#77Dmytro AsmanovMX2
#78Roman MorozovOpen
23. Italy
#88Ivo MonticelliMXGP
#89Alberto ForatoMX2
#90Alessandro LupinoOpen
24. Slovenia
#91Tim GajserMXGP
#92Jan PancarMX2
#93Peter IrtOpen
25. Russia
#94Vsevolod BrylyakovMXGP
#95Timur PetrashinMX2
#96Svyatoslav PronenkoOpen
26. Latvia
#97Toms MacuksMXGP
#98Davis IvanovsMX2
#99Pauls JonassOpen
27. Croatia
#100Luka CrnkovićMXGP
#101Nikola HranićMX2
#102Matija KelavaOpen
28. Lithuania
#103Arminas JasikonisMXGP
#104Dovydas KarkaMX2
#105Domantas JazdauskasOpen
29. Denmark
#106Stefan Kjer OlsenMXGP
#107Thomas Kjer OlsenMX2
#108Bastian Bøgh DammOpen
30. Cyprus
#109Christos TsangarasMXGP
#110Aristos GeorgiouMX2
#111Chrisanthos GeorgiouOpen
31. Luxembourg
#112Tijay HeinenMXGP
#113Yves FrankMX2
#114Björn FrankOpen
32. Greece
#115Emmanouil KritikosMXGP
#116Alexandros GeorgantasMX2
#117Andreas AndreoyOpen
33. Norway
#118Håkon FredriksenMXGP
#119Kevin HorgmoMX2
#120Cornelius TøndelOpen
34. Poland
#121Tomasz WysockiMXGP
#122Maciej WięckowskiMX2
#123Szymon StaszkiewiczOpen

Did everyone notice that Chase Marquier (our new friend who raced the Canadian MX series for the Manluk Racing Team as a fill-in for the injured Cheyenne Harmon) is racing for Team Puerto Rico? There’s another reason to cheer.

No, Team Canada will not be there in 2019, and that really sucks. We have been gaining momentum with the team over the past few years and now we’ll have to get that positivity rolling from and standstill again when we make our return to competition.

An added casualty to this whole thing is Emily! She booked holidays to be able to go to Holland with me for this one. Now she’s off work and we don’t know what to do!

2020 KTM SX-E5

Fortunately, I’ll be heading to California with KTM Canada for the launch of their new KTM SX-E5 (50cc-sized) that coincides with the Red Bull Straight Rhythm out in Pomona, California. Emily grabbed a flight and we’ll make a bit of an extended trip out of it.

So, as little kids get into the sport, they’ll know nothing but the feeling and sound of riding an electric bike. It’s brilliant marketing on the part of the Austrian company.

Say what you will about electric bikes, but they’ll open up so many doors for our sport that we’ll be reaping so many more benefits that we’ll have to overlook how bummed we are not to be hearing internal combustion happening beneath us.

Trust me, I get the hesitation of giving up gas-burning bikes. I like nothing better that to rip a 125 2-stroke or a 500 2-stroke and it’s all about the sound and excitement, so I get it.

However, I’m not about to bury my head in the sand and complain that electric will ruin the sport.

Most of us at any level in Moto spend tons of time out on our bicycles, whether it’s on the road or on the trails. There’s no noise there and it’s not so bad!

In fact, last year I rode a Shimano electric assist bike around the rough Gopher Dunes track after a full day of Pro National riding. I was able to ride the entire track and even get some air…on a bicycle…in that sand! It was amazing.

All I’m trying to say is that electric bikes, although not the beautiful noise makers we love, will open up so many doors for venues and events that the positives will far outweigh the negatives.

I know you’re not all sold out there, and that’s fine. It’s something our industry is going to have to deal with as we move into the future. It will be interesting to see where we end up on this one, but, if this really is the future, getting little kids to start out on electric motocross bikes is a really smart way to head into this.

You’ll still be able to get the regular, gas-powered 50cc bikes, too, so don’t panic. But can you imagine the potential of having your little kid able to hone their skills on backyard tracks…anywhere?!

I’m looking out my window into our backyard and imagining a tight little track back there that wouldn’t even have the neighbours hurrying to call the police on us! Not bad.

I guess we’ll know how well the industry and riders take to this new electric influence soon enough. Stay tuned…

Having said all that, the Red Bull Straight Rhythm will be nothing but 2-strokes this year and I’m pumped to be able to watch and listen.

Travis Pastrana on a 500 2-stroke? Yep, that’s worth tuning in for.

From: https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/straight-rhythm

As the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” And the retro-inspired, all two-stroke Red Bull Straight Rhythm ain’t broke. So, like a well-performing top end, it ain’t getting fixed. Head-to-head racing. Two-strokes only. No factory bikes. Serious racing…in an irreverent way. Something you definitely won’t see anywhere else.

The event returns for its sixth year, and the nitty-gritty remains the same. Line up side by side and race head-to-head down a ½ mile of rollers, whoops, doubles, tables and all other kinds of rhythmic insanity. Racing is a best-of-three format, allowing each rider at least two chances to grab victory. Practice, qualifying and racing will all take place on the same day, with the finals taking place at night under the lights.

You’ll be able to watch it LIVE on October 5th here: https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/straight-rhythm/live/AP-1ZPSC8D9H1W11

I jumped the gun posting the results Sunday night from the 35th Promation Corduroy Enduro. Apparently, the riders weren’t all across the line when I put them up and there were a couple late charges that changed things.

Anyway, they’re good now:

Pro Women:

  1. 18D Shelby Turner KTM
  2. 17E Melissa Harten KTM
  3. 19E Lexi Pechout HSK
  4. 21E Jannie Devin-Lamontagne HSK
  5. 16E Kristen Broderick KTM

Pro Men:

  1. 6A Evan Smith HSK
  2. 4B Tristan Hart KTM
  3. 5A Philippe Chaine KTM
  4. 7E Nick Fahringer SHERCO
  5. 6E Dylan MacRitchie Sherco

Full results found here: https://www.livelaps.com/clients/?3328

Motopark will again host the Vet Nationals next weekend.

Fall Vet Camp

September 26

The hours for the Fall Vet Camp will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, with a rain date on Friday, September 27. The price is $200 tax in. Wednesday & Thursday bunkhouse or camping is included for those wishing to stay on the property.

The Vet Motocross Camp is great for all riders and ability levels. On Thursday morning, we separate riders into two different groups based ability.
You can register by sending us an email or calling us at (519) 794-2434.

DATE: September 26, 2019

PRICE: $200

Schedule

Thursday:
10:00am: 30 minute warmup moto & lap times
11:00am: Lesson 1, body position & braking
12:00pm: Lunch break
1:00pm: 15 minute moto
1:30pm: Lesson 2, flat corners
2:30pm: Lesson 3, berms, corners
3:30pm: 30-minute practice what you learned
4:00pm: End of instructor supervision

Friday:
Rain date

Vet National

September 28

2019 VET NATIONAL — SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28

This is Motopark’s 48th Anniversary and our last race weekend of 2019. The Vet National takes place on Saturday, September 28.

Saturday, September 28- 7:00 am – 8:30 am, Vet national race sign in
Saturday, September 28- 8:30 am, MANDATORY RIDERS MEETING
Saturday, September 28- 9:00 am, race practice starts
Saturday, September 28 – Pot Luck Dinner

Jeff McConkey will be racing, so get yourself signed up and do your best to get him dirty!

Also happening next weekend is the Red Bull Outliers in Calgary, Alberta. Watch for Jared Stock on his Red Bull Direct Motocross Fox Racing Canada KTM out there ripping it up.

Register here: www.redbull.ca/outliers

Have a great week, everyone. We’re still a couple weeks away from the Quebec City SX on October 5th. I assume some riders will be rolling through my area to ride the new Vision Built SX practice track near Putnam, so I’ll try to get out there to check out the action and pass it along.

Here’s a look at the current standings in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series:

