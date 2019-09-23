Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to another cup of coffee. This one should see us preparing to leave for Holland and the Motocross of Nations in Assen, but it isn’t.

No, we’ll all be here at home digging through our family histories, looking for a reason to cheer for a certain team. Me? Well, my dad is straight from Liverpool, so I guess I’ll have to be rooting for Team Great Britain. Who’s on it?

Confirmed Teams and Riders for the 2019 Motocross of Nations – 34 teams and 102 riders.

Did everyone notice that Chase Marquier (our new friend who raced the Canadian MX series for the Manluk Racing Team as a fill-in for the injured Cheyenne Harmon) is racing for Team Puerto Rico? There’s another reason to cheer.

No, Team Canada will not be there in 2019, and that really sucks. We have been gaining momentum with the team over the past few years and now we’ll have to get that positivity rolling from and standstill again when we make our return to competition.

An added casualty to this whole thing is Emily! She booked holidays to be able to go to Holland with me for this one. Now she’s off work and we don’t know what to do!

2020 KTM SX-E5

Fortunately, I’ll be heading to California with KTM Canada for the launch of their new KTM SX-E5 (50cc-sized) that coincides with the Red Bull Straight Rhythm out in Pomona, California. Emily grabbed a flight and we’ll make a bit of an extended trip out of it.

So, as little kids get into the sport, they’ll know nothing but the feeling and sound of riding an electric bike. It’s brilliant marketing on the part of the Austrian company.

Say what you will about electric bikes, but they’ll open up so many doors for our sport that we’ll be reaping so many more benefits that we’ll have to overlook how bummed we are not to be hearing internal combustion happening beneath us.

Trust me, I get the hesitation of giving up gas-burning bikes. I like nothing better that to rip a 125 2-stroke or a 500 2-stroke and it’s all about the sound and excitement, so I get it.

However, I’m not about to bury my head in the sand and complain that electric will ruin the sport.

Most of us at any level in Moto spend tons of time out on our bicycles, whether it’s on the road or on the trails. There’s no noise there and it’s not so bad!

In fact, last year I rode a Shimano electric assist bike around the rough Gopher Dunes track after a full day of Pro National riding. I was able to ride the entire track and even get some air…on a bicycle…in that sand! It was amazing.

All I’m trying to say is that electric bikes, although not the beautiful noise makers we love, will open up so many doors for venues and events that the positives will far outweigh the negatives.

I know you’re not all sold out there, and that’s fine. It’s something our industry is going to have to deal with as we move into the future. It will be interesting to see where we end up on this one, but, if this really is the future, getting little kids to start out on electric motocross bikes is a really smart way to head into this.

You’ll still be able to get the regular, gas-powered 50cc bikes, too, so don’t panic. But can you imagine the potential of having your little kid able to hone their skills on backyard tracks…anywhere?!

I’m looking out my window into our backyard and imagining a tight little track back there that wouldn’t even have the neighbours hurrying to call the police on us! Not bad.

I guess we’ll know how well the industry and riders take to this new electric influence soon enough. Stay tuned…

Having said all that, the Red Bull Straight Rhythm will be nothing but 2-strokes this year and I’m pumped to be able to watch and listen.

Travis Pastrana on a 500 2-stroke? Yep, that’s worth tuning in for.

As the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” And the retro-inspired, all two-stroke Red Bull Straight Rhythm ain’t broke. So, like a well-performing top end, it ain’t getting fixed. Head-to-head racing. Two-strokes only. No factory bikes. Serious racing…in an irreverent way. Something you definitely won’t see anywhere else.

The event returns for its sixth year, and the nitty-gritty remains the same. Line up side by side and race head-to-head down a ½ mile of rollers, whoops, doubles, tables and all other kinds of rhythmic insanity. Racing is a best-of-three format, allowing each rider at least two chances to grab victory. Practice, qualifying and racing will all take place on the same day, with the finals taking place at night under the lights.

You’ll be able to watch it LIVE on October 5th here: https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/straight-rhythm/live/AP-1ZPSC8D9H1W11

I jumped the gun posting the results Sunday night from the 35th Promation Corduroy Enduro. Apparently, the riders weren’t all across the line when I put them up and there were a couple late charges that changed things.

Anyway, they’re good now:

Pro Women:

18D Shelby Turner KTM 17E Melissa Harten KTM 19E Lexi Pechout HSK 21E Jannie Devin-Lamontagne HSK 16E Kristen Broderick KTM

Pro Men:

6A Evan Smith HSK 4B Tristan Hart KTM 5A Philippe Chaine KTM 7E Nick Fahringer SHERCO 6E Dylan MacRitchie Sherco

Motopark will again host the Vet Nationals next weekend.

Fall Vet Camp

September 26

The hours for the Fall Vet Camp will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, with a rain date on Friday, September 27. The price is $200 tax in. Wednesday & Thursday bunkhouse or camping is included for those wishing to stay on the property.

The Vet Motocross Camp is great for all riders and ability levels. On Thursday morning, we separate riders into two different groups based ability.

You can register by sending us an email or calling us at (519) 794-2434.

DATE: September 26, 2019

PRICE: $200

Schedule

Thursday:

10:00am: 30 minute warmup moto & lap times

11:00am: Lesson 1, body position & braking

12:00pm: Lunch break

1:00pm: 15 minute moto

1:30pm: Lesson 2, flat corners

2:30pm: Lesson 3, berms, corners

3:30pm: 30-minute practice what you learned

4:00pm: End of instructor supervision

Friday:

Rain date

Vet National

September 28

2019 VET NATIONAL — SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28

This is Motopark’s 48th Anniversary and our last race weekend of 2019. The Vet National takes place on Saturday, September 28.

Saturday, September 28- 7:00 am – 8:30 am, Vet national race sign in

Saturday, September 28- 8:30 am, MANDATORY RIDERS MEETING

Saturday, September 28- 9:00 am, race practice starts

Saturday, September 28 – Pot Luck Dinner

Jeff McConkey will be racing, so get yourself signed up and do your best to get him dirty!

Also happening next weekend is the Red Bull Outliers in Calgary, Alberta. Watch for Jared Stock on his Red Bull Direct Motocross Fox Racing Canada KTM out there ripping it up.

Have a great week, everyone. We’re still a couple weeks away from the Quebec City SX on October 5th. I assume some riders will be rolling through my area to ride the new Vision Built SX practice track near Putnam, so I’ll try to get out there to check out the action and pass it along.

Here’s a look at the current standings in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series:

