Out of the Blue | Danielle Bechard | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Danielle Bechard

Date of Birth: November 18, 1994

Hometown: Thamesville, ON

Occupation: Owner of Edge To Edge Sawmilling

Race Number: 18

Bike: CR 125 (07)

Race Club: TVR, AMO

Classes: Ladies, MX D (Possibly Two-Stroke for 2022)

This week, we feature #18 Danielle Bechard from Thamesville, Ontario. | Tonya Bechard photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My brother (Justin Bechard) is who got me into it. We had bikes growing up and in 2007 he started racing TVR (Thames Valley Riders). I would go watch and decided it was something I wanted to try as well. I was not far behind by starting in 2008!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I’m not on the bike I’m usually sawmilling or working around our new house.

I also play on a co-ed baseball team which is a blast. Besides that I love spending time with family/friends and being anywhere by the water.

Danielle’s brother, Justin Bechard, is who got her into MX in the first place. | Tonya Bechard photo

What is your favourite track and why?

Definitely, Walton Raceway! Ever since my first race there I have always loved that track (unless it’s rained all night). No matter what event is going on there is always an amazing turnout.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

I always looked forward to TransCan. Even if I couldn’t make it to race I loved going to watch. Always great racing and fun times. I also loved racing the Baja Brawl and I’m hoping this year I’ll be able to make it back!

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get out at all in 2021 to race. But the plan for 2022 is to do as many races as possible! I’d love to make it to some tracks I’ve never been to. Definitely would love to make it out west as well for a couple.

Danielle lists hitting the Natural Double at Walton Raceway as one of her biggest accomplishments. | Matt Whitmore photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment with racing was in June of 2013 at Walton for an ANQ. It was the first time I ever hit the Natural Double. I had always wanted to but would chicken out. I had a bad start, was way in the back and decided to just go for it. To some it may seem silly but for me it was a big accomplishment. When watching ladies race there are not many that hit it.

Winning the CMX provincial series for ladies 3 years in a row (2011-2013) was a proud moment for me as well.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

To keep pushing! No matter what, keep going and believe in yourself.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

Jolene Van Vugt and Kassie Boone for sure! Both of these ladies have proved whether on the track or off anything is possible.

Danielle was the CMX Provincial Champion 3 years in a row from 2011-2013. | Nic Clayburn photo

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Of course! In all honesty, I would probably have the bike and gear ready before they are even born.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Don’t be scared and don’t give up! Keep practicing and pushing yourself because you can do it!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My first fear was of course falling. Also, when I got my RM 85 I was always scared trying to get used to the clutch. I overcame those by falling and stalling (a lot) my first couple times. Eventually, like anything I got the hang of it!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

18! I never really thought much about it when I started racing. 18 was my birth date so went with that and it’s never changed.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Absolutely!

She hopes to race as much as possible in 2022 and maybe even head out west. | Sabrina Vandale photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

Hibernate until it’s warm again. Haha. I’m not crazy about the cold weather but I do like to get out skating and snowboarding. I also love spending time with my nieces (Haidyn & Olivia) playing outside or staying in and always visiting family.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my brother Justin for getting me into the sport and always having my back. My whole family for always supporting me with racing the last 14 years. My partner Nic who has been helping me get everything in gear for 2022.

Also a big thanks to Jensen for giving me the opportunity for doing an ‘Out of the Blue!’