Out of the Blue | Destiny Slingerland | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Destiny Slingerland

Date of Birth: December 27th, 2008

Hometown: Cowley, AB

Grade: Grade 8

Race Number: 708

Bike: YZ 250f

Race Club: Lethbridge Motorcycle Club

Classes: Ladies and Junior

This week, we feature #708 Destiny Slingerland from Cowley, Alberta. | Carrie Stevenson photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I was 5 when I started riding and 8 when I started racing. When I first got on a bike I didn’t really like it and we didn’t know much about the sport, so I didn’t have an inspiration, but now my biggest inspiration is Eli Tomac. Dirt biking definitely grew on me.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

From when I first started to now, something I thought I’d never get over but have is my fear of hitting big/new jumps. I don’t know how but this year it was just not as scary.

Destiny’s favourite rider and MX inspiration is Eli Tomac. | Carrie Stevenson photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

All-time favourite rider is Eli Tomac.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track(s) I’d probably have to say are Temple Hill (Raymond), Taber, and Calgary. Just because they’re neat tracks and they have fun jumps.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you never want to miss?

An event I look forward to every year since we started going is the Calgary Fall and Spring Super Series. I always have so much fun riding and hanging out with all the awesome people.

Destiny is the current Women’s A points leader in the ADRA series. | Carrie Stevenson photo

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Pre-moto rituals if I remember, I like to do jumping jacks to get my adrenaline going.

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

So far, my 2022 race season has been very successful – 2nd in Women’s A Calgary Spring Series, points leader in Women’s A in the ADRA series, and second so far in Calgary Fall Series. Not having any big crashes, no broken bones, and getting decent scores (top 10) in 250 Junior also helps make a successful season.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date are hitting the step up in Raymond and making top 10 in my first National race ever when dad took me to Drumheller just to experience what Nationals are like.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race?

if I ever have children I will definitely give them the option to race.

What was your first race number and how did you chose it?

My first race number and only race number so far is 708 because we have 7 people in our family and I started racing when I was 8.

Do you ever see yourself competing in the Canadian WMX Triple crowN series?

Yes, I see myself competing in the WMX. In 2023 I will hopefully be doing the whole series, although we are not sure how we will be doing that or whether I will ride the Ladies or Girls (7-16) class.

Destiny is hoping to race the entire Canadian WMX Series in 2023. | Carrie Stevenson photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season I like to ski and snowboard.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be WMX champion when I grow up (or earlier😉).

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my family most of all for always supporting me and even though my mom doesn’t like watching them she’s a big part of it. And especially my dad for making it happen.