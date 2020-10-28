Out of the Blue | Emma Van Hezewijk | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Emma Van Hezewijk

Date of Birth: November 10, 2005

Home Town: Uxbridge, Ontario

Grade: 10

School: Uxbridge Secondary School

Race Number: #72

Bike: Yamaha 85

Race Club: OCMC

Class: Ladies A

This week, we feature #72 Emma Van Hezewijk from Uxbridge, Ontario. | Sarah Van Hezewijk photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

The person who got me into motocross was my dad and my brother Kyle. My dad grew up riding dirt bikes in his spare time with his brothers. He always wanted to be able to ride competitively but wasn’t able to. When my cousin started racing at OCMC, he re-sparked that interest in my dad and we joined the club. I was actually playing competitive soccer at the time. I ended up loving motocross so much that I stopped playing soccer so I could do motocross more often.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

I am in grade 10 so school takes up a lot of my time. I love to hang out with my family, boyfriend, and friends. I play competitive volleyball in the winter months. I also love to ski with my friends and family. One of my favourite things to do is to chill and spend time alone; my family likes to call me an introvert.

I know you have been racing a few years now, but what is it like being a part of a family who mostly all rides.

My twin sister Sarah just officially started last year, but I have been racing at OCMC since I was 9 years old. I love that my brother rides and that Sarah has now started and my dad even takes his bike out once in a while to compete with the big guys. My cousins also race and we are one big happy family at the track. My dad and Aunt Vanessa and Uncle Frankie all volunteer at OCMC and work hard to support our motocross family. They all help me with so much I could not do it without them.

Emma’s favourite rider is Quinn Amyotte and her favourite track is OCMC. | Ericka Van Hezewijk photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Well, that would by far be Quinn Amyotte. How could I not? He is an awesome guy and a great rider; and he is my older sister Ericka’s boyfriend. They have been dating for almost 2 years now. He has also given me some pointers on how to become a better rider.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is OCMC’s motocross track. This is because it is my home track and I ride there every week when the club is open. I love that it is close to home and it is just a fun track to ride. A close second would be Madoc. I love going to the Nationals there and I love the layout of the track and hanging out with my friends.

Is there any event that you look forward to every year, and if so, what is it?

There are actually a few that I look forward to, but if I have to choose one, it would be the OCMC overnight cross-country event. They are so much fun on and off the track. The people that come to this event are so nice and we have all become close friends which makes it a really fun night.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

There are too many people that have inspired me on and off the track. My mom and my dad because they never stop supporting me and loving me and helping me. My dad helps me with the maintenance of my bike and he is also my teacher when it comes to riding. My mom because she helps me be a better person and learn about myself and who I am and how I want to be when I grow older.

Emma comes from a racing family. | Mike Van Hezewijk photo

Did you get out to race much this year and do you plan to race next year?

To be honest, I was only able to get to one race this year and unfortunately, it got canceled because of bad weather right before I was about to race. So, this year, I have been riding with my brother, cousins, and sisters around the local area.

Yes, I definitely plan to race next year and I really want to get out to more races in addition to OCMC races. I want to be able to ride with more people and compete at a different level.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

NO! I am a go-with-the-flow kind of girl. I do not stress too much about it and just try to have a good time and do my personal best.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date are that I received the high points award and the most improved youth rider of the year award for OCMC. I got on the podium 3 times at my first ever MMRS nationals. And also, I did my one and only to date Arenacross in Hamilton last year and I got 5th. That was fun!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson I have learned is to push myself to strive for my best results without going beyond my limits to where I will hurt myself. I have learned this the hard way. And, also to listen to the people that want to help me improve my riding. They are trying to help me and I am really grateful for this.

Emma is looking forward to doing more races against different people in 2021. | Sarah Van Hezewijk photo

Where do you see yourself in five years?

To be honest, I really do not know. I am still very young and I have not looked that far into the future. I know that whatever I choose to do will be something that I enjoy and love to do. Motocross will still be a part of my life I hope.

Who would you like to thank?

I will start off by thanking my dad; Mike Van Hezewijk, my mom, Jennifer Van Hezewijk, my aunt Vanessa and my uncle Frank Van Hezewijk and their amazing kids. I love them so much and they help us out a ton. I would also like to thank my brother Kyle; he has helped me a lot when it comes to giving me pointers as well as maintaining my bike and helping me get ready for our races. My sisters, Sarah and Ericka, Linda Beth for always being there and supporting, as well and the Ness family for their support too.