Out of the Blue | Erika Somers | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Erika Somers | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Erika Somers

Date of Birth: May 4, 2015

Hometown: Little Britain, ON

Grade: 3

Race Number: 285

Bike: 2022 Husqvarna TC50

Race Club: AMO

Classes: Girls (4-8), 50cc (7-8)

This week, we feature #285 Erika Somers from Little Britain, Ontario. | Photo supplied

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My mom and dad got me into dirtbiking since they both raced when they were younger. I have been riding since I was 18 months and racing since I was 2.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When not racing or riding I do piano lessons and play with my brother and friends, and in the winter we snowmobile as a family. I have my own little Arctic Cat ZR120 that I share with my brother.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

The way that girls are treated different in the sport upsets me, because a lot of us are just as fast as the boys and we always have boys saying we aren’t as fast as them.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Eve Brodeur because she always talks to me and asks how my racing is going when I see her. Also because she is the fastest girl in Canada and I want to ride just like her and take her number 1 plate one day.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is San Del Lee MX101 because I always have my best races there and I really enjoy sand and the layout of that track.

Erika won the AMO Girls (4-8) title in 2022 as a 7-year-old. | Photo supplied

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

All of the AMO series especially the San Del Lee races.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Lindsey Bradley because she is like my big sister and always watches my races and helps me not only be a better rider but a better role model for the girls that look up to me. She also trains me on my bike and has been the biggest influence on my riding.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

My plans for this season are to defend my championship in the Girls (4-8) from last year. I am also going to be racing my first TransCan this year.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Winning the provincial championship for AMO in the Girls (4-8) class at only 7 years old.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Never to give up even if I don’t get first, and like my dad says, the only thing that matters while riding is that I am having fun and come off the track with a smile on my face.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself riding a bigger bike in the 9-16 class and improving my speed every year.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Eve Brodeur because she not only races with the girls but also the boys and does not let anything scare her or stop her from riding what she wants to ride.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Sand tracks because I feel most comfortable in the sand and I like to twist the throttle and push myself every race.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, I will because my mom and dad gave me and my brother the choice and the chance to ride and it brings us close as a family getting to do things that we all love together.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Never to give up.

Erika’s favourite rider is 8-time WMX champion Eve Brodeur and she hopes to take the plate from her one day. | Photo supplied

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My fear was that I would never be as good of a rider as my mom and dad. I overcame that fear with support and help from my mom and dad also when I took my mom’s spot as the holeshot queen.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

I have always been #285 because it was my mom’s racing number minus my dad’s racing number.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Yes, I really do hope I can get to that point in riding.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Besides a pro women’s motocross racer, I would love to work with animals in some sort of way.

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad, my grampa, my nanna and poppa, the whole somers racing team, Steve Simms racing and Steve Simms for always helping me, Troy Lee Designs Canada, Motovate Lifestyles, Tkt mobile detailing, Fitzpatrick Electric, The Second Wedge Brewing, Lindsey Bradley, Ride Industries graphics, Tyler Misener at GP Bikes, Sherry and Jeremy Powell, John Nelson from St. Onge Recreation, Husqvarna canada and anyone else I forgot thank you for always helping me.