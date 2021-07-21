Out of the Blue | Jackie Riess | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Jackie Riess

Date of Birth: February, 1997

Hometown: Eden Prairie, MN, USA

School/Grade or Occupation: Gardener

Race Number: 27

Bike: 2018 KTM 150SX

Race Club: MN AMA District 23 ARMCA, MRC

Classes: Women, B

This week, we feature #27 Jackie Riess from Minnesota. | KGK photo

Tell us about your 2020 race season and your plans for 2021.

This year, with the USA/Canada border closed, I was unable to compete in the Thor WMX series again this year. After competing in WMXE in 2019, I’ve had the desire to come back in both 2020 and 2021. With all my fingers and toes crossed, I have plans of returning to compete in the entire series in 2022!

As for 2021, I have been taking the summer easy and enjoying all things Minnesota summer. Days on the lake and the mountain bike trails have helped me to appreciate the strength of our local motocross racing. In addition to local racing, I’ve attended both the RedBud and Spring Creek Pro Motocross Nationals, and plan to attend the Ironman National in August. I enjoy competing on amateur day, but there’s nothing quite like the feeling of being at a pro race on a Saturday. This is something I look forward to being a part of again in 2022 at the Canadian Nationals.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

Whether it be winter or summer, I spend my weekends on a dirt bike. I work seasonally as a gardener so that I can pursue professional snow bike racing in the winter. As the only woman racing in the Pro Snow Bike class of the AMSOIL Championship Snocross Series, I found it vital to create a community for women in the sport. This was the beginning of the Snow Bike Girls (@snowbikegirls) page, and my inspiration for hosting the 2019 Timbersled Women’s Ride Day.

In hopes of bringing more coverage to the sport, my friend Haley Shanley and I began a podcast, the Minne Moto Show (@minnemotoshow), where we talk bout all things snow bike. And to top it all off, in order to help fund some of my racing expenses, I began a home bakery, the JR27 Race Bakery (@jr27racebakery), where I bake all sorts of cookies and breads!

In addition to my personal hobbies, I am the Social Media Manager and Girls’ and Women’s Motocross Representative of MN AMA District 23 ARMCA. With these roles, I work to create better racing environments for women in Minnesota, and create podcasts and articles for our web platforms.

I’ve also started writing for MXP Magazine, which has been a long time dream of mine. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to share my love for the sport with readers! In all honesty, there isn’t much I don’t do. I love being a part of the sport in all aspects, and plan to continue for years to come!

Check out all that Jackie is doing for the sport! | Myles Williamson photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I’ve accomplished a lot on the track in 20 years of racing. From racing the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National multiple times to finishing in 7th overall in WMXE in 2019, I’ve accomplished many goals, but my sincerest accomplishments have come off the track. Coaching ladies new to motorcycling (young and old) is what has fulfilled my biggest goal of sharing my love for the sport with others. That indescribable feeling of teaching someone how to ride a motorcycle and seeing the freedom they feel when they truly conquer it is what makes me feel successful.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

Persistence. Life will knock you down. Motocross will knock you down. But learning how to get back up is what creates strong people. I believe this is something I and many other motocrossers have learned to do, and is an attribute unique to those who are destined to succeed.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I hope to be working in the off-road motorcycling industry full-time. I’ll always ride dirt bikes, but I would love to make a career out of the sport.

Loretta’s, Snow Bike, Canadian WMX, podcasts, Instagram, baking, writing…Jackie is doing it all! | Photo supplied

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Absolutely! Racing has given me a sense of belonging when I felt like I just didn’t fit in with the rest of the world. Having this sense of community and purpose outweighs the risks of racing for me. And how cool would it be to have little racers to bring the sport full circle?

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

You will face adversity, but your ability to overcome challenges (both big and small) will shape you into the person (and rider) you are meant to become.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first number was #297 after my birthday! Eventually, I needed a two-digit number, and #29 was taken. I’ve been #27 almost every year since I was on 50’s!

What are your thoughts on the WMX Triple Crown series?

From my understanding of the series, I think it’s incredible that the women competing fought so hard to have their series back on the pro schedule. I truly enjoyed the season I competed in the series. Making new friends, creating lifelong memories, and sharing such strong camaraderie with the other women made it an enjoyable and welcoming experience. So much so that I’ve been dying to go back! I’m glad Canada has this opportunity for women, as the United States no longer has professional women’s motocross.

Jackie hopes to be back in Canada when the border opens up. | Myles Williamson photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I generally take a month off in between my summer and winter racing seasons where I do absolutely nothing! Rest, relaxation, and working to restock the bank account.

Who would you like to thank?

Thank you to the many people that support me and the people behind the titles of these brands: Yeti SnowMX, Operation Vet NOW, FLY Racing, Greig Racing, Team Ocho, Caliber Products, 100%, Octane Ink, EVS Sports, MSE Racing.