Out of the Blue | Jamie Secord-Abate | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jamie Secord-Abate

Date of Birth: March 18, 1985

Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: Owner of Maple Landscape

Number: 18

Bike: 2017 YZ 215

Race Club: MRC/AMO

Class: Ladies

Who got you get started in racing?

My boyfriend, Damon Luksys, definitely inspired me to ride more MX and start racing.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

Growing up, I was always trying to keep up with my older brother. I’d say 75% tomboy, 25% girly girl!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I think there are a lot of influential female riders now. Jolene Van Vugt first proved that girls have what it takes too.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think one of the biggest obstacles would have to be deciding to race against the boys. It can be intimidating and puts more pressure on females to prove themselves.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I haven’t raced the boys….yet.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I’m inspired by all the girls who get out on the track.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

This year, it’s got to be Justin Barcia. He overcame his personal struggles and is really shining this season. He is a great example of what self respect and self discipline can achieve.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

Last year, Sand Del Lee was awesome as a spectator/mechanic. I’m hoping to make it out there and race this year.

Who is your hero?

My personal hero is definitely my dad. He’s always been a hugely positive influence and support in my life. Also, all those little kids who rip out there on the track, they’re fearless!

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

I plan on just racing and riding as much as possible. The goal is to get better and better.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

It would have to be going from never having ridden an MX track in 2016, to snagging a couple of wins at Gopher’s, my first race ever, this year. I was super pumped.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

It’s taught me that only you can stand in your own way when it comes to reaching goals and progressing. I’ve also learned that the motocross community is pretty damn awesome!

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I’d guess that it’s because there isn’t as much of a career path there for women as there is men.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I would probably say no, based on the fact that there are just so many more men in the sport.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

My two-year-old daughter already loves the track and riding. I’m really happy about that, and can’t wait to see her on her first little bike!

Who do you want to thank?

I think that all the people who dedicate their time and effort into running the clubs and events for us all deserve a huge thank you. As well as my boyfriend for all his support and help in the last year. I’m so grateful for discovering this passion!