Out of the Blue | Kristin Parke | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Kristin Parke

Date of Birth: October 1985

Hometown: Summerland, BC

Occupation: Mom

Bike: 2017 Beta 300RR

This week, we feature Kristin Parke from Summerland, BC. | Carolyn Genovese photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport and how long have you been riding?

My husband got me into riding. He grew up with the sport and suggested getting dirt bikes for our family as a way to spend time together. I was 31 when I started riding and that was just over 5 years ago now.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I’m a mom with two very active kids, so when I’m not riding I’m just trying to keep everyone alive and healthy. We also have a rural property that requires a lot of time and work to maintain. Otherwise, I like to mountain bike a bit but I usually save that for when it’s too hot to be in the woods on a dirt bike.

Are there any obstacles you feel a female rider has to deal with that maybe a male rider does not?

Finding quality protective gear! We often have smaller features and our bodies are built differently. It’s so common for women to have to make sacrifices when choosing gear. It’s a big issue when your gear doesn’t fit properly. Personally, I have to wear children’s boots because I can’t find an adult pair that fits my smaller feet. The youth boots aren’t as tall and this can leave a gap between my knee braces and my boots. Countless times I have caught my footpeg in that gap either causing a crash or during a crash. It can be really dangerous.

The endless trails outside her door in Summerland are her favourite places to ride. | Cassandra Prochera photo

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

All of it! I was hooked after my first ride but being older than most people when they start riding I never felt like I would be able to catch up and get to a level where I would be challenging my skills on double black diamonds. I’m not the fastest person on a ride, and I still have so much to learn, but it all comes down to seat time. I’m fortunate to get a lot of that.

What is your favourite trail and why?

Generally, my favourite area to ride are the trails accessible right from my house. We don’t need to load up which is a huge perk, and there is endless single track to explore. It feels like we have only scratched the surface of what’s out there. I’m not sure I could pick one specific trail as a favourite, even if I could I probably wouldn’t tell where it is anyways… I might show you though!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

More of the same, I guess, riding as much as I can, learning as much as I can. I want to be able to keep up with my kids for as long as possible and help them along their moto journeys. I just need to try and stay one step ahead of them!

Kristin really stresses that beginner riders take a clinic to learn proper technique right from the start. | Shawn Watson photo

If you ever have children, will you give them the option to race as well?

My boys are 8 and 10 years old now and both ride! My oldest got his first bike when he was 5 and attempted his first Enduro race a couple weeks before his 8th birthday. My youngest was just 3 years old when we got him his first little 50 with training wheels. If they want to race I’m all for it!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Take a clinic! Take several clinics! Build your skills from the ground up, do it right with someone knowledgeable to avoid learning bad habits. A solid understanding of the basics is crucial, so don’t rush through the process. We might be different ages when we first throw our leg over a dirt bike but we were all beginners at some point and love to see the stoke of new riders. Don’t be intimidated.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Getting hurt. Obviously, it’s a big risk in motorsports and we all have injuries along the way. I still get scared about getting hurt. I keep putting myself in situations that aren’t in my comfort zone and pushing the limits of my skill level, so it just comes with the territory and I’ve accepted that.

What do you like to do in the off season?

Off season we like to put studs on our tires and ride until the snow gets too deep. Other than that, I just take it easy and spend time with my family. On our property we have a creek that freezes over, so we spend a bunch of time on the ice. We toboggin with the kids and tow them on the GTs behind the old farm quad.

Keep an eye out for Kristin and her family when you’re out on the trails! | Cassandra Prochera photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

If I’m lucky, I won’t have to grow up! So far so good!

Who would you like to thank?

My husband who picks up all the slack when I take off with my bike, sometimes for days at a time. I wouldn’t be able to get out as much as I do if I didn’t have a supportive family.

Everyone from WLF Enduro. They are an amazing group of people who stand behind the idea that we all will go further together. I am so thankful to feel like apart of the WLFamily.

Murray Newman from Interior PowerSports and Newman Racing Suspension. He has been a huge help in keeping my bike going and dialing in my suspension for me.

Lastly, all of the guides, sweeps, and coaches who take the time to teach, encourage, assist, and hype up others as they try, fail and eventually succeed.

Shawn Watson photo