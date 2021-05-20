Out of the Blue | Kylie Cox | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Kylie Cox

Date of Birth: February 16th, 1995

Hometown: Brighton, Ontario

School: Graduate of Loyalist College Fitness & Health

Race Number: 22

Bike: Yamaha YZ250f

Race Club: BTB Riders Club

This week, we feature #22 Kylie Cox from Brighton, Ontario. | Rob Cox photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross?

From a young age my dad got me hooked on Supercross. We would watch the races every weekend, and once I got a little older we would go every year to Toronto Supercross. He got me my first dirt bike when I was 8 years old, and as I got older and bigger I slowly moved up to bigger bikes.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

Aside from dirt biking, I’ve really gotten into photography this last year and love going to the track and taking photos and videos of the homies riding. I love just standing beside a big ol dirty tabletop with my camera and hyping my friends up. They inspire me so much.

Kylie’s dad took her to the Toronto Supercross when she was younger and started this whole dirt bike thing. | Rob Cox photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

The Thunder from Down Under… Chad Reed all day everyday, baby! I’m pretty sure he was my first crush. I used to have so many posters of him in my room. Haha. I always admired his dedication to riding and how humble he was.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Pre-moto rituals definitely include some pump up music and dancing ( which I am horrible at ). Usually a mini rave in the garage before I head out to the track to get movin’ n groovin’. A little pre-moto snack is essential, too.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

To be patient and take care of yourself. Motocross isn’t an easy sport, and takes time and lots of trial and error. If it was easy… everyone would do it. I have the sickest friends and am so lucky to have people surrounding me who love the same stuff as me. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I’m not a 15-year-old anymore and can’t bounce back from injuries as fast as I used to.

Advice? “SEND IT! Don’t worry about what people think or say no matter what age you are! If it makes you happy then that’s all that matters.” | Rob Cox photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I see myself still brapping with my homies; they’re more than just a five-year plan…they are stuck with me for life. I hope to improve my riding and reach my goals!

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I vibe the most when the track looks like chocolate cake … *moist* chocolate cake … not too dry/ dusty but not muddy and wet, just a solid balance between the two makes for the best riding days.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

SEND IT! Don’t worry about what people think or say no matter what age you are! If it makes you happy then that’s all that matters. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t be afraid to make mistakes, it’s all about learning and improving at your own pace. I think any chicks who get into riding are the raddest.

Don’t forget to keep that style in check when you see Kylie posted up with her camera on a jump this summer! | Rob Cox photo

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Definitely scared of hurting myself, and I’m still working on overcoming that fear. It’s a physically demanding sport and things can happen but you can’t think that way all the time. My boyfriend, Brandon, is the biggest hype man and keeps me stoked when we go out riding. He builds my confidence up so much and I admire that so much.

Who would you like to thank?

Huge shoutout to the best riding crew around, you know who you are. They inspire me so much, and my face always hurts from laughing so much when I’m around them. Can’t wait to see what this season brings.