Out of the Blue | Lexi Helgason | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Lexi Helgason

Date of Birth: April 23, 2004

Hometown: Lake Echo, NS

Grade: First year college student

Race Number: 76

Bike: KTM 250SXF

Race Club: Wide Open Racing

Classes: Ladies and MX2 Junior

This week, we feature #76 Lexi Helgason from Lake Echo, Nova Scotia. | Steve Greene photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I discovered the sport of motocross with my dad when we were four-wheeling one day and we came across a NSORRA event at Miller Meadow, which is a local track near our house. A guy we knew was best friends with Brett Young so we all went to watch him race one day at Pleasant Valley. Once I saw all the other kids racing I knew that I wanted to do it too. I started riding when I was 7 years old on an RM65 and I started racing when I was 10, on a CRf150r!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I enjoy playing softball and swimming. I also like hanging out with my friends and going on camping trips and venturing to new places.

Lexi’s dad is her biggest inspiration and the reason she loves racing so much. | Bigwave photo

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I would have to say jumps. I overthink a lot so I always thought if I tried a jump I wouldn’t make it and I’d crash. Even this year I’m doing certain jumps that I never thought I’d ever attempt. Every time I try a new jump it’s always on the last lap of a race and I decide to try to do it as I’m coming up to the face of it. Haha! I tell myself if I don’t do it now I won’t get the chance to try it again.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider would have to be Ken Roczen. He has had so many injuries and set backs but each time he keeps coming back stronger and his determination is just amazing. He never gives up on himself. Another rider who inspired me a lot is Jessy Nelson. His story is incredible and I watch his documentary “Silver linings” over and over. Even after his accident he found a way to be back on a track even though it was on four wheels.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track would have to be Mount Thom. The jumps are so much fun and it’s a pretty fast track. The dirt is also amazing and it’s always groomed so perfect.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration this whole time has definitely been my dad. My goal since I started racing has always been to make my dad proud and do my best for him. He raced when he was a kid but never got to nearly as much as I do and didn’t have all the cool stuff and support that I do. He had to buy his own bike when he was just young and his parents didn’t really support him wanting to race. So my plan was to live his dream for him and have him by my side the whole time. He works his butt off for me!

Lexi rides for the Wide Open Racing team. | Zach Keating photo

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I always talk to my dad on the gate and he gives me a fist bump as soon as the 30-second card goes up and says, “Good luck girl. Go get ‘em.”

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I’d say getting asked to join Wide Open Racing is by far my greatest accomplishment. I was so pumped the day dad got the text from the team! I never thought I’d be part of a team, let alone have sponsors. My other accomplishments are winning the Jr Ladies class overall in the 2018 season and the Ladies class in 2021. I also won the Ladies B class in 2019 at the ECAN in Deschambault.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned racing motocross is that nothing comes overnight. You have to work hard and be consistent if you want to improve. Also, to never give up because anything can happen!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Don’t let the boys intimidate you. If you’re the only girl out there on that track, so what! Go out and show them that you deserve to be there too and that girls can rip dirt bikes just as well as boys! Also, don’t be afraid to ask other riders for advice or help. Most importantly, have fun. Don’t worry about the other riders, just do your best and be proud of yourself for it!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

It’s a bit silly thinking of it now but my fear when I first started riding was hitting the powerband on my RM65. I overcame that pretty quickly by riding in my front yard and I hit it one day and smacked straight into the wooden fence! After that, I knew where my powerband was.

Lexi is in school to be an aircraft mechanic. | Steve Green photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I enjoy playing hockey and going snowmobiling with my dad.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I mean, technically I am grown up but not at heart. Haha! I’m taking aircraft mechanics this upcoming September in college and once I graduate I plan on becoming a certified aircraft mechanic at one of our local airports.

Who would you like to thank?

First, I would like to thank my dad for literally everything and making it possible for me to race. I really appreciate it. Also, Wide Open Racing, FXR, Mount Thom MX, Soles in Motion, OGs, Pro Cycle, DP brakes, Pine Acres RV, Lime Nine, MD Distributions, CTI, Atlas Brace, Rocky Timber, Steve Greene for the amazing pictures! Last but not least, my amazing friends and teammates who support me and cheer me on!