Out of the Blue | Lillian Coffey | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Lillian Coffey

Date of Birth: Jan 9, 2008

Hometown: Woodland, Washington

Grade: 10

Race Number: 10

Bike: 2023 YZ 125

Race Club: Bob Lanpher Beaverton Motorcycle

Classes: Women’s Master

This week, we feature #10 Lillian Coffey from Woodland, Washington. | Photo supplied

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

Riding pit bikes with my cousins in their yard.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Other than school work I ride every chance I can get. If there are no races I’m practicing somewhere. This summer I did Pac West, Washougal 7series, and Thursday Night Motocross.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Most of the time we do not get our own race/gate drop. We get run with another class and sometimes that can suck.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I would have to say hitting the Washougal triple for the first time was pretty epic! And also getting the whoops down and being able to double double on a regular bases. The Washougal whoops can be pretty gnarly.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Honestly, I don’t really have a favorite, there are soo many talented riders out there, but it was pretty epic to see Christian Craig finally get that title. He fought through a lot of adversity with injuries and people just not believing in him, and he never gave up and that to me is pretty awesome.

What is your favourite track and why?

Washougal because not only is it absolutely beautiful it’s just a blast to ride. It has so many things to conquer, it’s super-challenging, and lots of fun to be had.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Well, I just experienced my very first 125 Dream Race up at Washougal and I absolutely loved it! So I would have to say from here on out that’s one that I do not ever want to miss.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad, 100%. He has been the most amazing moto dad ever! He has been racing since he was 14 so he has a ton of experience and know-how. I absolutely love race days when we get to help each other at the gate. My dad can throw down. He is my trainer and my best friend! And let’s not forget an amazing mechanic!!!

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

We pray before every practice and race multiple times during a race day. It gives me such peace and comfort!

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

Well, I just wrapped up Pac West and ended up taking 1st in the Women’s 12+, took 3rd in the Women’s 12+ for the Washougal 7series, and we are almost done with TNMX which I am currently in first for points, so technically I am going to get ready for my home track Woodland MX series which starts in October and runs through the winter. It’s pretty awesome. Also, I have the Triple Crown coming up as well.

Lillian says her dad is the most amazing moto dad ever and is her biggest inspiration. | Photo supplied

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Getting a spot on the Beaverton motorcycle mx team was absolutely amazing and such a blessing. I took first in the Women’s amateur at my home track for the high point along with taking first in the Pac West series this summer was pretty rad. I won the high point last year at Thursday night and I’m looking to do that again here in a couple weeks. Last year I took 6th in the 7series but this year I beat what I was shooting for and took 3rd so I’m pretty happy with that. And we can’t forget the 125 Dream Race I just did and got to race with Tarah Geiger and Rayana Muller. Those ladies were GONE, but I was able to hold off the rest of the pack and took 3rd overall. I was super-excited!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

It has taught me to believe in myself and never give up. 👊🏻

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I would like to see myself be able to battle with the top local girls and God willing maybe with some of the best.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

Well, there are lots that I look up to but a few that stand out to me. Avrie Berry is a local and she is a beast and an absolutely wonderful person off the track. She has raced in Europe, Canada and the states and has been super-successful in such a male-dominated sport! I look up to her a lot and hope that we get to train together soon. Also, from across the pond we have another amazing athlete. Her name is Lott Van Drunen and she is doing some amazing things and I hope to some day get to see her race in person. I also think Ashley Fiolek is hands down one of the most amazing and talented riders out there.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I do well with tracks that have sand. My home track is really sandy.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Absolutely, I hope they do!!!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Take it slow and do not rush the process. This sport takes more than it gives.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Honestly, everything down to twisting the throttle. My dad and brother have been racing for so many years and I grew up around it my whole life, but it still scared me to even sit on a bike let alone ride it.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

10 has always been my number. I used to play competitive soccer from the age of 4 to 12 but moto took over, so I just swapped from the back of a jersey to a number plate.

Watch for Lillian in the Pacific Northwest and maybe at a Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX National in the future. | Photo supplied

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

That would honestly be a dream come true but as long as it’s God’s will then bring it on!!!

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I think it’s absolutely amazing and I wish we could see more of it across the globe.

What do you like to do in the off season?

I don’t really have an off season. We ride all year round here but I do love to snowboard and I would like to get into snowmobiling with my dad.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be a pilot in the Navy! I have the need for speed. 😉

Who would you like to thank?

First and foremost Jesus Christ for giving me the opportunity to do this sport that I love so much! My mom and dad for helping me get to every race and practice and all the cooking and laundry and sponsorship stuff my mom does, and my dad with all the wrenching and time he puts into my bike getting it ready for race day! All of my family and friends that support me mean a lot, and of course all of my sponsors:

Beaverton motorcycles, EPro, Motocowgirl, EVS, Flowvision, Twin Air, Bobby p media, Panic Rev, Factory Connection, Woodland saw and cycle, Dunlop, Everlast powder coating, Twin cylinder coffee, Fusion, Fly, Acerbics.