Podcast | Trystan Hart Talks about AMA Athlete of the Year Award and More
By Billy Rainford
Invermere, BC off-road racer #84 Trystan Hart rides for the FMX KTM Factory Racing team and was just awarded the AMA Athlete of the Year Award as well as the CMA White Memorial Trophy. We grabbed him on his way to ride outside of Phoenix, Arizona, to talk about these accomplishments as well as go through his career.
