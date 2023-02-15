Podcast | Trystan Hart Talks about AMA Athlete of the Year Award and More

Podcast | Trystan Hart Talks about AMA Athlete of the Year Award and More

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by KTM Canada

Invermere, BC off-road racer #84 Trystan Hart rides for the FMX KTM Factory Racing team and was just awarded the AMA Athlete of the Year Award as well as the CMA White Memorial Trophy. We grabbed him on his way to ride outside of Phoenix, Arizona, to talk about these accomplishments as well as go through his career.

Apple Podcast

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.